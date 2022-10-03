The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels are off to a scorching hot 5-0 start after upsetting the Kentucky Wildcats at home in a 22-19 victory. The Rebels are 5-0 for the first time since 2014, they kept their home game win streak alive (11), and coach Lane Kiffin obtained his first top 10 victory with Ole Miss along the way. The third-year coach continues to add to his short but potent Ole Miss resume.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO