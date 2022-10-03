Read full article on original website
Breakout Athlete Aziah Johnson Excited for UNC Offer
An unexpected scholarship offer from North Carolina has dramatically altered the recruitment of Aziah Johnson. "It feels great ," Johnson said. "I can't really explain it --
Augusta Free Press
Golden State signs UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome: Does he have a real shot at making the team?
UVA Basketball Ty Jerome has a shot to earn a spot on the roster of the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors. The 2019 first-round pick, traded last week by Oklahoma City to Houston, which then waived him, has signed a training-camp deal with Golden State. It would be a...
NBA・
Sobering numbers telling the story of how bad the UVA offense has been this year
The UVA offense, which averaged 515.8 yards a game in 2021, was held below 300 yards for the third time in five games under new head coach Tony Elliott, the former offensive coordinator at Clemson, where he called plays for two national championship game winners, in the Cavaliers’ 38-17 loss at Duke on Saturday night.
NFL・
AP source: Warriors' Draymond Green fights Poole in practice
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green fought with guard Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the incident. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team was still gathering...
‘Hoos in the NFL: A look at how UVA alums did in Week 4 games
A total of 10 former Virginia football players are currently on NFL rosters, and several saw significant action over the weekend. Here’s a recap of each Wahoo alum’s performance in Week 4:. WR Olamide Zaccheaus (2018), Atlanta Falcons. Against Cleveland Sunday, Zaccheaus led the Falcons in receiving with...
Pete Nance - UNC Basketball Player Preview
Pete Nance fills a clear need for North Carolina's 2022-23 roster. The Tar Heels needed a new starting power forward who could also help with backup minutes behind Armando Bacot and Nance, a Northwestern transfer, will provide thaï¿½
ACC Moves Baseball Tournament
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and Durham Bulls have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023. The 12-team tournament (...)
ACC power rankings heading into Week 6
Another week of the 2022 college football season is behind us as each team around the ACC prepares for their upcoming Week 6 matchups. Clemson is coming off another big-time win as they took down former No.10 NC State 30-20 as they hosted ESPN’s College GameDay. It was a statement in-conference win for the Tigers. There were some great games around the ACC, with Wake Forest handling business on the road against Florida State and Georgia Tech upsetting Pittsburgh after Geoff Collins’ departure. The ACC has been a wild conference so far this season. In college football, anything can happen on any given...
Virginia Attendees Announced for ACC Basketball Tip-Off
See which student-athletes will be representing the UVA men's and women's basketball teams at the ACC Tip-Off event in Charlotte next week
Game Preview: Washington Commanders host Tennessee Titans, look to break losing skid
The Washington Commanders look to get back on track on Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans. Washington (1-3) has lost three in a row after opening up their season with a victory, and this feels like a must-win game if they are to have any shot of sniffing the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Titans are 2-2 and coming off of a big win at the Indianapolis Colts to get their season back on track.
