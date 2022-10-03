ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep

As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
QUEENS, NY
California Sports
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New FOCO Phillies “Welcome to Red October” Phanatic Bobble Released

The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched a an MLB postseason berth for the first time in 11 years. To commemorate "Red October" FOCO USA has just announced their newest bobblehead you can add to your collection. You can purchase it exclusively here using this link!. The new "Welcome to Red October"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
