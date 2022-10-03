ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

Comments / 0

Related
Colchester Sun

Essex selectboard removes “aggressive panhandling” section of public nuisance ordinance, board member advocates for allowing public nudity

ESSEX TOWN — “You can’t just penalize poverty,” Selectboard Vice Chair Tracey Delphia read from an email sent to the selectboard regarding the panhandling section included in the proposed public nuisance ordinance. The email inspired the board to remove the prohibition of “aggressive panhandling” clause from...
ESSEX, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
Essex, VT
Government
City
Essex, VT
Barton Chronicle

Derby board settles road name dispute

DERBY — Putting a long-running dispute to rest at its meeting Monday evening, the Derby Select Board decided upon the appropriate name for a local drive, after business owners who use the lane and the owner of the land the road passes through could not agree. On the fourth time the issue of the name had come up, select board members aimed to get the issue officially settled.
DERBY, VT
VTDigger

Violence in the Queen City

Once again the proud Queen City devolves into violence thanks to your “elected” city officials and the “catch and release” policies of your State’s Attorney's Office. First, the voters of Burlington allowed the City Council to “defund” the police over an event that had nothing...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

With Vermont transitional housing program winding down, what’s next?

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state’s transitional housing program is winding down. Applications closed last weekend, leaving many people asking questions about what’s next, and without housing sooner than planned. Two people removed from the Travelodge in South Burlington this month say they have nowhere to go.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Nuisance#The Essex#Politics Local#Town Meeting Tv Join
WCAX

Burlington roundabout almost ready; what drivers need to know

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction on the Shelburne Road roundabout in Burlington will wrap up in just a few weeks, finally opening it up to drivers after 12 years of planning, designing and coordinating. This week, curbs are being finished and in the next couple of weeks pavement will be...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Vermont’s School PCB Testing Program Is Off to a Rocky Start

The week before school started this fall, Caledonia Central Supervisory Union superintendent Mark Tucker got a call from the Department of Environmental Conservation. As part of a statewide mandate, the department had tested Cabot School for airborne PCBs, a class of chemicals considered a probable carcinogen. The test found high levels of PCBs around the stage in the school's gymnasium, so Tucker and Cabot's principal, Rebecca Tatistcheff, decided to close the gym.
CABOT, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Heard on the Street, Oct. 5, 2022

Until the pandemic there were three local vineyards, either in Montpelier or just outside. We had Fresh Tracks Farm in Berlin, North Branch Vineyard on Trillium Hill, and Montpelier Vineyards — all three on Route 12. Fresh Tracks announced it was closing in July 2021, much to the chagrin of many local wine lovers. A quick call to North Branch resulted in the message that the phone had been disconnected, and the internet said it was “temporarily closed.” But a call to Montpelier Vineyards resulted in some fabulous news. They have been largely closed to the public this year, partly because of family events, and partly because of renovations and other matters, but they are still very much in operation. Owner Douglas Becker told The Bridge the big grape harvest will be Oct. 2, and they will continue to make their prize-winning wine. Their wine, “Petite Pearl – single varietal red,” won the award for “best wine” at the Big E this year. And next year they will open a new tasting room.
MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County

MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCAX

Burlington Fire Department hiring for new hybrid job

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you want to get your foot in the door to land a career in public safety, the Burlington Fire Department is hiring for a new position. The department is trying out a new role, it’s an emergency communications specialist and firefighter. The idea covers...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon-- a break in a double-homicide investigation. Denroy Dasent, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Sheikhnoor Osman, 40, Sunday night in Burlington. And police say Dasent is the suspect in the killing of Brian Billings, 37, just three hours later in South Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington's Penny Cluse Café to Close Permanently

After almost a quarter of a century, the buckets-o-spuds, tofu scrams, biscuits and gravy, and chiles rellenos will cease flowing at downtown Burlington breakfast-and-lunch landmark Penny Cluse Café. Husband-and-wife co-owners Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse told their staff on Monday and then sent an email to about 100 friends...
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A 69-year-old man from Middlebury was cited for negligent operation following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 and Dog Team Road at around 4:55 p.m. Police observed a black sedan traveling south...
NEW HAVEN, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy