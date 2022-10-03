ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MO

Comments

bentoncountyenterprise.com

Meet The People Of Benton County - Michelle Larson

FAMILY: Husband, Dennis; 3 daughters; Sadie, Savannah and Caydence (Cady) THE BEST THING ABOUT LIVING IN WARSAW IS: The community. Anytime it needs to come together and rally behind someone, they show up. Every. Single. Time. It's also a beautiful town. OCCUPATION: Associate Director for the Family Nutrition Education Program...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of Mid Missouri Mobile Home Transporting LLC -- All Star Mobile Home Transport LLC -- faces multiple charges of deception and stealing. Brian Forsythe, 51, of Versailles, was charged with two counts of deceptive business practice and two counts of stealing more than $750. Between Nov. 3, 2020-Dec. 22, 2020, The post AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
VERSAILLES, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (10/5)

FRANKLIN ELI CROWDER, HOMELESS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR FAILING TO OBEY, OBSTRUCT, RESIST, ASSAULT, FAILURE TO OBEY A POLICE OFFICER. KRISTINA KAY NALL, 210 W TEBO STREET TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR ASSAULT. MICHAEL DEAN SMITH JR, CURRENTLY HOMELESS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR ASSAULT 4TH DEG – PURSUANT TO SUBDIVISIONS, ABUSE...
CLINTON, MO
921news.com

Harrisonville High School wins Regional Honor

HHS group wins regional honor for community safety. A Harrisonville High School group was honored with a regional award for their work to make their community a safer place. The HHS Traction team received the Kansas City Region Show Me Zero Award at the 2022 Highway Safety Heroes Awards Banquet on Sept. 28 hosted by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
Awesome 92.3

5 Words That Will Ruin A Sedalian’s Day

I decided to have some fun during my question of the day last week. I asked everyone how they could ruin a Sedalian's day in five words or less on Facebook. Keep reading to find out what you told me. It's truly not rocket science to figure out what fighting...
SEDALIA, MO
mykdkd.com

Thurman Vance Sullins

Thurman Vance Sullins, 84, of Chilhowee, Missouri passed away Friday evening, September 30, 2022 at the Clinton Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born October 20, 1937 in Magic Springs, Arkansas, the son of Robert Earl Sullins and Sarah Alma (Drewry) Sullins. He had three siblings, brother Vernon, sister Lavern,...
CHILHOWEE, MO
kmmo.com

KNOB NOSTER MAN INJURED IN MULTI-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Knob Noster man was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Monday, October 3. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 35-year-old Justin Howard struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Richell Hostetler of Knob Noster, causing Hostetler’s vehicle to strike the rear of a vehicle driven by Jennifer Ownes, also of Knob Noster. Both Hostetler and Ownes were stopped to make a left turn. Howard then crossed the center of the roadway striking a truck driven by Jeffrey Biggs of Sedalia head on.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri Lottery player wins $3 million off scratcher

BATES CITY, Mo. – One Missouri Lottery player is $3 million richer after winning the top prize on a “300X” scratchers game. “I just scratched it off,” the winner explained. “And there it was.”. The player said he loves playing scratchers tickets and picked up...
BATES CITY, MO
mykdkd.com

Burn Ban for Clinton, MO Still in Effect

10/03/2022: BURN BAN FOR CLINTON, MO STILL IN EFFECT…. The Burn Ban issued on September 26th is STILL IN EFFECT and will remain in effect until the area receives a notable amount of moisture. An announcement will be made once the ban is lifted. A burn ban means that no...
CLINTON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Marijuana grow arrest

A man from Tunas has been charged with possession of a controlled substance after marijuana plants were found growing on his property. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Post Oak Road. At that location the Deputy allegedly found 6 marijuana plants growing all around the residence. During questioning one of the residents of the property said the plants just grow on their own; and another person told law enforcement that they planted it, but got rid of it, but it keeps growing back. When measured the marijuana weighed a little over a pound. 38 year old Bobby Potts was charged with possession of a controlled substance, but has denied any knowledge of any marijuana plants on his property.
TUNAS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Three Windsor Teens Ejected in Henry County Rollover

Three Windsor teenagers were injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Friday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 GMC Sonoma, driven by a 16-year-old male from Windsor, was on Route Y at NE 400 Road around 4:50 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants, none of whom were wearing a seat belt.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Two Versailles Residents Injured in Morgan County Rollover

Two Versailles residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by 22-year-old Kellie L. Wood of Versailles, was on Alum Springs Road, about 1277 feet north of Kickapoo Road (south of Versailles) around 5:40 p.m., when the driver was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve and the vehicle began to skid. The Yukon traveled across the center of the roadway and off the left side. The driver then overcorrected and returned to the roadway. The Yukon then traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County

A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
BENTON COUNTY, MO

