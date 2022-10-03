Read full article on original website
WPTV
Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida now stands at 68
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida now stands at 68 after 10 more storm-related deaths were confirmed by the state Monday night. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission is attributing 68 deaths to the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall last week in southwest Florida.
WPTV
President Joe Biden plans to meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis while surveying Hurricane Ian damage in Florida
President Joe Biden plans to meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday when he visits the hurricane-ravaged state. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will get a briefing from DeSantis and other officials managing Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. While it's not uncommon for the president to meet...
WPTV
Wawa raising up to $1 million for Hurricane Ian relief
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gas station and convenience retailer Wawa has about 20 locations on Florida's west coast that were impacted by Hurricane Ian. The company said all of them have not run out of gas and remain operational. The west coast locations are getting support from workers...
WPTV
New Hurricane Ian death toll for Florida includes 1 in Martin County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There are now 72 deaths officially being attributed to Hurricane Ian in Florida, including one in Martin County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday night that 72 storm-related deaths have now been confirmed by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. Hurricane Ian Florida...
WPTV
How does Florida report its official Hurricane Ian death toll?
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As conflicting reports emerge about the death toll caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida, WPTV wanted to provide some context behind some of the disparity in the reporting of the numbers. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said during a Monday morning...
WPTV
7 bodies believed to be of Cuban migrants found in Florida Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. — Two more bodies believed to be of Cuban migrants have been found in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said Wednesday that the bodies were found earlier this week on or near Boca Chica Key. Linhardt said...
WPTV
Native American life expectancy down more than 6 years since start of pandemic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Life expectancy in America had been on a steady increase over the past few decades. Then came the pandemic. But one group, in particular, was hit especially hard. This summer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released startling statistics that life expectancy in America...
WPTV
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
WPTV
American Red Cross deploys hundreds to southwest Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Along the west coast of Florida, hundreds of helping hands with the American Red Cross are assisting families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Tiffany Gonzalez, communications manager for the South Florida region has been on the front lines of relief efforts since Friday. “It is devastating...
WPTV
US Coast Guard makes daring rescue off North Carolina's coast
The U.S. Coast Guard has been involved in numerous rescues since Hurricane Ian hit the U.S. While many of the rescues occurred in Florida or off its coast, the crewmembers from the Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet carried out a daring rescue near North Carolina. A sailboat, carrying four people,...
WPTV
FDOT works to implement temporary bridge over Pine Island following Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis outlined Monday evening the latest recovery efforts in southwest Florida related to Hurricane Ian. The governor spoke at Historic Cape Coral Pier in Cape Coral. DeSantis was joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic...
WPTV
How can you help Floridians recover from Hurricane Ian
As Floridians continue to survey the damage and figure out what’s next after Hurricane Ian, there are ways you can help. “As of Tuesday night we had over 2,000 people staying in Red Cross and partner shelters here in the area,” Lori Arnold, a Red Cross spokesperson currently helping at the Hertz Arena shelter near Fort Myers, Florida, said. “The need is just going to continue.”
WPTV
Temporary bridge to hard-hit Pine Island set to open Wednesday
MATLACHA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was back in southwest Florida on Wednesday as the region continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. The governor held a noon news conference in the town of Matlacha in Lee County ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden, who is visiting the hard-hit region.
WPTV
'Moderate' erosion observed on Treasure Coast beaches
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — County crews across the Treasure Coast continue to assess the impacts of Hurricane Ian on our local beaches. Though the storm didn’t directly hit the east coast, high tides, storm surges, and winds contributed to erosion, forming scarps a couple of feet high to ten feet or more.
WPTV
Woman waited 30 hours to find out whether her mom survived Hurricane Ian
DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — As the cleanup continues in Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian, more people are sharing stories about how they survived. “I lost everything. I haven't slept,” Karen Coderre. She hunkered down at her home in Fort Myers Beach because she was under the impression the...
