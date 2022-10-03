Read full article on original website
Food & Wine
Learn to Taste Whiskey Like a Pro
I am always trying to enhance my palate to offer my clients a better experience each and every time I speak to them during a whiskey, tequila, mezcal, or gin tasting. For example, something I thoroughly enjoy in tasting gin is pulling out the different botanicals based on flavors associated with that country, like yuzu for Japan, or seaweed for the Pacific Northwest.
shorelocalnews.com
Pumpkin recipes that taste like fall
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and I am not talking about Christmas. The air is crisp and breezy, leaves are slowly changing from rich green to bold, bright colors, and your sweatshirt has become your new best friend. Fall is a magical time when you live down the shore. Block parties, sports events, and hayrides abound. Of course, we also start craving pumpkin. You might be a pumpkin spice latte lover, or you treat yourself to a slice of pumpkin bread every October. Whatever level of pumpkin fan you may be, expressing yourself creatively in the kitchen with autumn’s squash will bring smiles to your family and your tastebuds. So, here are four pumpkin recipes to test out this season:
KING-5
This recipe for apple fritter sheet cake is easy and delicious
The sheet pan is something most of us have lurking around the kitchen, but are you letting it live up to its potential?. Ten years after Molly Gilbert's cookbook "Sheet Pan Suppers" started one of the biggest food trends, she's back with a new book called "Sheet Pan Sweets: Simple, Streamlined Dessert Recipes."
msn.com
I've been a chef for 15 years. Here are my 9 tips for making the best chocolate-chip cookies.
When I was in fourth grade, the cookie recipe I created won a bake sale at school. I haven't made them since then, but I re-created them from memory as an adult. I was worried they would be too sweet for me, but I enjoyed my twist on a classic cookie.
Detroit News
Tapping into beer for cooking
Stocking up on beer to wash down game day snacks? Buy some extra. For cooking. Adding beer to your ingredient repertoire can give everything from vinaigrettes to stews, to breads and desserts a boost. Of course, cooking with beer is nothing new. And it stretches far beyond your college days,...
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Eater
Marble Queen Will Bring Oat Milk Egg Creams and Lime Shoyu Shrimp Toast to Williams
During lockdown in 2020, chef Johnny Sullivan spent a lot of time tending to his plants. The chef had been working front and back of house at restaurants for 25 years, honing his craft at places like Tom Douglas’s Dahlia Lounge in Seattle and the Brooklyn institution Diner, but the industry had left him burnt out. As his professional career took a forced pause, he channeled his energy into tending to his houseplants, including a pothos — specifically a marble queen. He adopted the name of the spindly, multi-hued plant for his pop-up.
Taste Test: You’ll Like This New ‘Cigar Blend’ Irish Whiskey Even If You Don’t Smoke
Let me start out by saying I’m not a cigar guy at all—on the contrary, I find them kind of disgusting. So when I got the chance to try this new Cigar Blend from Irish whiskey brand Clonakilty, I had some reservations. But the whiskey itself is actually quite good, and thankfully tastes nothing like a smoldering stogie. It turns out that’s not even the point here. Instead, this whiskey was created to pair well with a cigar, which thankfully means you don’t have to smoke one while sipping. According to the brand, extensive research was done to find a flavor...
Would you eat pumpkin spice-flavored ramen? Thanks to Cup Noodles, you can.
Consumers are encouraged to "top it with whipped cream for the quickest, tastiest and most outlandish pumpkin spice in-a-cup experience you never knew you needed!"
Enjoy your breakfast as Europeans do — slathered in butter and showered in chocolate
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. One of the best things about Europe is the absolute unabashed acceptance of breakfast as an important meal and...
Keto Peanut Butter Cheesecake Fat Bomb: Recipes Worth Making
Keto Peanut Butter Cheesecake Fat Bombs explode with flavors too good to resist! To make a batch of 15 you only need four ingredients and 30 minutes of prep. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients...
Phys.org
Extreme salt stress triggers leaf movement
Plant leaves can cope with much higher salt concentrations than roots. The underlying mechanism may help to develop more salt-tolerant crops. When there is a lack of water, heat or intensive irrigation, the level of common salt (sodium chloride) in the soil increases. However, most crops are sensitive to salt. They react to the increasing soil salinity by greatly reducing their growth. This leads to a reduction in the harvest.
Epicurious
Skip the Boxed Pudding Mix. Banana Cream Pie Is Better Without It
For me, banana cream pie is all of the best parts of a Southern banana pudding but in pie form. It’s a great way to combine the cool, creamy silkiness of banana pudding with the irresistible crunch of a cookie crust, and it’s an elegant addition to any potluck or Thanksgiving dessert table.
Here's how to bake the best apple pie ever. No arguments.
I’m not usually much of a braggart. Maybe it’s where I was raised. I grew up in small town Iowa where everyone knew everyone else. You couldn’t get too high on yourself before someone brought you back to earth by reminding you of something you did when you were 5.
Phys.org
Do I need to refrigerate pumpkin pie? Food safety info for pumpkin season
October is inarguably pumpkin season, which raises questions about food safety for everything from pumpkin pie to pumpkin seeds. To learn more about food safety and pumpkin products, we reached out to NC State food safety expert Ellen Shumaker. Here are her top tips. Storing pumpkin pie. You should refrigerate...
Westword
Why Colorado Tokers Love Cake Mix
We've almost hit the end of the line for "Cake" cannabis strains, thank God, and one of the best was saved for last. Growers have been able to mimic aromatic slivers of the sweet, doughy fumes wafting out of Betty Crocker bags for a decade, but never named a strain "Cake Mix" until the concept was well beyond overkill. Several popular Colorado cannabis brands have bought in now, however, and it's time to see if the strain lives up to the moniker.
What Exactly Is White Chocolate?
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Like Billy Baldwin and Ashlee Simpson, white chocolate has long been dismissed as the lesser sibling of the chocolate family. But it’s a useful — and, dare I say, delicious in its own right — element in many sweets, and it deserves a place at the dessert table.
eattravellife.com
Homemade Coffee Ice Cream
Do you love coffee? Can’t get enough of it? Have you discovered coffee ice cream? You can make it easily with some heavy cream, vanilla extract and of course coffee. And the best part, you can add as little or more coffee to the recipe to control how strong the flavor is.
