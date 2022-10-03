ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

Comments / 0

Related
recordpatriot.com

Worden duo facing meth charges

EDWARDSVILLE — A Worden couple is facing charges related to methamphetamine by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Brett A. Foster, 37, and Heather N. Lara, 44, both of the same address in Worden, were both charged with methamphetamine trafficking, controlled substance trafficking, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, all Class 1 felonies.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
recordpatriot.com

Wood River man facing firearm charges

EDWARDSVILLE — A Wood River man was charged with multiple firearm felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Dennis Roseland, 42, of Wood River, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, two counts of possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and criminal damage to government supported property, a Class 3 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Search warrent update: Centralia man arrested on drug, weapon and theft charges

A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges following the execution of a search warrant on his home early Wednesday morning. David Hopper of South Elm Street is being held for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, armed habitual criminal, armed violence and possession of stolen property.
CENTRALIA, IL
recordpatriot.com

Drug charges filed against 5

EDWARDSVILLE – An Alton woman was charged Monday with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Tammie M. Gordon, 48, of the 600 block of Oak Street, Alton, was charged Oct. 3 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony; and burglary, a Class 2 felony.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite City, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Bethalto, IL
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Granite City, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Edwardsville, IL
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Granite City woman sentenced to 46 years for Macoupin County murder

Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan J. Garrison announced Oct. 3 that 32-year-old Chancey Hutson of Granite City was sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by the Honorable Joshua A. Meyer for the first degree murder of Cody Adams of Woodburn. Hutson was found guilty by...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
recordpatriot.com

Testimony starts in Granite City murder trial

EDWARDSVILLE – Murder defendant Nicholas Rickman was a friend of Sean D. Williams, but he and Deandre J. Richardson planned to rob him of cash and marijuana, a prosecutor told a jury Tuesday. Assistant Madison County State’s Attorney Katie Bucher-Warren said Rickman, of Granite City, shot and killed Williams...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Carlinville man sentenced to 40 years for 2021 Virden murder

Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced Sept. 28 that Dalton M.K. Obermark was sentenced by the Honorable Judge Joshua A. Meyer to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Correction for the murder of John “JB” Rennie of Virden. Obermark previously plead guilty to one count of first degree murder on July 12, 2022. In exchange for the plea in July, the State agreed to cap their recommended sentence at 40 years.
VIRDEN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#City Police#Drug Trafficking#Methamphetamine
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man faces assault charge for allegedly stabbing man

Matthew Thomas Newlon, 34, of Arnold has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stabbing another man, leaving him critically injured. The incident happened Sept. 24 outside a home in the 1200 block of Airglades Drive in Arnold, and investigators believe Newlon ditched the knife in Plattin Creek in Crystal City following the incident, Arnold Police reported.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka man arrested for alleged drug possession

A 23-year-old Eureka mas was arrested after police allegedly found illegal drugs in a car he was driving. A Eureka Police officer allegedly found about 300 grams of a substance believed to be marijuana, 71 THC vapor cartridges, THC wax, 20 unidentified pills and a scale in the 2002 Toyota MR2, authorities reported.
EUREKA, MO
KMOV

Notorious ‘grandparent scam’ targets Wildwood mother

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wildwood resident notified police that she received a call from a scammer yesterday. It appears to have been an attempt to pull off a well-known phone scam known as the “grandparent scam.”. The woman told News 4 she got a call from a crying...
WILDWOOD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy