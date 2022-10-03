ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Pulaski Days celebrates 50 years of Polish pride in Grand Rapids

By Tom Hillen
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39GF9z_0iKBDQDz00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A weeklong celebration of Polish heritage in Grand Rapids got underway Sunday afternoon with the raising of the Polish flag outside Diamond Hall.

It was the start of a number of events marking the 50th Pulaski Days . There are activities each day leading up to the main event when all of the 14 halls open to the public Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQli2_0iKBDQDz00
The Polish flag is raised at Diamond Hall in honor of Pulaski Days.

“Pulaski Days was founded because of General Casimir Pulaski and our co-founders Walt Ulanch and Ed Czyzyk wanted to create a memory of their Polish heritage in honor him,” Michelle Kershner, the chairwoman of Pulaski Days, said.

Pulaski , a Polish immigrant, was a famous general in the American Revolutionary War who is credited as the father of the U.S. cavalry. He was mortally wounded in battle and died on Oct. 11, 1779.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k1Sk2_0iKBDQDz00
A memorial to General Casimir Pulaski at Diamond Hall.

“So 50 years ago, they started off with two guys sitting in this hall, (saying,) ‘Let’s get something pulled together.’ It started with a weekend of festivities and now it’s rolled into a week of festivities,” Kershner said.

Most of the Grand Rapids’ Polish halls on the northwest and northeast sides of the city were established in the late 1800s and early 1900s. They were a place for the large community of Polish immigrants to feel at home. Many of the immigrants did not speak English nor have a job when they came here. The halls were somewhere they could go to connect with other immigrants, learn English and get help finding work.

“Each one of these halls has their own unique facets of who they are and what they bring to the community, which represents not only Polish but Lithuanian, so there is a mix and you’ll learn that with the food and the music,” Kershner said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Grand Rapids native to be on Jeopardy!

A Grand Rapids woman is putting her brain to work to answer clues on Jeopardy! Wednesday. Tory Martin of Grand Rapids is hoping to utilize her knowledge of the globe, as she’s visited 23 countries. Martin is the Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships at Dorothy A. Johnson Center...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Polish#English
WOOD

A neighborhood that offers beautiful views in Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The real estate market shows there’s still a strong demand for homes in neighborhoods that offer a lot, including top notch schools, close proximity to water, and gorgeous views! We know of a place just like that: Macatawa Legends by Eastbrook Homes! Plus, the community also offers access to golf, an amazing clubhouse, and much more! Macatawa Legends is located in beautiful Holland, Michigan and is less than 5 minutes away from Lake Michigan AND downtown Holland. Rachael got the chance to stop by and learn more about an exciting new phase of homes that’s just beginning!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy