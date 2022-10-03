Read full article on original website
Tennessee-LSU head-to-head game predictions
No. 8 (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6. Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the SEC matchup. Against LSU, the Vols will wear its Nike Smokey Grey uniforms for the first time since 2017.
Nick Saban warns of falling for rat poison ahead of Alabama's game vs. Texas AM
Alabama football got tripped up by the rat poison last year before a loss to Texas A&M, and Nick Saban shared that as a cautionary tale on Monday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LSU Defensive Back Sevyn Banks Diagnosed With Spinal Cord Bruise
LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on defensive back Sevyn Banks’s status Monday after the senior suffered a frightening injury during Saturday’s game against Auburn. Kelly told reporters Banks, who was carted off the field after opening kickoff, has been diagnosed with a spinal cord bruise and...
How to Watch: Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks are on the road this weekend as they take on the No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs inside Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville (Miss.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs and the 16th game in Starkville. Arkansas owns an 18-13-1 lead in the all-time series, including an 8-7 record in road games. The Razorbacks have won each of their two meetings with the Bulldogs under head coach Sam Pittman.
Kickoff time, broadcast information released for Auburn vs. Ole Miss
Auburn will continue their SEC road trip as they travel to Oxford to face the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels on October 15. The matchup will come bright and early, as ESPN has picked up the game for its’ 11 a.m. CT. Last season’s game was a match between...
FOX Sports
SEC Week 6 Preview: Texas A&M vs. Alabama and Tennessee vs. LSU | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt previewed the SEC matchups for week 6. He discussed the Texas A&M Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers vs. LSU Tigers.
