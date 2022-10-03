Highest paid NBA mascots revealed with Rocky The Mountain Lion making $625k a year

THE best paid mascots in the NBA have been revealed - with the leader paid more than 10 times the league average.

Rocky The Mountain Lion takes home $625,000 a year from the Denver Nuggets.

Rocky The Mountain Lion is the highest paid mascot in the NBA

Harry The Hawk takes home ten times the league average

Benny The Bull is the third highest paid mascot in the NBA

Research from Sports Business Journal says the average across the NBA is $60,000 a season.

But both Rocky and Harry The Hawk in Atlanta take home 10 times that amount every season.

Harry The Hawk is paid $600k a season by the Hawks.

And Chicago Bulls' Benny The Bull comes in third place with his $400k a year salary.

Phoenix Suns' Go The Gorilla is paid $200k every year for his job.

And Hugo The Hornet takes home $100k a season from the Charlotte Hornets.

Mascots are a big part of the fan experience on game day.

And seeing those salaries could have lower-paid mascots banging on the door for a raise.

Those numbers are still a far cry from the league average playing salary of $8.5million.

But the average salary in the WNBA is just $102,751 in comparison.