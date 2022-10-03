ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Kiss 103.1 FM

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

KWTX@4: Ironman Waco in need of nurse volunteers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ironman Waco Volunteer Director Diane Graham says the triathlon is in need of nurse volunteers to help athletes. The event is on October 15th. For event information, click here. To learn more about volunteering, see the fliers below:
WACO, TX
KWTX

Baylor grads make movie

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a story 15 years in the making. A graduate of Baylor University, who is a working pastor, has made a movie with fellow alumni including Wacoan Clint Harp. It’s called “The Author”... and it’s been picked up by Cinemark in Waco....
WACO, TX
KCEN

Burn ban issued for McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A burn ban has been issued for McLennan County by the County Commissioner's Court. The ban, issued Tuesday, Oct. 4, was announced by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office and is effective immediately. No outdoor burning will be permitted in the county until further notice.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Neighbors gather for annual National Night Out block parties

TEMPLE, Texas — People across Central Texas turned out for National Night Out (NNO) block parties Tuesday night. NNO is an annual nationwide crime prevention campaign event designed to bring community members, law enforcement agencies and local officials together. There were 23 different block parties in Temple. Neighbors and...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Services announced for slain McGregor mother, children

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Funeral and memorial services have been announced for a slain mother and her two children. A criminal complaint obtained by KWTX identified the suspect in a shooting that left five people dead in McGregor on Thursday, Sept. 29, as Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35. The suspect is not yet charged in the murders, but is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by intentionally or knowingly threatening another with imminent bodily injury by discharging a firearm at another person.
MCGREGOR, TX
News Break
Politics
fox44news.com

Pedestrian killed near Belton

BELL COUNTY, Texas (Fox 44) — One person is dead after a vehicle pedestrian collision near Belton. Texas DPS responded to the scene where a 2012 Volkswagen Beetle, operated by a 22-year-old male from Belton, Texas, was travelling eastbound of FM 439. A pedestrian identified as 30-year-old Benjamin Charles...
BELTON, TX
News Channel 25

Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS

BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

“There are no words to explain it”: Central Texas HEB showing support for grieving McGregor families, community

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A local HEB is showing its support for the grieving community of McGregor by placing balloons at the checkout lines at the popular store. The large gold metallic balloons which spell out M-C-G-R-E-G-O-R have caught the attention of, not only thousands of shoppers, but the family of the victims from last Thursday’s shooting which left five people dead, including two high school students.
MCGREGOR, TX
baylorlariat.com

Old-fashioned burgers, homemade shakes: Health Camp succeeds with no breaks

Family-owned restaurant Health Camp has spent its 74-year history impacting the Waco community from just down La Salle Avenue. The quaint diner located right off of the Waco traffic circle attracts both local and out-of-state customers to grab a bite after a long day. Walking toward the restaurant, faint ‘50s...

