ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Penelec assessing damage after underground fire in downtown Erie

By Fontaine Glenn
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eABQK_0iKBBsfn00

Penelec crews continue to investigate an underground fire in downtown Erie that happened on Saturday night.

Crews returned Monday morning to assess the damage to the manhole located along West 9th Street, between Peach and State streets, in downtown Erie.

Penelec investigating underground explosion on West 9th Street

Penelec officials told us a splice fail caused the underground fire, which was contained to only that manhole.

Penelec tells us they will be working to resolve the issue over the next couple of days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Woman dies in Chautauqua County fire

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman has died following an early morning fire in Chautauqua County. Members of the Gerry Fire Department, mutual aid and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fire at a residence in the 4500 block of Route 60 in Gerry, New York, at about 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 5. When first responders […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
yourerie

Penelec investigating underground explosion on West 9th Street

Penelec crews are investigating following an apparent underground explosion in downtown Erie Saturday night. When first responders arrived on the scene, located along West 9th Street, between Peach and State Streets, they found smoke coming from a manhole. Penelec officials told us that there was in fact an issue and...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Lakefront Residence Destroyed By Fire In Bemus Point

BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A lakefront residence in Bemus Point was destroyed by fire late Tuesday night. Just before 8 a.m. the Maple Springs Fire Department, along with mutual aid, responded to a residential fire at a single-family residence on Park Place in the Town of Ellery.
BEMUS POINT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhole#Accident#Peach#State#West 9th#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

PennDOT announces maintenance schedule for week of Oct. 3

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules listed online to reflect work planned for the week of Oct. 3. The Erie Co. schedule is: Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Ditching Millcreek Township SR 0430 Gore Road Harborcreek Township SR […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Ashtabula County school bus accident sends 2 to hospital

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jefferson Area local schools bus was involved in a head-on accident with an SUV in Plymouth Township near the Route 11 and Route 46 interchange Monday, according to Plymouth Township Fire Chief Bill Strubbe. Plymouth Township Firefighters were called to the scene at about...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
wnynewsnow.com

New Site Aims To Stop Energy Misinformation In Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new educational resource for Chautauqua County residents to learn more about local green energy developments has been launched. Over the past few years misinformation about new projects across the area, like solar and wind farms, has caused some confusion for locals. That’s why the Chautauqua County Energy Commission developed this new Energy Reference Guide.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Erie Police officer honored with Officer Jason Belton award

A City of Erie Police officer is being honored for his engagement with the community. Officer Max Brozell received the Officer Belton award Wednesday. The award commemorates the spirit of Jason Belton, an Erie Police Officer who died in October 2021. Brozell, the recipient of the award, said he worked alongside Belton and was inspired […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Over $2K stolen from Erie Walmart in retail theft, PSP investigating

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) –The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating a retail theft that occurred on Sept. 28, 2022. According to a release, two suspects entered Walmart in Summit Township, Erie County and proceeded to the electronics department. After selecting gift cards and various electronic items, police report the suspects then targeted an inexperienced/juvenile cashier. The suspects […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

New opportunity to meet and greet with Erie’s police officers starts

Residents are invited to have coffee with a cop to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the community with formal and informal conversations. Free cups of coffee are starting conversations between police and residents to discuss what efforts could be made to make Erie safer for all. Coffee, cops, and community is the drive of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

ECGRA awards Girard $150K for neighborhood improvements, growth

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) made a stop on Main Street in the borough of Girard during its summer-long ” Rural Listening Tour.” ECGRA awarded Girard $150,000 to assist in improvements and growth in the borough. The money is from a Mission Main Street grant. The mayor of Girard told us this money […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy