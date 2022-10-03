Read full article on original website
American tourist smashes two sculptures in the Vatican
In the Vatican Museums, an American tourist smashed one ancient Roman sculpture deliberately, then broke another as he tried to flee the scene.
Anthony Bourdain Told Asia Argento 'You Were Reckless with My Heart' in Last Texts Before His Death
Read an exclusive excerpt from the unauthorized Anthony Bourdain biography 'Down and Out in Paradise' by Charles Leerhsen A new book is shedding light on the final days of the late Anthony Bourdain. The travel host died by suicide in June 2018 at age 61 while in Kaysersberg, France to film an episode of his series Parts Unknown with close friend and French chef, Eric Ripert. PEOPLE reported at the time that "he was giddy" in the weeks before his death because of the release of the CNN show's Hong Kong episode,...
These red onions are so sweet that Italians turned them into ice cream
Tropea is famous for its red onions. They are so sweet, they can be served in pasta, preserves and ice cream. Tune in Sundays at 9 p.m. ET to watch all-new episodes of “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.”
This Italian region will pay you to visit
Friuli Venezia Giulia, in the northeast of Italy, will reimburse your train fare from anywhere in Italy to its major destinations.
McDonald's Nostalgic 'Boo Buckets' Are Officially Back
And it's another win for the McDonald's Happy Meal! Just like the Sanderson Sisters, the classic Boo Buckets of Halloweens past are back for a limited time. Starting on Oct. 18, head on down to your local participating McDonald's to get your hands on one of three collectible pails, inspired by the original nostalgic designs: McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin.
‘Miracle find’: rare Don Quixote and short stories could sell for €900k
Sotheby’s describes 17th-century Cervantes editions as a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity for collectors
Two Recently Opened French Private Museums Look to Bring Art to All
France is hardly immune to the private museum phenomenon. In recent years, collectors have been opening spaces to showcase their treasures and share their interest in a certain area of art or their commitment to a cause. In May, Korean artist Lee Ufan opened a museum for his art in Arles. Art critic Alexia Guggémos, who focuses on smiles throughout art history, is preparing for the inauguration of her Musée du sourire (Smile Museum), in a former Sergent-Major quill pen factory in the 17th arrondissement in Paris. Below, a look at two recently inaugurated private museums. Art for All Nicolas Laugero Lasserre...
inspiredbythis.com
An Elegant English Countryside Wedding Editorial
This venue is picture perfect and truly takes our breath away! It has the perfect balance of classic vintage with a modern white and green color scheme. Just wait until you see the phenomenal flower arch! This wedding editorial is everything we could ever dream of for the perfect elegant English countryside wedding. It screams romance and subtleness. We think you’ll love it just as much as we do!
hypebeast.com
Enter the Dystopian World of Song for the Mute SS23
Song for the Mute is the brand on everyone’s lips at the moment, and now it follows up on its collaboration with adidas Originals with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, “1999.” Under the creative helm of Melvin Tanaya and Lyna Ty, SFTM presents its seasonal collection of garms with a sense of uncertainty, translating to clothes that mix-and-match prints, patterns, colors, materials and references as people did when the turn of the new millennium was upon them, not knowing if they were still in the ’90s trend phase or ready to become a Y2K baby. Narratives like new technology and the fear of it taking over the world to conspiracy theories about a fantastical future infiltrate these “1999” beliefs in the SFTM ecosystem, in turn creating clothes that are physical but have a digital touch.
The Untold Truth About Fruitcake
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Whether you love it, hate it, or love to hate it, fruitcake is a longtime staple of the holiday season. Few other foods inspire such divisive opinions. Throughout its history, fruitcake has been the punchline of jokes, the gift that keeps on giving, and the flavor associated with Christmas for generations. Fruitcake in its modern form may have originated as a delicacy for the wealthy, but its status as a familiar yuletide trope was cemented by its mass production in the early 20th century (via Insider). Now, fruitcake is as much a part of Christmas as Rudolph, Frosty, and the man with the belly and the beard.
The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 69 - The Inquiry
M. de Villefort kept the promise he had made to Madame Danglars, to endeavor to find out how the Count of Monte Cristo had discovered the history of the house at Auteuil. He wrote the same day for the required information to M. de Boville, who, from having been an inspector of prisons, was promoted to a high office in the police; and the latter begged for two days time to ascertain exactly who would be most likely to give him full particulars. At the end of the second day M. de Villefort received the following note: “The person called the Count of Monte Cristo is an intimate acquaintance of Lord Wilmore, a rich foreigner, who is sometimes seen in Paris and who is there at this moment; he is also known to the Abbé Busoni, a Sicilian priest, of high repute in the East, where he has done much good.” M. de Villefort replied by ordering the strictest inquiries to be made respecting these two persons; his orders were executed, and the following evening he received these details:
A new Purple M&M character debuts with a song
A purple M&M character makes her debut with a song. The Mars company recently announced the introduction of a new purple M&M that will promote inclusivity. This will be the first new character to debut in more than a decade. You can see her singing by clicking on the above link. The candy that was advertised to melt in your mouth and not in your hand debuted in the United States in 1941 and continues to be one of the most popular sweet treats today.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Doritos launches two new flavours inspired by nation's favourite pizzas
As Margherita and Pepperoni claim the top spots as the nation’s favourite pizza toppings, Doritos has combined takeaway pizza flavours with its tortilla chip for a new snack. You can choose between two new Doritos flavours: Triple Cheese Pizza flavour and Loaded Pepperoni Pizza flavour. Alex Nicholas, Marketing Manager...
