Tennessee-LSU head-to-head game predictions
No. 8 (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6. Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the SEC matchup. Against LSU, the Vols will wear its Nike Smokey Grey uniforms for the first time since 2017.
LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on defensive back Sevyn Banks’s status Monday after the senior suffered a frightening injury during Saturday’s game against Auburn. Kelly told reporters Banks, who was carted off the field after opening kickoff, has been diagnosed with a spinal cord bruise and...
Trap game at LSU? Nope. Why Tennessee football and Hendon Hooker are ready to keep climbing
Sometimes, the best way for a football team to improve its stock is by not taking the field. That proved true for Tennessee last weekend. As other SEC teams showed weakness, the Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC) enjoyed an off weekend, then climbed one spot to No. 8 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll.
Watch: Josh Heupel Provides Injury Updates, Previews LSU
Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday afternoon to provide a couple of injury updates and do one of his first couple of previews before the Vols head to Baton Rouge to take on LSU. Heupel's entire Monday press conference is above.
Missouri replaces Vols on revised 2023 Auburn SEC baseball schedule
AUBURN, Alabama–The Southeastern Conference announced the 2023 baseball league schedule for its 14 member institutions on Tuesday following a revision from the original schedule that was released in September. Auburn was scheduled to face Tennessee at home to end the regular season, but the Vols have been replaced on the schedule by the Missouri Tigers.
