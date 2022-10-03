Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Tesla May Soon Expand Original Battery Gigafactory In Nevada
When we covered Tesla in the early days, much of the news surrounded the company's original automotive factory in Fremont, California, as well as its battery Gigafactory in partnership with Panasonic, which is located near Reno, Nevada, in Sparks. However, it seems construction and expansion efforts at the battery factory slowed years ago, leaving the factory much smaller than originally planned.
NPR
Meet the California farmers awash in Colorado River water, even in a drought
Water from the drought-plagued Colorado River is much sought after and much disputed. Cities such as Phoenix and Las Vegas depend on it, but the single biggest user of that water is a single irrigation district in the southern tip of California, which serves about 400 farms. The farmers there face growing pressure to give up some of that water. Dan Charles reports from El Centro, Calif.
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8
Former Donald President is set to have a busy October with scheduled appearances in several states. Trump's organization announced on his website a Save America Rally an appearance called a Rally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, in Mesa, AZ (a suburb of the Phoenix, AZ area).
Thrillist
How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in Las Vegas This November
Nevada is best described as a purple state with an extra splash of blue. Its electoral votes have gone to the Democratic nominee in six of the past eight presidential elections and currently, the governor, both senators, and three out of four congressional representatives are Democrats. However, the state remains competitive with key races up for grabs this 2022 midterm election cycle. With midterm elections historically garnering lower voter turnout compared to presidential elections, it’s even more important that you set aside some time to educate yourself on the issues and vote.
US Private Space Aerospace Firm Successfully Reaches To Low Earth Obit
The second launch of the Alpha rocket was successful. It has deployed satellites in low Earth orbit. The US aerospace company Firefly Aerospace (based in Austin) has brought a rocket into orbit on the second attempt.
Record-Courier
Douglas announces school rankings
Douglas was tied for 17th with four other large Nevada schools on the Great Schools list of 25 Nevada schools that was dominated by charter, magnet and academy schools. The top regular district high schools at 15th and 16th on the list are Round Mountain with an enrollment of 66 students and Virginia City with 127 students.
Plans announced for second Latter-day Saint temple in northwest Las Vegas
A second Latter-day Saint temple will be constructed in the Las Vegas valley, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced.
Washington Examiner
Nevada Republicans leading in statewide races: Poll
Nevada Republicans are narrowly leading their Democratic opponents at the top of the statewide ballot, according to a new poll. Incumbents Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-NV) are trailing in the polls following challenges from former Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The GOP is targeting Nevada as a pickup opportunity.
SEE IT: Stunning photo captured from ISS shows ancient lava flow in US desert
Photos taken by astronauts on the International Space Station show a giant black streak created by a lava flow thousands of years ago.
Fox5 KVVU
“Mapping vehicles” now roaming streets to collect data to improve Las Vegas infrastructure
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Whether it be traffic signals, lights, or school flashers the City of Las Vegas is collecting data to see where improvements are needed to ensure better safety. The city is partnering with a company called Cyclomedia which supplies the vehicle that uses radar and lidar...
Trump to campaign in Northern Nevada for Joe Lombardo, Adam Laxalt ahead of early voting
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Nevada this weekend, marking his second visit this election cycle, to stump for gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo and U.S. Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt. The rally will be held Saturday evening about an hour south of Reno at the Minden-Tahoe Airport, just...
scitechdaily.com
Immense Trail of Debris From DART Collision With Asteroid Dimorphos Captured by SOAR Telescope
SOAR Telescope Catches Dimorphos’s Expanding Comet-like Tail After DART Impact. The SOAR Telescope in Chile imaged the more than 10,000 kilometers long trail of debris blasted from the surface of Dimorphos two days after the asteroid was impacted by NASA’s DART spacecraft. NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART)...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
MorningStar, Confluent Break Ground on 168-Unit Seniors Housing Development in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — MorningStar Senior Living and Confluent Senior Living have broken ground on MorningStar Senior Living at The Canyons, the joint venture’s first development in Nevada. Located in Las Vegas, the four-story, 196,000-square-foot community will feature 95 independent living, 49 assisted living and 24 memory care units....
Nevada Appeal
Jim Hartman: Laxalt vs. Cortez Masto – and Senate control
The Senate race in Nevada will likely determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Senate control is expected to come down to three races: Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada. The party that wins two of those three is positioned to hold a narrow 51-seat Senate majority. Republican Senate nominee Adam Laxalt...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Firefly Aerospace Reaches Orbit With New Rocket Launched From California Coast
A new aerospace company reached orbit with its second rocket launch and deployed multiple small satellites on Saturday. Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, in early morning darkness and arced over the Pacific. “100% mission success,” Firefly tweeted. The aerospace company tweeted "Mic...
