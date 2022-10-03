Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina Andras
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
fantasypros.com
Latavius Murray signed by Denver Broncos
According to Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Murray immediately steps into a Denver backfield that just lost Javonte Williams (knee) for the rest of the 2022 season. The veteran running back will share touches with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone and may be worth a speculative add for owners looking to strike the waiver wire jackpot in a backfield that should have plenty of opportunities for Murray to seize.
Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver Returns to Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons are getting healthier, and it couldn't come at a better time. The team has finished the season's first four weeks with consecutive wins and hold a 2-2 record, good enough to be tied for first in the NFC South. Fortunately for the Falcons, with four games in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
AFC West Week 5 Preview: Three Teams in the Division to Play Primetime
Week 5 will be one of the most exciting weeks for the AFC West this season, as three out of the four teams in the division will be playing in a primetime game. The Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs all come off Week 4 wins, with the Denver Broncos having fallen to the Silver and Black on the road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Week 5: First Look at Green Bay Packers’ Offense
When the New York Giants suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of their division rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, some characterized the primetime defeat as an obvious wakeup call that the team’s hot start was merely smoke and mirrors. The latter’s response: a bounceback...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tyreek Talks Tua, Teddy and Jets, but No Talking Trash
Tyreek Hill had plenty to say Monday afternoon when he met with the South Florida media, though there was one topic he didn't want to touch. Before we get to that, though, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver made it clear that as much as likes Tua Tagovailoa, he's not expecting a dip in his production with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback while Tua recovers from his concussion.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chargers at Browns Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers improved to a record of 2-2 and will go on another road trip in Week 5 as they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns. Injuries have surrounded the Chargers early on this season, but the health of some players are improving. Center Corey Linsley (knee) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) played last week and came out of the game positive without any additional setbacks.
There's sneakily a lot at stake for Patriots vs. Lions
BOSTON -- Over the past several years, the aura and intimidation factor of Gillette Stadium has dissipated rather significantly. Once a place where even the smartest and most imposing teams would crumble almost every single game, the Patriots' home has become ... just another building. Dating back to December of 2019, visitors to Gillette Stadium are 12-10. That's after the Patriots went 84-12 at home from 2009-18.Things have, quite clearly, changed. And everyone understands that.Yet even in this new reality where the Patriots could lose on any given week at home, it's worth bringing this to the forefront right now: There...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Dak Prescott New Injury Info; Dallas Signs Another QB vs. Rams
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys don't have a quarterback controversy. But they do have a quarterback question mark. As the team awaited a medical update on Dak Prescott's right thumb after his Tuesday visit to the doctor, owner Jerry Jones is preaching patience on who his starter will be Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams.
Mustipher earns worst PFF grade in disastrous outing
The Bears' offensive line, despite some helpful statistics, had a poor outing against the New York Giants, according to PFF. Justin Fields was sacked six times. And while sacks aren't the best stat worth referencing, let's add another. Fields was pressured on 50 percent of his dropbacks against the Giants.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Rookie WR Khalil Shakir ‘Steps Up’ as Buffalo Deals With Injuries
It's clear that some modern Buffalo Bills have already immortalized themselves in gameday conversations in the parking lot of Highmark Stadium for years to come. For example, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox, Gabriel Davis, and more have likely already endeared themselves to future generations. Time will tell...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
On Throwback Weekend, Can ‘Pat Patriot’ Play QB For New England?
We still don't know who will be under center Sunday for the New England Patriots. But we're certain who is going to be on the side of their helmets. Mac Jones? Brian Hoyer? Bailey Zappe? On a throwback takeover weekend reserved for the team's more colorful past, they all have to make room for Pat Patriot. While the current squad tries to avoid starting 1-4 for the first time since 2000 against the seemingly inviting Detroit Lions, fans at Gillette Stadium will be treated a flavor of a yesteryear when wins were much easier to come by.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding to treatment. Jones said he felt...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray: Their History, and Zach Ertz’s Opinion on Them
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts’ weekly meet the media session was over without a single question about the Eagles' next opponent, the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. So, the Eagles QB talked about them on his own. “I will say this, too,” he said. “I didn’t get any questions about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Ex Randy Gregory OUT for Broncos With Knee Surgery
FRISCO - Tough break for a former Cowboy ... and at The Star, a bunch of good injury news to monitor .... OCT 4 GREGORY OUT The Denver Broncos are going to be without defensive end Randy Gregory, maybe for as long as six weeks, as he recovers from arthroscopic knee surgery.
Comments / 0