California State

WPTV

Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida now stands at 68

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida now stands at 68 after 10 more storm-related deaths were confirmed by the state Monday night. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission is attributing 68 deaths to the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall last week in southwest Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Wawa raising up to $1 million for Hurricane Ian relief

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gas station and convenience retailer Wawa has about 20 locations on Florida's west coast that were impacted by Hurricane Ian. The company said all of them have not run out of gas and remain operational. The west coast locations are getting support from workers...
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

New Hurricane Ian death toll for Florida includes 1 in Martin County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There are now 72 deaths officially being attributed to Hurricane Ian in Florida, including one in Martin County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday night that 72 storm-related deaths have now been confirmed by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. Hurricane Ian Florida...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPTV

How does Florida report its official Hurricane Ian death toll?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As conflicting reports emerge about the death toll caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida, WPTV wanted to provide some context behind some of the disparity in the reporting of the numbers. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said during a Monday morning...
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

7 bodies believed to be of Cuban migrants found in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. — Two more bodies believed to be of Cuban migrants have been found in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said Wednesday that the bodies were found earlier this week on or near Boca Chica Key. Linhardt said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPTV

Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
MEMPHIS, TN
WPTV

American Red Cross deploys hundreds to southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Along the west coast of Florida, hundreds of helping hands with the American Red Cross are assisting families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Tiffany Gonzalez, communications manager for the South Florida region has been on the front lines of relief efforts since Friday. “It is devastating...
FORT MYERS, FL
WPTV

US Coast Guard makes daring rescue off North Carolina's coast

The U.S. Coast Guard has been involved in numerous rescues since Hurricane Ian hit the U.S. While many of the rescues occurred in Florida or off its coast, the crewmembers from the Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet carried out a daring rescue near North Carolina. A sailboat, carrying four people,...
POLITICS
WPTV

How can you help Floridians recover from Hurricane Ian

As Floridians continue to survey the damage and figure out what’s next after Hurricane Ian, there are ways you can help. “As of Tuesday night we had over 2,000 people staying in Red Cross and partner shelters here in the area,” Lori Arnold, a Red Cross spokesperson currently helping at the Hertz Arena shelter near Fort Myers, Florida, said. “The need is just going to continue.”
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Temporary bridge to hard-hit Pine Island set to open Wednesday

MATLACHA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was back in southwest Florida on Wednesday as the region continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. The governor held a noon news conference in the town of Matlacha in Lee County ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden, who is visiting the hard-hit region.
MATLACHA, FL
WPTV

'Moderate' erosion observed on Treasure Coast beaches

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — County crews across the Treasure Coast continue to assess the impacts of Hurricane Ian on our local beaches. Though the storm didn’t directly hit the east coast, high tides, storm surges, and winds contributed to erosion, forming scarps a couple of feet high to ten feet or more.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

