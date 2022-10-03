ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

styleweekly.com

Navigating the Folk Fest

This year’s Folk Festival features the traditional embarrassment of riches: eighty-eight performances on six stages, featuring multiple styles both familiar and unfamiliar. More than half of the 35 artists appear multiple times, which means that nearly half appear only once. In addition to the focused sets, there are several mashup sessions providing a bit of insight across multiple styles culminating in cross-cultural jam sessions that, while brief and unpredictable, are often among the brightest moments in the weekend.
commonwealthtimes.org

Richmond Folk Festival is back for its 18th Anniversary

The Richmond Folk Festival returns for its 18th anniversary Oct. 7-9 with a diverse musical lineup and visitors from across the country, according to the festival’s website. The festival aims to celebrate the roots, richness and variety of American culture through music, dance, traditional craft and food, according to the festival’s website.
styleweekly.com

The Secret of Steel

Fran Grace is bringing a century-old tradition to the Richmond Folk Festival. According to her brother, musician, and genre historian Del Grace Sr., it remains one of the few roots musical styles that has not been commercially coopted or compromised. “It is taught through the oral tradition,” he says. “You cannot go to Julliard and say, ‘teach me sacred steel.’ There are no manuscripts. I think it was done that way so that the music cannot be stolen. It is not on paper; it’s written in your heart.”
rvahub.com

Five Must See Richmond Folk Festival Acts

It’s my favorite weekend in Richmond. Performers throughout the world descend on Richmond for the Richmond Folk Festival and give us three days of free music. Every year I discover new sounds or styles I’ve never heard of and that discovery is great and I’m sure will happen again. This list is of bands that I know for sure I’ll be catching unless of course one of those surprises sucks me in. Fortunately, four of the five picks play multiple times.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Taste of Brunswick is Saturday

LAWRENCEVILLE - The 25th Annual Taste of Brunswick Festival will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brunswick County Airport, formerly the Lawrenceville-Brunswick Municipal Airport, 77 Airport Drive, Lawrenceville. The festival is free and parking is also free. Supervisor Welton Tyler, Chair, Brunswick County Board...
NBC12

VSU homecoming parade returns after two-year hiatus

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University’s annual homecoming parade returns after being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19. The parade will feature crowd favorites like the world-renowned VSU Woo-Woos, the award-winning Trojan Explosion Marching Band, and more than thirteen high school bands/dance teams with 700 students from as far away as New York, New Jersey and Maryland.
styleweekly.com

Waide in the Water

Richmond Folk Festival devotees can thank their lucky stars for Blaine Waide's Rolodex. Waide, associate director for the National Council For the Traditional Arts (NCTA) is the guy most responsible for planning the musical events at the annual three day Richmond Folk Festival. The 2022 edition of the RFF runs this weekend, Oct. 7-9, along the downtown waterfront.
styleweekly.com

Something Gold, Something New

Beloved for its infused spirits and crisp, canned cocktails, Belle Isle Moonshine is finally entering a territory it’s been interested in since its inception: whisky (well, whisky-like) products. In early September, the Old Town Manchester-based moonshine distillery announced the launch of its first ready-to-drink bottled cocktail, Gold Fashioned. This...
rvahub.com

Parking Changes Coming to Arthur Ashe Boulevard

On Sat., Oct. 15th, time-restricted (2 hour limit) parking regulations enforcement begins. Where: Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Broad Street to Moore Street, Belvidere to I-95, & Leigh Street to Franklin Street. There will be a TWO-WEEK GRACE PERIOD where violators will receive a warning as a reminder about the new...
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

VSU awarded $1.4M to assist students with childcare. Virginia State University, Petersburg, VA, has been awarded $1.45 million in Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) grant by the U.S. Department of Education. As stated in a release, CCAMPIS grant supports “low-income parents who are pursuing postsecondary education” and...
styleweekly.com

Keeping it Fresh

When RVA Fashion Week kicked off in 2008, it’s unlikely that its all-volunteer creative team, or even the enthusiastic participants, could have envisioned the semi-annual event’s growth and evolution. The nearly week-long event offers an opportunity to highlight the vision and expand the potential of Richmond’s diverse fashion...
richmondmagazine.com

‘Let’s Eat, Let’s Meet’

When I asked Dan and Tamara how they ended up in Carytown blending tea on a Friday night, they ribbed each other good-naturedly. “I asked my husband to take me on a date that wasn’t dinner,” Tamara says. Dan replies with a laugh, “She doesn’t like live music, so all that was left was tea.”
thecollegianur.com

Second play disrupted after cast, crew test positive for COVID-19

The University of Richmond's Department of Theater and Dance's first mainstage production of the year, "Smart People," was canceled on Sept. 30 because of cast and crew members testing positive for COVID-19. The decision to cancel the show came after two members of the cast and crew tested positive for...
