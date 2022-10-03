MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the New York Jets. Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.

