ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Slain North Carolina man worked as ‘violence interrupter’, friend says

By Mariah Ellis
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVKJR_0iKBBFgo00

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Family and friends of a slain man gathered Sunday afternoon near an Interstate 85 off-ramp at Hillandale Road in Durham.

Durham police said they closed the ramp for several hours after they responded to a suspicious vehicle call shortly after 12:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they found 34-year-old Reshaun Cates who had been shot and killed inside a blue Honda Accord.

Durham police investigate deadly shooting along I-85 off-ramp at Hillandale Road

The Honda had at least two bullet holes in the rear passenger window. Cates was targeted in the shooting, police said.

A family member at the scene said Cates was on his way to pick up his son when the shooting happened.

“I was in the grocery store and this older lady said something has happened at Hillandale Road,” said a driver who asked not to be identified.

Bull City United worker fired after drug arrest, gun charge for another employee

The woman said she didn’t know Cates but said she stopped out of concern.

“My heart goes out to the family, even though I don’t know them… but my heart goes out to the family because that’s a loved one that’s gone,” she said, adding that gun violence in Durham needs to stop.

Durham County leaders OK $6 million for HQ for violence interrupters Bull City United

Friends and family who knew Cates told CBS17 News that he was a father, son, brother and community advocate. A friend of Cates said he was also a violence interrupter for Bull City United — a group that works to stop shootings from happening in specific neighborhoods in Durham.

CBS 17 News learned Cates had served time in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder and armed robbery charges in 2009.

Durham police investigate deadly shooting along I-85 off-ramp at Hillandale Road

Family members said Cates was turning his life around.

After a “preliminary” investigation, Durham police said they believed the shooting was not random.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Investigator J. Kellar at 919-560-4440 ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
cbs17

Woman shoots home invader who attempted to steal her dog, Harnett County Sheriff says

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old woman was woken up by a banging sound at her front door early Tuesday morning in Dunn, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said she went to her door at about 5:45 a.m. where she confronted a man who was in the process of taking some of her property. He even “attempted to take her pet dog,” Sheriff Wayne Coats said.
DUNN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Shooting#Interrupter#Durham Police#Violent Crime#Cbs17 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMY NEWS2

Arrest made in 20-year-old's shooting death in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is facing charges after they were accused of shooting a 20-year-old to death in Greensboro. Greensboro police said the shooting happened on September 21 on Buchanan Road. Investigators said the shooting happened at 12:56 p.m. Police found Will Anthony Farmer with a gunshot wound....
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Stabbed man arrives at hospital, police investigating, officers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating after a man arrived at the hospital early Monday morning with a stab wound. At about 2:54 a.m., officers said they were called to WakeMed Raleigh. They tell CBS 17 they’re working to learn where the stabbing happened and...
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police announce death of 21-year-old after shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 21-year-old has died after a shooting in Greensboro. According to police, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of Summertree Lane, near Highway 220 and Creek Ridge Road. Monday morning, police say the victim, Larry Little, died from his injuries. Authorities...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

80K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy