Sobering numbers telling the story of how bad the UVA offense has been this year

The UVA offense, which averaged 515.8 yards a game in 2021, was held below 300 yards for the third time in five games under new head coach Tony Elliott, the former offensive coordinator at Clemson, where he called plays for two national championship game winners, in the Cavaliers’ 38-17 loss at Duke on Saturday night.
‘Hoos in the NFL: A look at how UVA alums did in Week 4 games

A total of 10 former Virginia football players are currently on NFL rosters, and several saw significant action over the weekend. Here’s a recap of each Wahoo alum’s performance in Week 4:. WR Olamide Zaccheaus (2018), Atlanta Falcons. Against Cleveland Sunday, Zaccheaus led the Falcons in receiving with...
Pete Nance - UNC Basketball Player Preview

Pete Nance fills a clear need for North Carolina's 2022-23 roster. The Tar Heels needed a new starting power forward who could also help with backup minutes behind Armando Bacot and Nance, a Northwestern transfer, will provide thaï¿½
ACC power rankings heading into Week 6

Another week of the 2022 college football season is behind us as each team around the ACC prepares for their upcoming Week 6 matchups. Clemson is coming off another big-time win as they took down former No.10 NC State 30-20 as they hosted ESPN’s College GameDay. It was a statement in-conference win for the Tigers. There were some great games around the ACC, with Wake Forest handling business on the road against Florida State and Georgia Tech upsetting Pittsburgh after Geoff Collins’ departure. The ACC has been a wild conference so far this season. In college football, anything can happen on any given...
Best Illinois Sports Betting Apps | How To Bet On NFL Games In Illinois

If you’re looking for a sports betting app to bet on Week 5 of the new NFL season, then look no further than our list of the top eight with up to $2500 in free bets. There are 15 NFL games this weekend to bet on and you can use your free bet on markets such as moneyline, total points, player props, game props and same game parlays by signing up to the apps below.
Game Preview: Washington Commanders host Tennessee Titans, look to break losing skid

The Washington Commanders look to get back on track on Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans. Washington (1-3) has lost three in a row after opening up their season with a victory, and this feels like a must-win game if they are to have any shot of sniffing the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Titans are 2-2 and coming off of a big win at the Indianapolis Colts to get their season back on track.
Top 10 New Betting Sites for 2022 – Compare the New Best Sportsbooks

The nature of sports betting in the USA is constantly changing, and there are new betting sites entering the market all the time, giving residents plenty of choice. If you want to learn more about the best new sites to join, then read on. We will provide you a lowdown on the top 10 and where to access over $5,000 in free bets.
