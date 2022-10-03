ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

insideevs.com

Tesla May Soon Expand Original Battery Gigafactory In Nevada

When we covered Tesla in the early days, much of the news surrounded the company's original automotive factory in Fremont, California, as well as its battery Gigafactory in partnership with Panasonic, which is located near Reno, Nevada, in Sparks. However, it seems construction and expansion efforts at the battery factory slowed years ago, leaving the factory much smaller than originally planned.
NPR

Meet the California farmers awash in Colorado River water, even in a drought

Water from the drought-plagued Colorado River is much sought after and much disputed. Cities such as Phoenix and Las Vegas depend on it, but the single biggest user of that water is a single irrigation district in the southern tip of California, which serves about 400 farms. The farmers there face growing pressure to give up some of that water. Dan Charles reports from El Centro, Calif.
Thrillist

How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in Las Vegas This November

Nevada is best described as a purple state with an extra splash of blue. Its electoral votes have gone to the Democratic nominee in six of the past eight presidential elections and currently, the governor, both senators, and three out of four congressional representatives are Democrats. However, the state remains competitive with key races up for grabs this 2022 midterm election cycle. With midterm elections historically garnering lower voter turnout compared to presidential elections, it’s even more important that you set aside some time to educate yourself on the issues and vote.
Record-Courier

Douglas announces school rankings

Douglas was tied for 17th with four other large Nevada schools on the Great Schools list of 25 Nevada schools that was dominated by charter, magnet and academy schools. The top regular district high schools at 15th and 16th on the list are Round Mountain with an enrollment of 66 students and Virginia City with 127 students.
Washington Examiner

Nevada Republicans leading in statewide races: Poll

Nevada Republicans are narrowly leading their Democratic opponents at the top of the statewide ballot, according to a new poll. Incumbents Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-NV) are trailing in the polls following challenges from former Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The GOP is targeting Nevada as a pickup opportunity.
Nevada Appeal

Jim Hartman: Laxalt vs. Cortez Masto – and Senate control

The Senate race in Nevada will likely determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Senate control is expected to come down to three races: Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada. The party that wins two of those three is positioned to hold a narrow 51-seat Senate majority. Republican Senate nominee Adam Laxalt...
