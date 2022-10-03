ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fantasypros.com

Latavius Murray signed by Denver Broncos

According to Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Murray immediately steps into a Denver backfield that just lost Javonte Williams (knee) for the rest of the 2022 season. The veteran running back will share touches with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone and may be worth a speculative add for owners looking to strike the waiver wire jackpot in a backfield that should have plenty of opportunities for Murray to seize.
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

AFC West Week 5 Preview: Three Teams in the Division to Play Primetime

Week 5 will be one of the most exciting weeks for the AFC West this season, as three out of the four teams in the division will be playing in a primetime game. The Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs all come off Week 4 wins, with the Denver Broncos having fallen to the Silver and Black on the road.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New York Giants Week 5: First Look at Green Bay Packers’ Offense

When the New York Giants suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of their division rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, some characterized the primetime defeat as an obvious wakeup call that the team’s hot start was merely smoke and mirrors. The latter’s response: a bounceback...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tyreek Talks Tua, Teddy and Jets, but No Talking Trash

Tyreek Hill had plenty to say Monday afternoon when he met with the South Florida media, though there was one topic he didn't want to touch. Before we get to that, though, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver made it clear that as much as likes Tua Tagovailoa, he's not expecting a dip in his production with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback while Tua recovers from his concussion.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chargers at Browns Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers improved to a record of 2-2 and will go on another road trip in Week 5 as they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns. Injuries have surrounded the Chargers early on this season, but the health of some players are improving. Center Corey Linsley (knee) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) played last week and came out of the game positive without any additional setbacks.
CBS Boston

There's sneakily a lot at stake for Patriots vs. Lions

BOSTON -- Over the past several years, the aura and intimidation factor of Gillette Stadium has dissipated rather significantly. Once a place where even the smartest and most imposing teams would crumble almost every single game, the Patriots' home has become ... just another building. Dating back to December of 2019, visitors to Gillette Stadium are 12-10. That's after the Patriots went 84-12 at home from 2009-18.Things have, quite clearly, changed. And everyone understands that.Yet even in this new reality where the Patriots could lose on any given week at home, it's worth bringing this to the forefront right now: There...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys Dak Prescott New Injury Info; Dallas Signs Another QB vs. Rams

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys don't have a quarterback controversy. But they do have a quarterback question mark. As the team awaited a medical update on Dak Prescott's right thumb after his Tuesday visit to the doctor, owner Jerry Jones is preaching patience on who his starter will be Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams.
NBC Sports Chicago

Mustipher earns worst PFF grade in disastrous outing

The Bears' offensive line, despite some helpful statistics, had a poor outing against the New York Giants, according to PFF. Justin Fields was sacked six times. And while sacks aren't the best stat worth referencing, let's add another. Fields was pressured on 50 percent of his dropbacks against the Giants.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills Rookie WR Khalil Shakir ‘Steps Up’ as Buffalo Deals With Injuries

It's clear that some modern Buffalo Bills have already immortalized themselves in gameday conversations in the parking lot of Highmark Stadium for years to come. For example, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox, Gabriel Davis, and more have likely already endeared themselves to future generations. Time will tell...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

On Throwback Weekend, Can ‘Pat Patriot’ Play QB For New England?

We still don't know who will be under center Sunday for the New England Patriots. But we're certain who is going to be on the side of their helmets. Mac Jones? Brian Hoyer? Bailey Zappe? On a throwback takeover weekend reserved for the team's more colorful past, they all have to make room for Pat Patriot. While the current squad tries to avoid starting 1-4 for the first time since 2000 against the seemingly inviting Detroit Lions, fans at Gillette Stadium will be treated a flavor of a yesteryear when wins were much easier to come by.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers

Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding to treatment. Jones said he felt...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys Ex Randy Gregory OUT for Broncos With Knee Surgery

FRISCO - Tough break for a former Cowboy ... and at The Star, a bunch of good injury news to monitor .... OCT 4 GREGORY OUT The Denver Broncos are going to be without defensive end Randy Gregory, maybe for as long as six weeks, as he recovers from arthroscopic knee surgery.
