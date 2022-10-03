ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Texas A&M, No. 1 Alabama meet with QBs nursing injuries

Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) at No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (CBS). Line: Alabama by 23 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Alabama leads 11-3. Both teams are seeking a measure of redemption. Alabama wants to avoid a repeat of last season's upset at Texas A&M, which was unranked and a heavy underdog then, too. The Aggies are trying to bounce back from a loss to Mississippi State that completed a tumble from the top 10 to unranked, just like last season. Both teams have quarterbacks listed as day to day with injuries from last weekend. Crimson Tide Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is nursing a sprained throwing shoulder. Texas A&M's Max Johnson hurt his throwing hand.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

LSU vs. Tennessee football preview, prediction for Week 6 game

Every week is a chance to make a statement in the SEC, and that's certainly the case for both Tennessee and LSU when they square off in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday. LSU comes in at 4-1 through five games, with just one point keeping it from an...
KNOXVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bryce Young’s Injury Hurts Alabama in Ways That Aren’t Obvious: All Things CW

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day leading up to Saturday's game against Texas A&M. Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban being vague about quarterback Bryce Young's status was predictable on Monday for a variety of reasons, including that he doesn't want to tip off Texas A&M about what to expect.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, AL
City
Knoxville, TN
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bryce Young injury: Alabama coach Nick Saban updates QB’s status

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is day-to-day with a sprain in his throwing shoulder ahead of Saturday's game against Texas A&M. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said that Young is recovering from the issue, and that it's not believed to be serious. "He's got a little bit of a shoulder...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy