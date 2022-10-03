Read full article on original website
Local doc weighs-in in what causes atrial fibrillation and what it means
After Arizona Cardinals star JJ Watt disclosed he was treated for atrial fibrillation, we’re taking a look at how it can happen, and how it can be treated.
At least 2.7 million people are living with atrial fibrillation. Here are the warning signs
At least 2.7 million people are living with atrial fibrillation in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association. That includes NFL defensive end J.J. Watt who underwent treatment last week for the condition. A-fib increases a person’s risk for stroke, and health experts say identifying it early is key....
Tua Tagovailoa to miss game at Jets with concussion
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the New York Jets. Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.
