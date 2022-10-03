Read full article on original website
Despite recent rains, New England still in drought
Scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) are continuing to monitor the drought situation in New England which is expected to continue through autumn.
Can Massachusetts expect snow in October?
We are officially in the month of October, and with the month comes changes in our weather.
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation increases sign-on bonuses for snow plow drivers by 5%
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — It may only be October, but the recruitment process for snow plow drivers and contractors has started in Rhode Island. The recruitment comes after many cities and towns in the state experienced a plow driver shortage last year. Joe Bucci, with the Department of Transportation,...
Massachusetts weather: Hurricane Ian remnants mean heavy rain for Bay State
Don’t stop checking The Weather Channel just yet. Although Ian has been downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone, it continues to cause flooding in Florida, and its remnants could mean serious rain for Massachusetts this weekend, according to meteorologists. Moisture from the effects of Ian is expected...
Turnto10.com
State to reopen shellfishing in Narragansett Bay after sewage spill
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said part of Narragansett bay will reopen for shellfishing on Wednesday. The agency closed the upper part of the bay last month, after a sewer line ruptured on Lake Shore Drive in Warwick. The spill dumped roughly 160,000 gallons of...
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
Turnto10.com
Block Island Ferry again cancels service due to adverse sea conditions
(WJAR) — Adverse sea conditions have again forced the Block Island Ferry to cancel services on Tuesday. The company said that traditional and High-speed ferry services were canceled again. The past couple of days have seen services disruption because of the weather. In a statement posted on its website,...
When Will Maine See The First Snow Of The Season?
Even though there is no doubt that we will have a least a few more sunny, warm falls days before the snow flies in Central Maine, we know that it is coming. In fact, the Old Farmer's Almanac has said that we can expect our first Nor'Easter of the winter season in October.
WPRI
Eye on RI: fall festivals
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. Ocean State Oyster Festival- The Ocean State Oyster Festival is back for our 8th annual with oyster farms from RI, live music, great food, and beautiful backdrop of PVD!. Ocean State Black and Funny Improv Festival-...
NECN
Will Tropical Storm Ian Impact New England? Here's What to Expect
We’ve enjoyed a day with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 60s, and only a few high clouds linger in and persist south. With a high-pressure dome dominating over New England, temperatures will cool down Thursday night to reach lows in the 40s south and 30s north. A...
providencedailydose.com
Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday
The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
hwy.co
The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park
Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
fallriverreporter.com
42-year-old Rhode Island man found dead after early morning fully involved fire
A Rhode Island man was found dead this morning after where he was staying was found engulfed in flames. At approximately 1:00 a.m., members of the Charlestown Police Department along with Charlestown Fire Department and Charlestown Ambulance Service, responded to the report of a travel trailer fire on the property of 10 Center Street, Charlestown.
Massachusetts Officials: New Bedford Bridge Construction Could Start in 2027
FAIRHAVEN — At the first public hearing on a $100 million project to build a new bridge connecting New Bedford and Fairhaven, state transportation officials outlined a tentative project timeline that would see construction start in 2027. MassDOT officials on Monday told residents that the much-maligned 120-year-old landmark sees...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release name of Rhode Island man who died in kayak accident despite rescue efforts
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is identifying a Rhode Island man as the decedent in a kayaking accident that took place in Narragansett on October 1. A fisherman found 36-year-old Justin Harvey’s body on a stretch of sand just east of Roger Wheeler State...
ABC6.com
We’re months away from recreational marijuana sales in Rhode Island, but are pot shops ready?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As of now, none of Rhode Island’s marijuana shops are 100% ready to go for recreational sale on Dec. 1. However, many are very close. A total of nine locations are just steps away from hybrid licenses allowing for sale of both medicinal and recreational pot.
Turnto10.com
AAA: Gasoline prices continue to drop in Rhode Island, Massachusetts
A Monday report from AAA Northeast showed the average price of gasoline was down in Rhode Island and Massachusetts this week. The price dropped 11 cents in Rhode Island, averaging $3.32 per gallon. Massachusetts saw a difference of eight cents, at $3.49 per gallon. The average price in both states...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island short-term rental registry opens
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s short-term rental registration is now live. While registration is not required until Jan. 1, 2023, property-managers and landlords are being encouraged to sign up before then. It costs $50 to register and the registration is valid for two calendar years. Anyone who...
Turnto10.com
Operation Holiday Cheer provides care packages to Rhode Islanders deployed away from home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island’s lieutenant governor on Tuesday kicked off the 20th annual Operation Holiday Cheer. Operation Holiday Cheer is a donation drive for Rhode Island service members who are deployed away from home during the holidays. They're sent a care package of goodies from Rhode Island.
Is It Illegal to Dump Your Yard Waste in the Woods in Massachusetts?
The colder temperatures are becoming a reality in Massachusetts and autumn is in full swing. One of the best parts about fall in Massachusetts is the stunning fall foliage. Leaf peepers know the best foliage in the state can be found in the Berkshires. The historic mountains of Massachusetts see over 2.5 million visitors annually, with a large portion of folks coming for the autumn season. While the vibrant colors of changing leaves provide an amazing backdrop, they also happen to be a pain in the butt when they finally do fall.
