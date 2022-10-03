ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washingtonian.com

13 Fall Festivals You Can Enjoy Without Kids Around

Fall festival season comes with a lot of great things: pumpkin-picking, delicious apple cider, and picturesque fall foliage. It also means bumping into small children everywhere you go because every farm is “family-friendly.” If that’s not your style, here are more than a dozen fall festivals around DC where there’s either age restrictions or a small chance of interacting with a child.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
baltimorebeat.com

Black Cowboys Bring Western Styles To Maryland

Bill Pickett, born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, is perhaps the most famous Black cowboy and was one of the first Black cowhands in rodeo. He was the inventor of “bulldogging.” This technique of rodeo steer wrestling — grabbing a steer by the horns and twisting its neck — became popular, and a central part of rodeos around the country. Pickett’s legacy lives on in the rodeo that carries his name.
BALTIMORE, MD
ourcommunitynow.com

6 Haunted Houses and Terror Trails in Maryland

From haunted forests to horror movie-themed escape rooms, there is something scary for everyone. If your favorite thing to do in October is to visit haunted houses, you’re in the right place. Among the dry cornstalks and dark forests of Maryland are some of the scariest haunted attractions in the nation. Grab your coat and some friends and prepare to be thoroughly terrified. Here are 6 haunted houses in Maryland you need to visit this year:
MARYLAND STATE
northernvirginiamag.com

This Cruise Line Lets You Explore the Beautiful Destinations Along the Chesapeake Bay

With two local cruise options, American Cruise Lines passengers can explore up to nine different cities along the Bay. As we decide it’s time to vacation again, many of us are faced with taking a cruise or exploring nearby attractions. American Cruise Lines offers a delightful compromise, cruising the Chesapeake Bay on eight- and 11-day voyages, sailing out of Baltimore. You may see their gleaming white riverboat-looking ship cruising up the Potomac and mooring at The Wharf during the spring and again between late October and the end of December or beginning of January. Cruising close to home means avoiding ports of call where thousands and thousands of other cruisers are crowding the shops, beaches, restaurants, and attractions. Plus, locals are thrilled to see you and make sure your vacation is special.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com

BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
COLUMBIA, MD
DC News Now

Fight for Black homeowners in DC continues

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser continues to fight for more spots for Black homeowners in the city, as she highlights disparities. “The average home price in D.C. is upward of $600,000 for once that is occupant ready,” said Varnell Washington, a realtor and native Washingtonian. Washington has seen firsthand how difficult it […]
WASHINGTON, DC
The 74

Amid Regional Shortages, US Schools Employing 160,000 ‘Underqualified’ Teachers

For two years, Annette Anderson, an education professor and mother of three attending Baltimore City Schools, saw a “coming storm” of teacher shortages across the country and the desperation to fill them. A scholar on education leadership at John Hopkins University, Anderson grew frustrated as district officials stayed quiet about mounting vacancies. Meanwhile, in Maryland, the […]
BALTIMORE, MD
Washingtonian.com

Bad News for DC: This October Will Be Really Cold and Wet

If you haven’t already noticed, the weather has been pretty gloomy and gross this past week. And we don’t have any good news for you: Apparently, the rest of the month will be much of the same. This will be the DC area’s coolest and wettest October in...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC bill could provide free Master of Social Work degrees for residents

Washington, DC — A DC Council Member is hoping to increase the number of mental health workers in the District. CM Robert White has introduced a bill, The Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022. The proposed bill would provide a Master of Social Work degree, free of charge through the University of the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
grocerydive.com

UNFI expands its Shoppers banner with three new store locations

United Natural Food Inc. (UNFI) is growing its Shoppers banner with the reacquisition of three previously sold locations and the remodel of two existing stores in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County, Maryland, areas, according to a Sept. 29 press release. This investment is part of the company’s goal of expanding and improving its store portfolio.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Comptroller Shares The Spirit To Shop Maryland And Save For The Holidays

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – By launching his annual Shop Maryland and Save for the Holidays campaign early, Comptroller Peter Franchot wants to help Marylanders get into the holiday spirit and encourages Maryland credit union members to save even more with incentives from participating partners. Once again, the Comptroller has partnered...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Maryland prepares for more evictions as rental aid runs low

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Tens of thousands of people have received emergency rental assistance since the start of the pandemic. That’s according to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The state got more than 480 million in federal funds. Groups like the Washington county community action council have used more […]
MARYLAND STATE
