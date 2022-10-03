Read full article on original website
southgatv.com
Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire
ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
southgatv.com
Cracker Barrel bomb threat bust
CORDELE, GA – It’s business as usual today at Cordele’s Cracker Barrel restaurant, after Monday afternoon’s reported bomb threat that temporarily closed the eatery. Cordele officers responded to the Central Avenue business and called in the Perry Police Department’s K9 officer Nova and her handler, Sgt Banks.
wfxl.com
Albany settles lawsuit for wreck involving city vehicle for $133K
ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) - The City of Albany has settled a lawsuit connected to a wreck involving a city vehicle. In documents obtained by FOX 31 News, the lawsuit was in regard to a wreck at North Harding and Pine Avenue. The documents indicate a city vehicle hit the driver's...
WALB 10
South Georgia counties under increased fire danger
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
Ga. deputy dies from heart attack after breaking up fight at high school
COOK COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy died on Monday after suffering a heart attack from breaking up a fight, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Capt. Terry Arnold suffered an apparent fatal heart attack after a fight...
WALB 10
FBI reminding public of cash reward in pregnant Ben Hill Co. fatal shooting case
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Following the three-year anniversary of the death of a Fitzgerald woman, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Georgia Bureau of Investigations, and the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office are reminding the public of the cash reward set for information that leads to an arrest. Kasara...
southgatv.com
Cook mourns late SRO
ADEL, GA – The Cook County Sheriff’s Office mourns the late head of its School Resource Officer ranks. Captain Terry “Turtle” Arnold died Monday night, after breaking up a fight on the high school campus. Arnold, a 26 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, passed away...
wfxl.com
No explosives found after bomb threat at Cordele Cracker Barrel
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Cordele police are investigating following a bomb threat made at a local restaurant. Monday afternoon, officers responded to a bomb threat at Cracker Barrel, located at 1905 Central Avenue. Police say that the scene was secured and assistance was requested from the Perry Police Department’s...
WALB 10
Part of Albany road to be closed for ditch repairs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A part of Crescent Drive in Albany will be closed for ditch repairs on Wednesday. The road closures will affect those who drive in the area from 2557 Crescent Drive to 2579 Crescent Drive along the intersections of Cherokee Drive and Rosebrier Avenue, according to the city.
41nbc.com
Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
Albany Herald
CARLTON FLETCHER: Heroes respond to Albany fire
“I need a hero, I’m holdin’ out for a hero ‘til the morning light.”
WALB 10
Tifton couple uses historic home to give back to the community
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The owners of the Camellia House in Tifton, Mike and Susan Raeder, tell WALB they moved into the home about a year ago. They say its historic value was the cherry on top of their move. They wanted to preserve the home and give back to the community, at the same time.
WALB 10
Second house fire blazes in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a boarding home caught fire Friday afternoon, a second Albany home has now been severely damaged in a fire. The second fire happened on the 600 block of Highland Avenue. The fire impacted a connected duplex with people inside. However, there were no injuries, Albany Fire Department officials confirmed.
Coroner: Authorities investigate death in Wilcox State Prison
MACON, Ga. — Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown says the Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating how a prisoner died in their cell Monday. Brown says the inmate was found dead around noon today at Wilcox State Prison. She would not say if there was any visible trauma or...
Albany Woman's Club members attend district meeting
COCHRAN — A group of ladies from the GFWC Albany Woman’s Club went to the Southwest District Meeting in Cochran in September. Albany members attending were Betty Gotsch, Camilla Phillips, Bobbye Pruet, Ginger Myers, Renea Miller, Dianne Barlow and Jan Swift.
wfxl.com
Plane makes emergency landing after leaving Fitzgerald
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A plane has made an emergency landing on a highway in Telfair County after leaving Fitzgerald. Initial reports from the scene show a twin-engine plane landed along Highway 280 in Milan before coming to a rest just off the roadway. The Federal Aviation Administration confirms the plane is a Piper Pa-30. The pilot, Jimmy Ray, reported engine issues around 1:40 p.m. Ray was the only person on board.
WALB 10
Albany organization offering affordable internet services
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A meeting will be held to help south Georgians in need of affordable internet service and devices needed for work, healthcare or school. The Black Churches For Digital Equity will hold a sign-up meeting on Saturday, Oct. 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Apostolic Church in east Albany.
$10,000 reward offered for information about the death of Kasara Brown and her unborn baby
FITZGERALD — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting death of a woman and her unborn baby in her Fitzgerald home. The FBI’s Atlanta Field Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and...
WALB 10
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital welcomes new CEO
ALBANY — As Hurricane Ian churned across Florida late last week, Deborah Angerami was packing up and moving from the state she had called home her entire adult life. It was nearly 4 a.m. Friday when she finally was able to settle into her new home in Albany and get some sleep. Even though she wasn’t officially scheduled to begin her job as Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer until Monday, she showed up Friday, ready to get to work.
