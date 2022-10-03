Read full article on original website
Colchester Sun
Essex selectboard removes “aggressive panhandling” section of public nuisance ordinance, board member advocates for allowing public nudity
ESSEX TOWN — “You can’t just penalize poverty,” Selectboard Vice Chair Tracey Delphia read from an email sent to the selectboard regarding the panhandling section included in the proposed public nuisance ordinance. The email inspired the board to remove the prohibition of “aggressive panhandling” clause from...
Ali House resigns from Burlington City Council
The Ward 8 Progressive announced her resignation in a press release Wednesday, leaving two vacancies on the City Council. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ali House resigns from Burlington City Council.
mynbc5.com
Franklin County residents and candidates talk housing ahead of general election
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A public forum about housing and homelessness in St. Albans on Tuesday night gave residents the opportunity to hear from candidates in their county ahead of November's general election. Champlain Housing Trust along with co-sponsors Northwest Regional Planning Commission, CVOEO/Franklin Grand Isle Community Action,...
mynbc5.com
Free concert at City Hall Park in Burlington postponed after security concerns
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A free concert originally scheduled for Oct. 7 in City Hall Park has been postponed after an expected increase in attendance caused organizers to worry that the event would be unsafe. Burlington City Arts announced the concert would be postponed on Wednesday, as organizers now expect...
Barton Chronicle
Derby board settles road name dispute
DERBY — Putting a long-running dispute to rest at its meeting Monday evening, the Derby Select Board decided upon the appropriate name for a local drive, after business owners who use the lane and the owner of the land the road passes through could not agree. On the fourth time the issue of the name had come up, select board members aimed to get the issue officially settled.
Colchester Sun
CHI-23 state representative candidates debate education, health care, criminal justice and abortion
ESSEX — The candidates for the four open CHI-23 state representative seats met Sept. 30 for a forum run by Town Meeting TV to answer questions on education, health care, criminal justice reform and the two constitutional amendments on the ballot. Democrats Leonora Doge and Rey Garofano (D-Essex) displayed...
VTDigger
Violence in the Queen City
Once again the proud Queen City devolves into violence thanks to your “elected” city officials and the “catch and release” policies of your State’s Attorney's Office. First, the voters of Burlington allowed the City Council to “defund” the police over an event that had nothing...
WCAX
With Vermont transitional housing program winding down, what’s next?
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state’s transitional housing program is winding down. Applications closed last weekend, leaving many people asking questions about what’s next, and without housing sooner than planned. Two people removed from the Travelodge in South Burlington this month say they have nowhere to go.
WCAX
Burlington roundabout almost ready; what drivers need to know
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction on the Shelburne Road roundabout in Burlington will wrap up in just a few weeks, finally opening it up to drivers after 12 years of planning, designing and coordinating. This week, curbs are being finished and in the next couple of weeks pavement will be...
Vermont’s School PCB Testing Program Is Off to a Rocky Start
The week before school started this fall, Caledonia Central Supervisory Union superintendent Mark Tucker got a call from the Department of Environmental Conservation. As part of a statewide mandate, the department had tested Cabot School for airborne PCBs, a class of chemicals considered a probable carcinogen. The test found high levels of PCBs around the stage in the school's gymnasium, so Tucker and Cabot's principal, Rebecca Tatistcheff, decided to close the gym.
montpelierbridge.org
Heard on the Street, Oct. 5, 2022
Until the pandemic there were three local vineyards, either in Montpelier or just outside. We had Fresh Tracks Farm in Berlin, North Branch Vineyard on Trillium Hill, and Montpelier Vineyards — all three on Route 12. Fresh Tracks announced it was closing in July 2021, much to the chagrin of many local wine lovers. A quick call to North Branch resulted in the message that the phone had been disconnected, and the internet said it was “temporarily closed.” But a call to Montpelier Vineyards resulted in some fabulous news. They have been largely closed to the public this year, partly because of family events, and partly because of renovations and other matters, but they are still very much in operation. Owner Douglas Becker told The Bridge the big grape harvest will be Oct. 2, and they will continue to make their prize-winning wine. Their wine, “Petite Pearl – single varietal red,” won the award for “best wine” at the Big E this year. And next year they will open a new tasting room.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County
MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
WCAX
Why the future of a popular Vermont state park and reservoir are in question
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydroelectricity has been identified as a key piece of meeting Vermont’s climate goals. Local and state leaders are puzzling over how to properly manage a Hyde Park dam and try to preserve the famous reservoir behind it. Kayakers load into the Green River Reservoir...
WCAX
Burlington Fire Department hiring for new hybrid job
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you want to get your foot in the door to land a career in public safety, the Burlington Fire Department is hiring for a new position. The department is trying out a new role, it’s an emergency communications specialist and firefighter. The idea covers...
Family of transgender student in Randolph faces ‘wildfire of bigotry’ following media coverage of locker room use
“It’s been an absolute nightmare,” said the mother of a 14-year-old transgender student at Randolph Union High School. Read the story on VTDigger here: Family of transgender student in Randolph faces ‘wildfire of bigotry’ following media coverage of locker room use.
WCAX
Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon-- a break in a double-homicide investigation. Denroy Dasent, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Sheikhnoor Osman, 40, Sunday night in Burlington. And police say Dasent is the suspect in the killing of Brian Billings, 37, just three hours later in South Burlington.
Colchester Sun
Join Essex Junction's VFW post 6689 for these community events this October
ESSEX JUNCTION -- This October, VFW Post 6689 is hosting a fish fry, breakfast and wing night that all are welcome to attend.
Burlington's Penny Cluse Café to Close Permanently
After almost a quarter of a century, the buckets-o-spuds, tofu scrams, biscuits and gravy, and chiles rellenos will cease flowing at downtown Burlington breakfast-and-lunch landmark Penny Cluse Café. Husband-and-wife co-owners Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse told their staff on Monday and then sent an email to about 100 friends...
Truck belonging to Donald Messier — missing since ’06 — found in the Winooski River
By Wednesday afternoon, multiple personnel from Vermont State Police were on the site near the Duxbury Community Garden planning logistics to remove the vehicle from the river and up a steep bank. Read the story on VTDigger here: Truck belonging to Donald Messier — missing since ’06 — found in the Winooski River.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 69-year-old man from Middlebury was cited for negligent operation following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 and Dog Team Road at around 4:55 p.m. Police observed a black sedan traveling south...
