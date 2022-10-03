CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over the past few months, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been reviewing a proposal put forth by Bridge Forward - Cincinnati. The idea was to put the I-75 interchange for the bridges below ground. That would allow the concrete to be placed overtop and create up to 30 additional acres of usable city blocks. The group says it would also better connect Queensgate to downtown. But after reviewing the proposal, ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning says it’s not feasible.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO