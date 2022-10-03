Kanye wears ‘White Lives Matter’ sweatshirt at his surprise YZYSZ9 show. The Ye discourse was almost deafening today in the lead-up to his highly secret Collection 9 show at Paris Fashion Week this evening, but when the rapper and mogul appeared in a sweatshirt baring the slogan, White Lives Matter, the chatter turned to outrage. Several models also wore a similar clothing item in the show, which, according to Vanessa Friedman has an image of the Pope on the front. (One Twitter user reports that one of said models is Lauryn Hill’s daughter, Selah Marley.) Speaking to the crowd, he said: “You can’t manage me. This is an unmanageable situation” while also referring to himself as “the leader.” As per Page Six, Ye’s collection also referenced his ex-wife’s robbery in Paris in 2016, his highly-publicized fallout with Gap, and his former manager Scooter Braun. A backstage image, below, also shows Ye posing with Candace Owens, a controversial far-right provocateur known for extremist beliefs.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO