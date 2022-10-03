ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope County, IL

Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County

This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves. Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. City of...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run

Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. Police are looking for two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a Perry County Sheriff's department vehicle with two deputies inside. City of Cape running two rounds of tests of...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
Former southeast Mo. police officer accused of violating 2 peoples’ civil rights, lying to FBI

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A former police officer is accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigations about it. According to a release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Woodrow Massa, 66, of Wayne County, was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of lying to the FBI.
WAYNE COUNTY, MO
Sesser to Hold City-wide Cleanup

SESSER – The City of Sesser will hold its city-wide cleanup Oct. 17-20. You need to have everything out by 6 a.m. on Oct. 17. Your items will need to be bagged or boxed up. Any scattered small debris will not be picked up. Electronics, tires or other hazardous...
SESSER, IL
Two Sentenced in Unrelated Cases in White County Wednesday

CARMI – A man, who was most recently in prison out of Cook County, was sentenced in White County Court Wednesday to the Illinois Department of Corrections for stealing a vehicle and obstruction justice. According to White County State’s Attorney Denton Aud, 31-year-old Jessie Catchings was sentenced to five...
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Semi Overturns on Northbound I-57 in Marion Wednesday

MARION – A semi pulling a trailer crashed Wednesday afternoon on northbound I-57 near Marion. According to preliminary information from Illinois State Police, troopers responded to milepost 52 on northbound I-57 around 3:10 p.m. and learned that the semi driver lost control after the front passenger tire blew. The semi left the roadway to the right and overturned on its passenger side.
MARION, IL
Police investigation in Jackson County, Illinois

A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
Box Truck Crash Shuts Down Southbound I-57 in Benton Wednesday

BENTON – A two-vehicle accident happened on southbound I-57 in Benton Wednesday night. According to preliminary information from Illinois State Police, at 6:15 p.m. troopers responded to milepost 71 on southbound I-57 and learned that for unknown reasons, a box truck left the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail and a bridge support. The box truck then overturned on its side and spilled some of its cargo onto the roadway. The cargo struck and damaged another vehicle.
BENTON, IL
Cape Girardeau firefighters: Ember from grill sparked grass fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An ember from a grill is to blame for a small grass fire on Tuesday afternoon, October 4. According to fire crews on the scene, someone at a home on Grandview Drive was grilling when an ember ignited some pine straw on the ground. It started a fire due to the dry conditions.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers are looking for two suspects after a chase with a possible stolen vehicle led to a crash involving a patrol SUV. Deputies are currently looking for two men, one described as having a dreadlock hairstyle and wearing a white hoodie, black pants and white shoes. The other man was described as wearing a black shirt or jacket and black shoes with white soles.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
Paducah police investigating deadly stabbing

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing and have a suspect in custody. According to Paducah police, they were called to a reported stabbing around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3 at Seitz and Mississippi Streets. Officers say they found a man lying in the road with...
PADUCAH, KY

