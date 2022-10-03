Waterfitness club touts full schedule
The Sun City West Waterfitness Club does gentle stretches to cardio exercises set to recorded music and instruction in the shallow end of the pool.
The exercise sessions are self-directed. There are no instructors, but a new member may approach any experienced member for guidance. Participants alternate between four routines.
The schedule is as follows: Johnson outdoor pool year-round, 9 a.m. Monday-Friday; Beardsley indoor pool year-round, 9 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; Palm Ridge indoor pool year-round, 9 a.m. Saturdays; Palm Ridge indoor pool during fall and winter, 8 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Visit waterfitness.scwclubs.com for the exercise calendar, a description of each routine and more.
Membership is open to anyone with a valid RCSCW card. Dues are $10 per year. Anyone with an RCSCW card may attend five sessions before membership is required. Non-Sun City West residents may attend five times per year as a guest of a member.
Call president Sandra Forsey at scwwaterfitness@gmail.com.
