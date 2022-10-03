ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard won't play against Broncos after concussion

By WRTV.com Staff
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard will not play at Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos after he suffered a concussion Sunday, the team announced.

Leonard collided with one of his teammates on a touchdown while playing the Tennessee Titans. He finished the game with two tackles before being removed from the field.

The injury ended his briefly-lived season debut that followed a hiatus from off-season activities following an ankle injury that had bothered him since his rookie season.

The surgery forced Leonard to miss all of training camp, the entire preseason and Indy’s first three regular-season games even though he was a full participant at practice most of September, the Associated Press reports.

The Colts lost to the Titans Sunday with a final score of 24-17.

#Concussion#Titans#American Football#The Associated Press
WISH-TV

Week 4: Colts offensive line disaster, Ryan’s fumbles, Titans dominance continues

In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood recap the Colts 24-17 Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans. A full breakdown of the worst run blocking performance of the Frank Reich era is on the way, complete with grades for every member of the Colts offense. The numbers inside Matt Ryan's day, from his lights-out second half, to a historically bad fumble trend, and the offense's first quarter struggles are also included. Petar sprinkles in a few more eye-popping concerns for the Colts offense, starting with its inability to score at any juncture in games. Plus: a full breakdown is on the way of Shaquille Leonard's 16 snaps of action before a frightening collision knocked the all-pro linebacker out of the game. A quick turnaround is ahead with Thursday Night Football in Denver, and an update on Jonathan Taylor, who exited the loss to the Titans late with an ankle injury, is ahead in this episode. Thanks for stopping by!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

'Sorry sir': Ted Karras was so excited about the Bengals' win he bumped an official

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras was miked up during his team's win last week against the Miami Dolphins, and his enthusiasm was contagious. Karras, who is in his seventh NFL season and first with the Bengals, couldn't contain his excitement throughout the Bengals offensive line's dominant performance, which provided quarterback Joe Burrow with what he called the best protection of his NFL career.
CINCINNATI, OH
