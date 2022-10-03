Read full article on original website
Worden duo facing meth charges
EDWARDSVILLE — A Worden couple is facing charges related to methamphetamine by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Brett A. Foster, 37, and Heather N. Lara, 44, both of the same address in Worden, were both charged with methamphetamine trafficking, controlled substance trafficking, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, all Class 1 felonies.
Wood River man facing firearm charges
EDWARDSVILLE — A Wood River man was charged with multiple firearm felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Dennis Roseland, 42, of Wood River, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, two counts of possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and criminal damage to government supported property, a Class 3 felony.
Search warrent update: Centralia man arrested on drug, weapon and theft charges
A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges following the execution of a search warrant on his home early Wednesday morning. David Hopper of South Elm Street is being held for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, armed habitual criminal, armed violence and possession of stolen property.
Drug charges filed against 5
EDWARDSVILLE – An Alton woman was charged Monday with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Tammie M. Gordon, 48, of the 600 block of Oak Street, Alton, was charged Oct. 3 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony; and burglary, a Class 2 felony.
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
Granite City woman sentenced to 46 years for Macoupin County murder
Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan J. Garrison announced Oct. 3 that 32-year-old Chancey Hutson of Granite City was sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by the Honorable Joshua A. Meyer for the first degree murder of Cody Adams of Woodburn. Hutson was found guilty by...
Testimony starts in Granite City murder trial
EDWARDSVILLE – Murder defendant Nicholas Rickman was a friend of Sean D. Williams, but he and Deandre J. Richardson planned to rob him of cash and marijuana, a prosecutor told a jury Tuesday. Assistant Madison County State’s Attorney Katie Bucher-Warren said Rickman, of Granite City, shot and killed Williams...
Illinois man convicted of using U.S. postal service for MDMA distribution
A federal jury convicted Delon Echols, 31, of Belleville, Illinois, on Sept. 29 for sending MDMA through the mail with the intent to later distribute it. MDMA is also known as Ecstasy. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Echols utilized the Dark Web to order MDMA from...
Carlinville man sentenced to 40 years for 2021 Virden murder
Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced Sept. 28 that Dalton M.K. Obermark was sentenced by the Honorable Judge Joshua A. Meyer to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Correction for the murder of John “JB” Rennie of Virden. Obermark previously plead guilty to one count of first degree murder on July 12, 2022. In exchange for the plea in July, the State agreed to cap their recommended sentence at 40 years.
Illinois man had drugs mailed from Netherlands to Mascoutah
A federal jury convicted a Belleville man Thursday of sending MDMA through the mail with the intent to distribute the drug.
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Collinsville murder, immediately sentenced
A 22-year-old man from rural Illinois pleaded guilty Monday to a murder outside a Collinsville hotel.
Man arrested for allegedly stealing ambulance in Crystal City, fleeing from police
A 48-year-old O’Fallon man is facing several felony charges for allegedly stealing an ambulance from outside Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City and leading police on a chase that ended in south St. Louis, St. Louis Metropolitan Police reported today, Oct. 4. Dwane Vardiman has been charged with first-degree...
Arnold man faces assault charge for allegedly stabbing man
Matthew Thomas Newlon, 34, of Arnold has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stabbing another man, leaving him critically injured. The incident happened Sept. 24 outside a home in the 1200 block of Airglades Drive in Arnold, and investigators believe Newlon ditched the knife in Plattin Creek in Crystal City following the incident, Arnold Police reported.
Eureka man arrested for alleged drug possession
A 23-year-old Eureka mas was arrested after police allegedly found illegal drugs in a car he was driving. A Eureka Police officer allegedly found about 300 grams of a substance believed to be marijuana, 71 THC vapor cartridges, THC wax, 20 unidentified pills and a scale in the 2002 Toyota MR2, authorities reported.
Cigarette smugglers from St. Louis sentenced in federal court
The ringleader of a cigarette smuggling operation previously exposed in FOX Files reports was sentenced Monday to federal prison.
Madison County residents say intersection of deadly crash site is notorious for unsafe driving
Two SUV occupants were killed in a crash Wednesday morning involving a semi-trailer truck at the intersection of Illinois Routes 140 and 4.
Notorious ‘grandparent scam’ targets Wildwood mother
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wildwood resident notified police that she received a call from a scammer yesterday. It appears to have been an attempt to pull off a well-known phone scam known as the “grandparent scam.”. The woman told News 4 she got a call from a crying...
Pagedale man charged in north St. Louis murder
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 33-year-old Pagedale man over the weekend for a murder that took place last month in the north city neighborhood of Hamilton Heights.
Man charged in a shooting murder that happened 2 years ago
ST. LOUIS — A Pagedale man was charged in connection to a 2020 shooting that left a man dead. Police arrested 33-year-old Reuben Smith. The attorney’s office charged him with first-degree murder and assault. Smith was aslo charged with two counts of armed criminal action. According to a...
David Dorn’s killer sentenced to life in prison
A Glasgow Village man convicted of murdering a retired St. Louis Police Captain faced sentencing Wednesday morning.
Kane Man Charged in Jerseyville Man’s Death in Two-Vehicle Crash From February
An 18 year old Kane man has been charged for causing the death of a man in a car vs. motorcycle crash back in late February. The Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office filed 3 charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in the death of an individual on September 22nd against 18 year old Caydn J.R. Chapman.
