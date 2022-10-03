Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced Sept. 28 that Dalton M.K. Obermark was sentenced by the Honorable Judge Joshua A. Meyer to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Correction for the murder of John “JB” Rennie of Virden. Obermark previously plead guilty to one count of first degree murder on July 12, 2022. In exchange for the plea in July, the State agreed to cap their recommended sentence at 40 years.

VIRDEN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO