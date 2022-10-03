Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texas A&M, No. 1 Alabama meet with QBs nursing injuries
Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) at No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (CBS). Line: Alabama by 23 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Alabama leads 11-3. Both teams are seeking a measure of redemption. Alabama wants to avoid a repeat of last season's upset at Texas A&M, which was unranked and a heavy underdog then, too. The Aggies are trying to bounce back from a loss to Mississippi State that completed a tumble from the top 10 to unranked, just like last season. Both teams have quarterbacks listed as day to day with injuries from last weekend. Crimson Tide Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is nursing a sprained throwing shoulder. Texas A&M's Max Johnson hurt his throwing hand.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LSU vs. Tennessee football preview, prediction for Week 6 game
Every week is a chance to make a statement in the SEC, and that's certainly the case for both Tennessee and LSU when they square off in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday. LSU comes in at 4-1 through five games, with just one point keeping it from an...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Among the Games of College Football, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher Continue to Play Chess
This past spring, there was no budding rivalry more relevant than that between Alabama and Texas A&M. The battle wasn't between the two football programs going at it on the gridiron, though. Rather, it was a battle of words between each team's head coach. In one corner of the metaphorical...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bryce Young’s Injury Hurts Alabama in Ways That Aren’t Obvious: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day leading up to Saturday's game against Texas A&M. Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban being vague about quarterback Bryce Young's status was predictable on Monday for a variety of reasons, including that he doesn't want to tip off Texas A&M about what to expect.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bryce Young injury: Alabama coach Nick Saban updates QB’s status
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is day-to-day with a sprain in his throwing shoulder ahead of Saturday's game against Texas A&M. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said that Young is recovering from the issue, and that it's not believed to be serious. "He's got a little bit of a shoulder...
Comments / 0