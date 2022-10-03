Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Shares Latest Postseason Rotation Outlook
He provided a pretty big update on one of the Dodgers' best pitchers.
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Wins ‘Really Special’ NL ERA Title
Julio Urías capped an outstanding 2022 season off on Tuesday by allowing two runs in five innings, settling his season-ending ERA at a remarkable 2.16, easily good enough to earn him his first ERA title. #Dodgers Urias on winning the ERA title: "I felt like last year was an...
Dodgers News: Roberts Feels All-Star Hurler Will be a 'Big Piece' of LA's Success This October
Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson is expected to be one of the starters for LA in the postseason
Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep
As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
Marcus Stroman has his AL MVP pick: 'Mythical god disguised as an MLB player'
The 2022 AL MVP race is coming down to a guy who may break a record in a Triple Crown run and another who is an elite hitter and pitcher. Marcus Stroman has his pick.
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson's Down Month Not A Concern For Dave Roberts
Dodger outfielder Trayce Thompson still remains a valuable asset for the Dodgers
Dodgers Injury Updates: Dustin May, Blake Treinen Pitching In Simulated Game
With health the utmost importance for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their final game of the 2022 regular season, Dustin May and Blake Treinen both will look to continue making progress toward being included on the postseason roster. The right-handers are scheduled to face batters in a simulated game at...
New FOCO Phillies “Welcome to Red October” Phanatic Bobble Released
The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched a an MLB postseason berth for the first time in 11 years. To commemorate "Red October" FOCO USA has just announced their newest bobblehead you can add to your collection. You can purchase it exclusively here using this link!. The new "Welcome to Red October"...
Angels News: Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani Chasing Home Run Records
They have two more games to accomplish some impressive feats.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confirms Joey Gallo Has Earned a Postseason Roster Spot
The decision to keep Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo on the postseason roster may come as a surprise
This Day In Dodgers History: First World Series Game At Dodger Stadium
On Oct. 5, 1963, the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the New York Yankees for the first-ever World Series game at Dodger Stadium. Game 3 of that year’s Fall Classic was played with 55,912 fans in attendance. The first two games were played at Yankee Stadium in New York and...
