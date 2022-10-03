Read full article on original website
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen because of a TikTok challengeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
3 new stores coming to the vacant Willow Place Shopping Center in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Hurricane Ian causes shuffling of schedulesThe Triangle TribuneRichmond, VA
Free Grandmaster Flash event in Richmond Saturday although 2nd Street Festival gets canceledWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Richmond bars and restaurants to host four late-night Halloween bar crawls
If you're looking for a non-stop night of Halloween fun at seven of Richmond's local bars and restaurants, make sure to grab your tickets to the Richmond Halloween Bar Crawls, hosted by Bar Crawl LIVE!
Get lit! Fall Garden Glow at Maymont returns for 5th annual illumination
This year, the event is projected to be bigger than ever, with expanded seating and art installations on the Carriage House Lawn, as well as food trucks, fire pits, a Glow Bar and Glow Shop where an array of twinkling, glowing souvenirs can be purchased.
Kristen's surprise brings smiles to families at the State Fair of Virginia
The State Fair of Virginia wrapped up its run at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell on Sunday, October 2.
Richmond Folk Festival: What to know before you go this weekend
If you're one of more than 200,000 people estimated to attend the Richmond Folk Festival this year, then there may be a few things you'll want to know before you head out.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden celebrates life of Jonah Holland
Among the flowers at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Sunday morning were cyclists, swimmers, garden staff, and others, brought together to celebrate the life of 49-year-old Carla "Jonah" Holland.
Petersburg cornhole tournament to raise money for toddler with brain tumor
On Thursday evening, Old Towne's Alibi will be hosting their second annual Sydney Strong Memorial Cornhole for a Cause Tournament. Special drinks and t-shirts will also be on sale.
styleweekly.com
Something Gold, Something New
Beloved for its infused spirits and crisp, canned cocktails, Belle Isle Moonshine is finally entering a territory it’s been interested in since its inception: whisky (well, whisky-like) products. In early September, the Old Town Manchester-based moonshine distillery announced the launch of its first ready-to-drink bottled cocktail, Gold Fashioned. This...
rvahub.com
Parking Changes Coming to Arthur Ashe Boulevard
On Sat., Oct. 15th, time-restricted (2 hour limit) parking regulations enforcement begins. Where: Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Broad Street to Moore Street, Belvidere to I-95, & Leigh Street to Franklin Street. There will be a TWO-WEEK GRACE PERIOD where violators will receive a warning as a reminder about the new...
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
VSU awarded $1.4M to assist students with childcare. Virginia State University, Petersburg, VA, has been awarded $1.45 million in Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) grant by the U.S. Department of Education. As stated in a release, CCAMPIS grant supports “low-income parents who are pursuing postsecondary education” and...
styleweekly.com
Keeping it Fresh
When RVA Fashion Week kicked off in 2008, it’s unlikely that its all-volunteer creative team, or even the enthusiastic participants, could have envisioned the semi-annual event’s growth and evolution. The nearly week-long event offers an opportunity to highlight the vision and expand the potential of Richmond’s diverse fashion...
richmondmagazine.com
‘Let’s Eat, Let’s Meet’
When I asked Dan and Tamara how they ended up in Carytown blending tea on a Friday night, they ribbed each other good-naturedly. “I asked my husband to take me on a date that wasn’t dinner,” Tamara says. Dan replies with a laugh, “She doesn’t like live music, so all that was left was tea.”
Raising Canes is opening two new locations in Virginia
Raising Canes is making its way back to the Hampton Roads community with two new restaurant locations later this fall.
thecollegianur.com
Second play disrupted after cast, crew test positive for COVID-19
The University of Richmond's Department of Theater and Dance's first mainstage production of the year, "Smart People," was canceled on Sept. 30 because of cast and crew members testing positive for COVID-19. The decision to cancel the show came after two members of the cast and crew tested positive for...
