Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Watch: Protester who gets on NFL field flattened by linebacker

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP/WKRC) - Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
WKRC

Losing takes toll: Reds attendance in 2022 lowest since 1984

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A crowd announced at 12,437 was in Great American Ball Park on Wednesday to watch the dismal 2022 season come to an end (with loss No. 100) and it left the team with its lowest attendance total since 1984. The Reds drew 1,387,947 fans this season, which...
CINCINNATI, OH

