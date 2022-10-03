ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

San Luis Obispo Tribune

LSU Defensive Back Sevyn Banks Diagnosed With Spinal Cord Bruise

LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on defensive back Sevyn Banks’s status Monday after the senior suffered a frightening injury during Saturday’s game against Auburn. Kelly told reporters Banks, who was carted off the field after opening kickoff, has been diagnosed with a spinal cord bruise and...
Tennessee State
Lane Train To Bama? Paul Finebaum Discusses Kiffin Replacing Nick Saban

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels are off to a scorching hot 5-0 start after upsetting the Kentucky Wildcats at home in a 22-19 victory. The Rebels are 5-0 for the first time since 2014, they kept their home game win streak alive (11), and coach Lane Kiffin obtained his first top 10 victory with Ole Miss along the way. The third-year coach continues to add to his short but potent Ole Miss resume.
Missouri replaces Vols on revised 2023 Auburn SEC baseball schedule

AUBURN, Alabama–The Southeastern Conference announced the 2023 baseball league schedule for its 14 member institutions on Tuesday following a revision from the original schedule that was released in September. Auburn was scheduled to face Tennessee at home to end the regular season, but the Vols have been replaced on the schedule by the Missouri Tigers.
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut

Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers

Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding to treatment. Jones said he felt...
