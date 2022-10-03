Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
WBAY Green Bay
Packers sign LB Eric Wilson off Saints practice squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers make an addition this week before heading off to London signing LB Eric Wilson off the Saints practice squad. He takes the roster spot left open when the team placed OL Caleb Jones on the NFI list last week. Wilson will help fill...
SkySports
NFL hopefuls chase the dream in 2022 International Combine at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
A snoozy sentiment was shared, tossed around as small-talk and somewhat welcomed along the sideline at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday, where media had gathered to watch 44 NFL hopefuls from 13 countries compete in the 2022 International Combine. Bell has answered as many questions about the league's growth overseas...
NBC Philadelphia
Giants-Packers Tickets Soar Ahead of NFL Week 5 Game in London
Giants-Packers tickets soar ahead of Week 5 NFL game in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sorry, England. It’s going to cost a pretty penny to attend the NFL’s next matchup in London. As the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers prepare to square off in...
WISN
Packers prepare for their first trip to London
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is relying on his NFL overseas experience as his team prepares to play the first international game in franchise history. After edging the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, the Packers (3-1) began getting ready to play...
Sunday's Giants vs. Packers Game Will Make NFL History
The NFL hasn't provided London with the best showcases since first crossing the pond in 2007. Sunday's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants marks the 32st London matchup. It will also represent a surprising first. As noted by ESPN's Field Yates, the showdown of 3-1 teams...
NBC Philadelphia
Dicker the Kicker Making Most of Opportunity With Eagles
Dicker the kicker making most of his chance with the Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Last weekend, Cameron Dicker was at his home in Austin, Texas, watching the slate of NFL games and hoping his opportunity would come. That’s how he spent the first four weeks of the...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles' A.J. Brown Explains Why His Tackling Effort Looked Weak
Brown explains why his tackling effort looked so weak originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It certainly wasn't A.J. Brown's fault when Jalen Hurts made a bad decision and tried to squeeze a late pass into a non-existent window, resulting in a first-quarter interception by the Jaguars. But it might've...
Houston Chronicle
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding...
Bucs QB Tom Brady returns to practice despite multiple injuries
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back on the practice field Thursday preparing for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, and quarterback Tom Brady was back in the saddle. The GOAT missed Wednesday’s practice due to multiple injuries to his throwing shoulder and one of the fingers on his throwing hand.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Packers 2022, Week 5: Quarterback isn’t Giants’ only question mark heading into Sunday
Things are about to get serious for the New York Giants, who travel to London this Sunday to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. The Giants are a feel-good 3-1, but you can argue that they have led a bit of a charmed existence throughout the season’s first four weeks. They won their season opener in Nashville when Randy Bullock of the Tennessee Titans missed a 47-yard field goal on the final play of the game. They then had the benefit of a rare three-game homestand, winning two of three.
NBC Philadelphia
Can This Be the Greatest Eagles Offense Ever?
Can this be the greatest Eagles offense ever? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. When the Eagles had the highest-scoring offense in modern franchise history, Mark Sanchez started half the season, LeSean McCoy had his lowest rushing average as an Eagle, Riley Cooper started all 16 games and guys like Jeff Maehl, James Casey and Josh Huff had roles.
