State
Rhode Island State
Turnto10.com

State to reopen shellfishing in Narragansett Bay after sewage spill

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said part of Narragansett bay will reopen for shellfishing on Wednesday. The agency closed the upper part of the bay last month, after a sewer line ruptured on Lake Shore Drive in Warwick. The spill dumped roughly 160,000 gallons of...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Block Island Ferry again cancels service due to adverse sea conditions

(WJAR) — Adverse sea conditions have again forced the Block Island Ferry to cancel services on Tuesday. The company said that traditional and High-speed ferry services were canceled again. The past couple of days have seen services disruption because of the weather. In a statement posted on its website,...
TRAVEL
Kool AM

When Will Maine See The First Snow Of The Season?

Even though there is no doubt that we will have a least a few more sunny, warm falls days before the snow flies in Central Maine, we know that it is coming. In fact, the Old Farmer's Almanac has said that we can expect our first Nor'Easter of the winter season in October.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#New England#Hurricane Ian#The Canadian Maritimes#Bristol Plymouth County
WPRI

Eye on RI: fall festivals

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. Ocean State Oyster Festival- The Ocean State Oyster Festival is back for our 8th annual with oyster farms from RI, live music, great food, and beautiful backdrop of PVD!. Ocean State Black and Funny Improv Festival-...
FESTIVAL
providencedailydose.com

Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday

The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
PROVIDENCE, RI
hwy.co

The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park

Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

42-year-old Rhode Island man found dead after early morning fully involved fire

A Rhode Island man was found dead this morning after where he was staying was found engulfed in flames. At approximately 1:00 a.m., members of the Charlestown Police Department along with Charlestown Fire Department and Charlestown Ambulance Service, responded to the report of a travel trailer fire on the property of 10 Center Street, Charlestown.
ACCIDENTS
ABC6.com

Rhode Island short-term rental registry opens

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s short-term rental registration is now live. While registration is not required until Jan. 1, 2023, property-managers and landlords are being encouraged to sign up before then. It costs $50 to register and the registration is valid for two calendar years. Anyone who...
HOUSE RENT
WSBS

Is It Illegal to Dump Your Yard Waste in the Woods in Massachusetts?

The colder temperatures are becoming a reality in Massachusetts and autumn is in full swing. One of the best parts about fall in Massachusetts is the stunning fall foliage. Leaf peepers know the best foliage in the state can be found in the Berkshires. The historic mountains of Massachusetts see over 2.5 million visitors annually, with a large portion of folks coming for the autumn season. While the vibrant colors of changing leaves provide an amazing backdrop, they also happen to be a pain in the butt when they finally do fall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

