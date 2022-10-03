Read full article on original website
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
bentoncountyenterprise.com
Meet The People Of Benton County - Michelle Larson
FAMILY: Husband, Dennis; 3 daughters; Sadie, Savannah and Caydence (Cady) THE BEST THING ABOUT LIVING IN WARSAW IS: The community. Anytime it needs to come together and rally behind someone, they show up. Every. Single. Time. It's also a beautiful town. OCCUPATION: Associate Director for the Family Nutrition Education Program...
AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of Mid Missouri Mobile Home Transporting LLC -- All Star Mobile Home Transport LLC -- faces multiple charges of deception and stealing. Brian Forsythe, 51, of Versailles, was charged with two counts of deceptive business practice and two counts of stealing more than $750. Between Nov. 3, 2020-Dec. 22, 2020, The post AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One Johnson County city lands on Best Places to Live for Families list
Olathe, Kansas, is the third-best place in the U.S. for families to live, according to Fortune, thanks to hospital access, schools and more.
kcur.org
KU Health System will merge with Olathe Health, affecting thousands of Kansas patients
Olathe Health will soon be part of the University of Kansas Health System. At a press briefing Wednesday morning, officials from Olathe Health and the University of Kansas Health System announced they had signed a letter of intent that will kick off negotiations between the two health care providers. The...
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (10/5)
FRANKLIN ELI CROWDER, HOMELESS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR FAILING TO OBEY, OBSTRUCT, RESIST, ASSAULT, FAILURE TO OBEY A POLICE OFFICER. KRISTINA KAY NALL, 210 W TEBO STREET TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR ASSAULT. MICHAEL DEAN SMITH JR, CURRENTLY HOMELESS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR ASSAULT 4TH DEG – PURSUANT TO SUBDIVISIONS, ABUSE...
921news.com
Harrisonville High School wins Regional Honor
HHS group wins regional honor for community safety. A Harrisonville High School group was honored with a regional award for their work to make their community a safer place. The HHS Traction team received the Kansas City Region Show Me Zero Award at the 2022 Highway Safety Heroes Awards Banquet on Sept. 28 hosted by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
5 Words That Will Ruin A Sedalian’s Day
I decided to have some fun during my question of the day last week. I asked everyone how they could ruin a Sedalian's day in five words or less on Facebook. Keep reading to find out what you told me. It's truly not rocket science to figure out what fighting...
Semi driver killed in single vehicle rollover on Missouri 52 Highway
A semi driver was killed in a single vehicle rollover shortly after noon on Wednesday, Sept. 4, near Deepwater, Missouri.
mykdkd.com
Thurman Vance Sullins
Thurman Vance Sullins, 84, of Chilhowee, Missouri passed away Friday evening, September 30, 2022 at the Clinton Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born October 20, 1937 in Magic Springs, Arkansas, the son of Robert Earl Sullins and Sarah Alma (Drewry) Sullins. He had three siblings, brother Vernon, sister Lavern,...
Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Jackson County canceled
KC Water issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers within two areas in Jackson County.
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON MAN INJURED IN CRASH WITH TRAIN LOCOMOTIVE IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Lexington man was moderately injured in a crash with a train locomotive in Lafayette County on Saturday, October 1. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, 72-year-old William Banks crossed the railroad tracks as a locomotive entered the intersection, causing the locomotive to strike Banks’ vehicle. Banks...
kmmo.com
KNOB NOSTER MAN INJURED IN MULTI-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Knob Noster man was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Monday, October 3. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 35-year-old Justin Howard struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Richell Hostetler of Knob Noster, causing Hostetler’s vehicle to strike the rear of a vehicle driven by Jennifer Ownes, also of Knob Noster. Both Hostetler and Ownes were stopped to make a left turn. Howard then crossed the center of the roadway striking a truck driven by Jeffrey Biggs of Sedalia head on.
Missouri Lottery player wins $3 million off scratcher
BATES CITY, Mo. – One Missouri Lottery player is $3 million richer after winning the top prize on a “300X” scratchers game. “I just scratched it off,” the winner explained. “And there it was.”. The player said he loves playing scratchers tickets and picked up...
mykdkd.com
Burn Ban for Clinton, MO Still in Effect
10/03/2022: BURN BAN FOR CLINTON, MO STILL IN EFFECT…. The Burn Ban issued on September 26th is STILL IN EFFECT and will remain in effect until the area receives a notable amount of moisture. An announcement will be made once the ban is lifted. A burn ban means that no...
myozarksonline.com
Marijuana grow arrest
A man from Tunas has been charged with possession of a controlled substance after marijuana plants were found growing on his property. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Post Oak Road. At that location the Deputy allegedly found 6 marijuana plants growing all around the residence. During questioning one of the residents of the property said the plants just grow on their own; and another person told law enforcement that they planted it, but got rid of it, but it keeps growing back. When measured the marijuana weighed a little over a pound. 38 year old Bobby Potts was charged with possession of a controlled substance, but has denied any knowledge of any marijuana plants on his property.
Three Windsor Teens Ejected in Henry County Rollover
Three Windsor teenagers were injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Friday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 GMC Sonoma, driven by a 16-year-old male from Windsor, was on Route Y at NE 400 Road around 4:50 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants, none of whom were wearing a seat belt.
Two Versailles Residents Injured in Morgan County Rollover
Two Versailles residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by 22-year-old Kellie L. Wood of Versailles, was on Alum Springs Road, about 1277 feet north of Kickapoo Road (south of Versailles) around 5:40 p.m., when the driver was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve and the vehicle began to skid. The Yukon traveled across the center of the roadway and off the left side. The driver then overcorrected and returned to the roadway. The Yukon then traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Knob Noster Man Injured in Four-vehicle Crash
A Knob Noster man was injured in a four-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2009 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 29-year-old Richell C. Hostetler of Knob Noster, and a southbound 2015 Kia, driven by 55-year-old Jennifer L. Owens of Knob Noster, were both stopped to make a left turn at Route D and SE 125th Road around 3:30 p.m., when a southbound 2000 Jeep, driven by 35-year-old Justin D. Howard of Knob Noster, struck the rear of the Chrysler, causing it to strike the rear of the Kia. The Jeep then traveled across the center of the roadway, striking a northbound 2012 Mack, driven by 50-year-old Jeffrey Biggs of Sedalia, head-on.
Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County
A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
