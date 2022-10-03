Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
The Fall Festival Scene: Food, Art, Beer and More in DC, Maryland, Virginia
Festivals across D.C., Maryland and Virginia will let you enjoy culture, food, music, art, beer, wine and more during October and November 2022. 2022 Fall Festivals in Washington, D.C. Unite the District Fest (Oct. 7-9, $45-$90): Audi Field will host two days of live music, art, food and drinks leading...
hyattsvillewire.com
WETA Highlights Three Route 1 Restaurants For Their ‘Signature’ Dishes
Three restaurants on the Route 1 corridor have been featured on the first season of WETA’s “Signature Dish” TV show this year. The locally produced show features host Seth Tillman visiting dining hot spots around the greater D.C. area to learn about their one “must-have” menu item.
Washingtonian.com
13 Fall Festivals You Can Enjoy Without Kids Around
Fall festival season comes with a lot of great things: pumpkin-picking, delicious apple cider, and picturesque fall foliage. It also means bumping into small children everywhere you go because every farm is “family-friendly.” If that’s not your style, here are more than a dozen fall festivals around DC where there’s either age restrictions or a small chance of interacting with a child.
baltimorebeat.com
Black Cowboys Bring Western Styles To Maryland
Bill Pickett, born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, is perhaps the most famous Black cowboy and was one of the first Black cowhands in rodeo. He was the inventor of “bulldogging.” This technique of rodeo steer wrestling — grabbing a steer by the horns and twisting its neck — became popular, and a central part of rodeos around the country. Pickett’s legacy lives on in the rodeo that carries his name.
ourcommunitynow.com
6 Haunted Houses and Terror Trails in Maryland
From haunted forests to horror movie-themed escape rooms, there is something scary for everyone. If your favorite thing to do in October is to visit haunted houses, you’re in the right place. Among the dry cornstalks and dark forests of Maryland are some of the scariest haunted attractions in the nation. Grab your coat and some friends and prepare to be thoroughly terrified. Here are 6 haunted houses in Maryland you need to visit this year:
northernvirginiamag.com
This Cruise Line Lets You Explore the Beautiful Destinations Along the Chesapeake Bay
With two local cruise options, American Cruise Lines passengers can explore up to nine different cities along the Bay. As we decide it’s time to vacation again, many of us are faced with taking a cruise or exploring nearby attractions. American Cruise Lines offers a delightful compromise, cruising the Chesapeake Bay on eight- and 11-day voyages, sailing out of Baltimore. You may see their gleaming white riverboat-looking ship cruising up the Potomac and mooring at The Wharf during the spring and again between late October and the end of December or beginning of January. Cruising close to home means avoiding ports of call where thousands and thousands of other cruisers are crowding the shops, beaches, restaurants, and attractions. Plus, locals are thrilled to see you and make sure your vacation is special.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com
BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, landlords must provide heating across our region. Here are the rules
With colder weather returning to the D.C. region, many people have started reaching for the thermostat. But for some renters, they need to wait for their landlord to turn on the heat. One viewer contacted the Verify team, asking about when their landlord is required to turn on the heat...
Fight for Black homeowners in DC continues
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser continues to fight for more spots for Black homeowners in the city, as she highlights disparities. “The average home price in D.C. is upward of $600,000 for once that is occupant ready,” said Varnell Washington, a realtor and native Washingtonian. Washington has seen firsthand how difficult it […]
WJLA
'Making DC a great city to grow older in': Bowser announces new programs to help seniors
WASHINGTON (7News) — At the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the Hattie Holmes Senior Wellness Center, Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city is investing in programs to make D.C. affordable for longtime Washingtonians. “As we celebrate 15 years of Hattie Holmes, I want our seniors to know that...
Amid Regional Shortages, US Schools Employing 160,000 ‘Underqualified’ Teachers
For two years, Annette Anderson, an education professor and mother of three attending Baltimore City Schools, saw a “coming storm” of teacher shortages across the country and the desperation to fill them. A scholar on education leadership at John Hopkins University, Anderson grew frustrated as district officials stayed quiet about mounting vacancies. Meanwhile, in Maryland, the […]
Washingtonian.com
Bad News for DC: This October Will Be Really Cold and Wet
If you haven’t already noticed, the weather has been pretty gloomy and gross this past week. And we don’t have any good news for you: Apparently, the rest of the month will be much of the same. This will be the DC area’s coolest and wettest October in...
Legal, civil rights advocates keeping a close eye on how Metro's fare evasion campaign is enforced
WASHINGTON — There is no such thing as a free ride, or at least there won't be on Metro starting in November, when Metro Transit Police begin issuing fines to people looking to avoid paying to ride. But for now, fare evaders are still abundant on the transit system....
WJLA
DC bill could provide free Master of Social Work degrees for residents
Washington, DC — A DC Council Member is hoping to increase the number of mental health workers in the District. CM Robert White has introduced a bill, The Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022. The proposed bill would provide a Master of Social Work degree, free of charge through the University of the District of Columbia.
WUSA
Dan Snyder leaves stadium in motorcade after Commanders loss, ATM robbery play-by-play | Open Mic
I live in Maryland now and I work here in DC. Point being, I've been here for a while so I can make all the jokes I want at everyone's expense.
grocerydive.com
UNFI expands its Shoppers banner with three new store locations
United Natural Food Inc. (UNFI) is growing its Shoppers banner with the reacquisition of three previously sold locations and the remodel of two existing stores in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County, Maryland, areas, according to a Sept. 29 press release. This investment is part of the company’s goal of expanding and improving its store portfolio.
Bay Net
Comptroller Shares The Spirit To Shop Maryland And Save For The Holidays
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – By launching his annual Shop Maryland and Save for the Holidays campaign early, Comptroller Peter Franchot wants to help Marylanders get into the holiday spirit and encourages Maryland credit union members to save even more with incentives from participating partners. Once again, the Comptroller has partnered...
Maryland prepares for more evictions as rental aid runs low
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Tens of thousands of people have received emergency rental assistance since the start of the pandemic. That’s according to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The state got more than 480 million in federal funds. Groups like the Washington county community action council have used more […]
WJLA
'Please move over': Maryland's new law aims to reduce roadside deaths, crashes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Monday is the first weekday for the new Move Over Law in Maryland -- Now, the 8th state in the country with this type of traffic enforcement. You’re probably asking yourself whether Maryland already had a move-over law. It did, for emergency vehicles such...
DCist
