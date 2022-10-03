ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

San Luis Obispo Tribune

LSU Defensive Back Sevyn Banks Diagnosed With Spinal Cord Bruise

LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on defensive back Sevyn Banks’s status Monday after the senior suffered a frightening injury during Saturday’s game against Auburn. Kelly told reporters Banks, who was carted off the field after opening kickoff, has been diagnosed with a spinal cord bruise and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

How to Watch: Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State channel, stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks are on the road this weekend as they take on the No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs inside Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville (Miss.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs and the 16th game in Starkville. Arkansas owns an 18-13-1 lead in the all-time series, including an 8-7 record in road games. The Razorbacks have won each of their two meetings with the Bulldogs under head coach Sam Pittman.
STARKVILLE, MS
