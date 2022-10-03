ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

20 Delicious Abilene Area Food Trucks to Get Your Grub on the Go

Food trucks have been popping up all over the Abilene area over the last several years, giving foodies a ton of different convenient choices for delicious food. For me, there's just something about freshly prepared food from a truck that gives my belly a lot of satisfaction. And in a world where everyone is constantly on the go, we have a plethora of amazing food trucks right here in Abilene to satisfy any lunch hour and appetite.
Boo at The Zoo expands to 4 days of family fun

Abilene’s favorite Halloween tradition is back and has expanded to four days. Join the Abilene Zoo on October 15th, 22nd, 29th or 30th. The event will feature community based Trick-or-Treat stations spread throughout the Zoo, live entertainment from the Bubble Lady, animal encounters, costume dance parties, and more throughout the day.
An Abilene, Texas Woman Thought it was a Good Idea to Go Trick or Treating at 4 a.m.

The message has been out there for several decades, don't do drugs. That short moment of bliss is just not worth it. For some, that moment of bliss can turn into a crime they have no idea they are committing. Having said that, it does not excuse what the person has done. I'm not saying that this Abilene, Texas woman was on drugs but what she did sure makes you think that she was.
The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th

The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
‘It’s important to teach our children to take care of God’s creatures’: Abilene pets receive blessings at St. John’s traditional ceremony

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene animals of many breeds all congregated at Saint John’s Episcopal School Tuesday morning to be blessed. It’s an annual tradition every October 4, but the overload of furry, cuteness was out of the ordinary at this year’s blessing. “The blessing of the animals is a tradition that St. John’s does […]
Tour bringing CannaBus Mobile Dispensary to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile dispensary will be coming to Abilene has part of a tour to make medical marijuana legal in Texas. The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour is set to stop at the Mall of Abilene on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6. Organizers […]
Abilene house fire causes approximately $50,000 in damages

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department was called to a home at approximately 1 p.m. Oct. 5 after reports of a structure fire in the area. A house in the 400th block of Meander Street caught fire with high levels of smoke and flames, and the AFD worked to protect the building and the homes nearby. There were people in the building at the time of the fire, but they managed to exit and no injuries were reported.
Lee & Co.

If you’re causally strolling downtown, stop in and experience LEE & Co. DTWN Market at 401 Pine Street. The shop displays many one-of-a-kind finds in only 400 square feet of space. It’s “the little store with much, much more!” Pillows. Coffee. Flour. Snacks. Marshmallow roasting rods. Scented laundry detergent. Italian soaps. Charcuterie boards.
Homes For Dogs Adoption Event in Abilene is Set For October 1st

I know I'm not the only one who thinks so but to me, dogs are just the coolest. This is one Texan who is a true dog lover. But, sadly there are many dogs right here in Abilene who are without owners and homes. Local organizations are doing something to help with this. Coldwell Banker of Abilene is set to host the Homes for Dogs adoption event to benefit the Abilene Animal Shelter.
Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene

The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1470kyyw.com

