Until the pandemic there were three local vineyards, either in Montpelier or just outside. We had Fresh Tracks Farm in Berlin, North Branch Vineyard on Trillium Hill, and Montpelier Vineyards — all three on Route 12. Fresh Tracks announced it was closing in July 2021, much to the chagrin of many local wine lovers. A quick call to North Branch resulted in the message that the phone had been disconnected, and the internet said it was “temporarily closed.” But a call to Montpelier Vineyards resulted in some fabulous news. They have been largely closed to the public this year, partly because of family events, and partly because of renovations and other matters, but they are still very much in operation. Owner Douglas Becker told The Bridge the big grape harvest will be Oct. 2, and they will continue to make their prize-winning wine. Their wine, “Petite Pearl – single varietal red,” won the award for “best wine” at the Big E this year. And next year they will open a new tasting room.

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO