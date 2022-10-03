Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Man seriously injured in shooting in Claremont; 3 people arrested in connection to incident, police say
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting in a Claremont Walmart parking lot Wednesday, police said. Claremont police said they responded to the Walmart on Bowen Street around 2:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They said this all stems from some sort of...
NECN
Armed Man Arrested at Revere Amazon Facility, Police Say
A man police say was armed with a shotgun was arrested at an Amazon facility in Revere, Massachusetts Wednesday. Revere police were called to Squire Road, an Amazon facility that is under construction, around 11 a.m. for a report of an armed man on site. They arrested the suspect, 41-year-old Matthew White, who they said had the weapon and three rounds of ammunition with him.
Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
NECN
Woman Punched in Face During Armed Robbery in South Boston, Police Say
Police need help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman with a knife earlier this week in South Boston. The man allegedly followed a woman out of a convenience store at the corner of K Street and East 7th Street Tuesday evening and tried to grab her bag. The man flashed a knife during the alleged robbery, and punched the woman in the face, before getting away on foot toward H Street, according to Boston police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
manchesterinklink.com
Alleged Dunkins thief apprehended
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested 20-year-old Shawn Senay after he allegedly tried to rob the Granite Street Dunkin’ Donuts. Police were called at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, with someone telling police that a man with a black, fur-lined and hooded winter jacket entered the store, had a gun, and demanded money. The man then left and ran eastbound toward the Granite Street Bridge.
laconiadailysun.com
Man who threatened mass shooting to remain in jail
A Manchester man charged with threatening to carry out a mass shooting at the University of New Hampshire will remain in custody in Belknap County jail, a judge has ruled. Christopher S. Stewart, 33, of Manchester, appeared in Belknap Superior Court for a probable cause hearing Wednesday on a felony-level charge of criminal threatening for allegedly texting the threat to a mental health counselor in Laconia. Stewart also faces a misdemeanor charge of breach of bail.
New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer
A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
VTDigger
Brattleboro police investigate 2 deaths Wednesday
BRATTLEBORO — Local police said they had little information to report after finding two people dead in separate incidents Wednesday. Authorities found one body at a local motel and another on the bandstand of downtown’s Common. “There’s no reason for us to believe they’re related and we don’t...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Man Accused of Showing Up at Amazon Work Site With Shotgun Expected in Court
A Peabody, Massachusetts man is expected in court Thursday after allegedly bringing a shotgun and ammunition to an Amazon constriction site on Squire Road in Revere Wednesday morning. Revere police recovered a shotgun and ammunition after employees of the construction site — where a new Amazon distribution center is being...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man pleads guilty in federal case after 390 grams of fentanyl, gun silencer found in home
PEMBROKE, N.H. — A Pembroke man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in federal court to drug and gun charges. According to the Department of Justice, Kyle Goff, 28, made three sales of fentanyl to an informant in the fall of 2020. Goff pleaded guilty to possession with the...
WMUR.com
Manchester police warn of scam callers pretending to be officers, demanding money
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are warning people of scam callers who are posing as officers over the phone. Police said the callers are trying to solicit money by telling victims they have warrants and will need to pay cash bail. "The calls are intimidating, threatening legal action if...
WMUR.com
Body camera footage shows interaction between police, Adam Montgomery
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Body camera footage obtained by News 9 Investigates shows the first interactions between Manchester police and Adam Montgomery, the father of Harmony Montgomery, who has not been seen since 2019 and is presumed dead. In the video, Adam Montgomery is questioned about his daughter's whereabouts. Audio...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
manchesterinklink.com
New collaborative police patrol aims to curtail speeding on Everett Turnpike
NASHUA, NH – The New Hampshire State Police and Nashua Police Department have partnered to address rising concerns from residents regarding aggressive driving on the F.E. Everett Turnpike as well as some of the main roads throughout the city of Nashua. In conjunction with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, state...
WMUR.com
Rochester police search for missing woman described as endangered
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester police are searching for a missing woman described as endangered. Tiffany Vigneau, 42, was last seen in the Charles Street area Monday, wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved blouse and jeans, police said. Officials said Vigneau is described as tall with curly brown hair nearly to her...
msonewsports.com
Newburyport and Marblehead Police Collaborate to Arrest Contractor Charged with Multiple Counts of Larceny
NEWBURYPORT 一 Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray and Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King report that the Newburyport and Marblehead Police Departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work.
NECN
Wayland Officer Fatally Shoots Dog That Was Attacking Him, Police Say
A Wayland police officer shot and killed a dog that police say attacked during a response to a 911 hang-up on Monday. Wayland police said the officer was speaking with a homeowner on Concord Road when the dog slipped out of the door and attacked the officer. The dog bit...
Woman Accused Of Beating Former Landlord To Death With Hammer After He Caught Her Forging Checks In His Name
Xiu Fang Ke allegedly admitted she stole from friend and former landlord Leonard Garber and wanted to take her own life. Prosecutors say she took Garber's life instead. A Massachusetts woman has been accused of bludgeoning her former landlord to death with a hammer after he caught her forging more than $40,000 in checks in his name to cover her gambling debts, prosecutors say.
NECN
Driver Facing Charges After Vehicle Plunges Into Water in Salem
An SUV went off a bridge and plunged into the water Tuesday night in Danvers, Massachusetts. Police said one or two people were in the vehicle that fell from Kernwood Bridge into the Danvers River, but they got out. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. The driver, whose name...
Register Citizen
After hitting barrier, woman killed by tractor-trailer on I-395 in Thompson, police say
THOMPSON — Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and killed Tuesday evening by a tractor-trailer on Interstate-395. State police said the commercial truck was heading south on the highway in the right lane when the driver saw two vehicles up ahead that were pulled over in the shoulder with their hazard lights activated.
NECN
Trial Underway for Woman Charged in Crash That Killed Toddler
The trial of a woman who is charged in a chain reaction crashed that killed a toddler in 2018 is underway Wednesday, which saw an emotional morning of testimony and evidence. Charlene Casey has been charged with motor vehicle homicide in the death of 22-month-old Colin McGrath. Colin was with...
Comments / 1