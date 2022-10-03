Penelec assessing damage after underground fire in downtown Erie

Penelec crews continue to investigate an underground fire in downtown Erie that happened on Saturday night.

Crews returned Monday morning to assess the damage to the manhole located along West 9th Street, between Peach and State streets, in downtown Erie.

Penelec officials told us a splice fail caused the underground fire, which was contained to only that manhole.

Penelec tells us they will be working to resolve the issue over the next couple of days.

