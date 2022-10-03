Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Ohio Costco Store Goes Major ChangeCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
WKRC
East Central, Lawrenceburg stay in place in Indiana AP high school football polls
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football polls that were released Oct. 4, 2022 by class, with first-place votes in parentheses and records, rating points and previous rankings:. CLASS 6A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Brownsburg (14) 7-0 370 1. 2. Center Grove (5)...
WKRC
Everything Cincy shares a few ideas and deals for fall events
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fall is here and there are so many ways to get out and enjoy, whether it's with your girlfriends or your family. We're getting some ideas and a few discounts from Abbey Cummins of Everything Cincy.
WKRC
From Hollywood to Hamilton: Owners bringing Cincinnati-themed bar home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The owners of a popular Cincinnati-themed bar in Hollywood, California will soon open a second location in Hamilton. Bengals fans who went to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl likely know about The 513. The bar and restaurant is a popular place for Cincinnati natives to visit while they're in LA and soon they will be able to visit one closer to home.
WKRC
Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
WKRC
Chef Aaron whips up a simple and delicious pasta dish
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - October is National Pasta Month. Chef Aaron from Kroger shares a decadent but easy recipe.
WKRC
Plan your BLINK experience with the newly-released map
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We're less than two weeks away from the return of BLINK. Organizers have just released the installation map. There will be 101 installations over 30 city blocks from McMicken Avenue in Cincinnati to 7th Street in Covington. They'll be around Findlay Market, OTR, downtown, The Banks and across the Ohio River.
WKRC
2 straight weeks: Gas prices on the rise in Cincinnati, nationally
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The price of gas in Cincinnati and across the nation continues to rise. The average price of gas in Cincinnati has increased 15.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.68 a gallon on Monday. According to GasBuddy, prices were 2 cents lower than a month...
WKRC
Cincinnati Police looking for teen who broke into Westwood business, stole PlayStation 5
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager will face a breaking and entering charge after police track him down. They know what he looks like thanks to surveillance video, but detectives don't know his name. The break-in happened at a business on Harrison Avenue in Westwood in September. Police say the...
WKRC
Man exposes himself to 3 kids in Over-the-Rhine
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police hope to identify the man who allegedly exposed himself to three children at an Over-the-Rhine gas station. The three children were in their mother's van parked at a gas pump at the Shell station on East Liberty. When she went up to the window...
WKRC
NKY home destroyed in overnight fire
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed in Northern Kentucky overnight. The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on Trailwood Court in Edgewood. Three adults were inside the home at the time. One of them noticed the house was on fire and was able to get everyone out safely.
WKRC
Owners of Rabbit Hash restaurant says 'we'll smoke anything'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you venture down to Rabbit Hash, you might find yourself getting hungry. Ernie Estrada, owner of Chef Hip E's welcomes everyone to stop by his place and entices them a few dishes.
WKRC
ODOT review: Proposal to create 30 new acres over I-75 not feasible
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over the past few months, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been reviewing a proposal put forth by Bridge Forward - Cincinnati. The idea was to put the I-75 interchange for the bridges below ground. That would allow the concrete to be placed overtop and create up to 30 additional acres of usable city blocks. The group says it would also better connect Queensgate to downtown. But after reviewing the proposal, ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning says it’s not feasible.
WKRC
Plane crash at Dayton International Airport under investigation
DAYTON (WKRC) - Troopers are investigating after a plane crashed at the Dayton International Airport Wednesday. It happened just after 7 p.m. when a regional jet with a crew of three and 42 passengers ran off the side of a runway while landing. The jet's left wing had minor damage.
WKRC
Tragedy strikes Clermont County family for second time in less than a year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Just when things were looking up for the family of an immunocompromised infant, the child’s mother fell through an attic and suffered a serious brain injury. Ten-month-old Luca Discepoli hasn’t been able to live outside a hospital since he was born without a thymus late...
WKRC
Health care providers say getting both flu, COVID-19 vaccines together is safe
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Flu season is from October to March. While COVID-19 cases are on the decline, already the flu virus appears to be getting a jump start. In the video above, Local 12 Medical Reporter Liz Bonis shares what you need to know about getting both vaccines at the same time.
WKRC
School district responds after parents express frustration with consolidation rumors
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A group of parents is speaking out, frustrated with their school district leaders. On Wednesday, Forest Hills School District parents voiced their ongoing concerns with the possible consolidation of Turpin and Anderson high schools. In September, they learned of a private meeting between Elevar Design Group, an architecture firm, and some school board members.
WKRC
Mt. Healthy mom accused of causing OVI crash with child in the SUV
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is accused of crashing her SUV while allegedly driving over three times the legal limit. Jaymesia Tucker, 29, faces OVI, child endangering and traffic charges. Springfield Township Police say Tucker ran a red light and crashed on Compton Road near Daly Road just after 9:30...
WKRC
Florence Y'alls to light up the stadium for the holidays
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - It will soon be time to Deck the Y'alls!. The Florence Y'alls will debut its own Lightfest on November 25 at Thomas More Stadium. There will be more than two million lights making up a light show. Deck the Y'alls Lightfest will also offer outdoor ice skating, a holiday carnival, Christmas vendors, s'mores over firepits and more.
WKRC
Coroner identifies 18-year-old found dead in Fairfield hotel, rules death a homicide
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County Coroner released the name of the 18-year-old found dead in a Fairfield hotel and ruled his death a homicide. Fairfield Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Business Park Drive shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.
WKRC
Teen suspect in fatal UC crash previously charged with hitting deputy during chase
CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A teen accused of injuring two people and killing one in a hit-and-run has been previously charged in another crash. The 17-year-old allegedly hit three people in a stolen vehicle near the University of Cincinnati on September 28. One of the victims, 18-year-old Cayden Turner, was...
