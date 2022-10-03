ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

From Hollywood to Hamilton: Owners bringing Cincinnati-themed bar home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The owners of a popular Cincinnati-themed bar in Hollywood, California will soon open a second location in Hamilton. Bengals fans who went to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl likely know about The 513. The bar and restaurant is a popular place for Cincinnati natives to visit while they're in LA and soon they will be able to visit one closer to home.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Tulsa, OK
Football
City
Buffalo, OH
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Buffalo, OK
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Miami, OK
Cincinnati, OH
Football
Tulsa, OK
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Plan your BLINK experience with the newly-released map

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We're less than two weeks away from the return of BLINK. Organizers have just released the installation map. There will be 101 installations over 30 city blocks from McMicken Avenue in Cincinnati to 7th Street in Covington. They'll be around Findlay Market, OTR, downtown, The Banks and across the Ohio River.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Uc#Ap#Bearcats#Bowl Subdivision
WKRC

Man exposes himself to 3 kids in Over-the-Rhine

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police hope to identify the man who allegedly exposed himself to three children at an Over-the-Rhine gas station. The three children were in their mother's van parked at a gas pump at the Shell station on East Liberty. When she went up to the window...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

NKY home destroyed in overnight fire

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed in Northern Kentucky overnight. The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on Trailwood Court in Edgewood. Three adults were inside the home at the time. One of them noticed the house was on fire and was able to get everyone out safely.
EDGEWOOD, KY
WKRC

ODOT review: Proposal to create 30 new acres over I-75 not feasible

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over the past few months, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been reviewing a proposal put forth by Bridge Forward - Cincinnati. The idea was to put the I-75 interchange for the bridges below ground. That would allow the concrete to be placed overtop and create up to 30 additional acres of usable city blocks. The group says it would also better connect Queensgate to downtown. But after reviewing the proposal, ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning says it’s not feasible.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRC

Plane crash at Dayton International Airport under investigation

DAYTON (WKRC) - Troopers are investigating after a plane crashed at the Dayton International Airport Wednesday. It happened just after 7 p.m. when a regional jet with a crew of three and 42 passengers ran off the side of a runway while landing. The jet's left wing had minor damage.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

School district responds after parents express frustration with consolidation rumors

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A group of parents is speaking out, frustrated with their school district leaders. On Wednesday, Forest Hills School District parents voiced their ongoing concerns with the possible consolidation of Turpin and Anderson high schools. In September, they learned of a private meeting between Elevar Design Group, an architecture firm, and some school board members.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Mt. Healthy mom accused of causing OVI crash with child in the SUV

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is accused of crashing her SUV while allegedly driving over three times the legal limit. Jaymesia Tucker, 29, faces OVI, child endangering and traffic charges. Springfield Township Police say Tucker ran a red light and crashed on Compton Road near Daly Road just after 9:30...
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
WKRC

Florence Y'alls to light up the stadium for the holidays

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - It will soon be time to Deck the Y'alls!. The Florence Y'alls will debut its own Lightfest on November 25 at Thomas More Stadium. There will be more than two million lights making up a light show. Deck the Y'alls Lightfest will also offer outdoor ice skating, a holiday carnival, Christmas vendors, s'mores over firepits and more.
FLORENCE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy