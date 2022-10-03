Fran Grace is bringing a century-old tradition to the Richmond Folk Festival. According to her brother, musician, and genre historian Del Grace Sr., it remains one of the few roots musical styles that has not been commercially coopted or compromised. “It is taught through the oral tradition,” he says. “You cannot go to Julliard and say, ‘teach me sacred steel.’ There are no manuscripts. I think it was done that way so that the music cannot be stolen. It is not on paper; it’s written in your heart.”

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO