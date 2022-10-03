Read full article on original website
McCracken County welfare check sends two to the hospital, charges pending for parents
A welfare check at a home on Krebs Station Road in McCracken County ended with two sent to the hospital, and two facing charges. Deputies from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office went to the home on Wednesday and found two disabled men in what was described as deplorable conditions without the basics for cleanliness and survival.
Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County
This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves. Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. City of...
Marshall County interim sheriff assumes duties, details plan for the coming months
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Interim Sheriff Trent Weaver attended his first Marshall County Fiscal Court meeting Tuesday morning. Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal appointed Weaver instead of appointing Sheriff-elect Matt Hilbrecht, meaning Hilbrecht won't take over as sheriff until January. Attending fiscal court meetings is one...
Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run
Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. Police are looking for two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a Perry County Sheriff's department vehicle with two deputies inside. City of Cape running two rounds of tests of...
Former southeast Mo. police officer accused of violating 2 peoples’ civil rights, lying to FBI
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A former police officer is accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigations about it. According to a release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Woodrow Massa, 66, of Wayne County, was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of lying to the FBI.
Sesser to Hold City-wide Cleanup
SESSER – The City of Sesser will hold its city-wide cleanup Oct. 17-20. You need to have everything out by 6 a.m. on Oct. 17. Your items will need to be bagged or boxed up. Any scattered small debris will not be picked up. Electronics, tires or other hazardous...
“We strongly suspect that the dangerous fentanyl problem has arrived,” says one Heartland sheriff
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A multi-county drug trafficking investigation is underway in western Kentucky. According to Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden, his office and officers with the Hickman and Carlisle Sheriff’s Offices seized more than 900 doses of suspected fentanyl pills during an undercover drug sting. This was...
Two Sentenced in Unrelated Cases in White County Wednesday
CARMI – A man, who was most recently in prison out of Cook County, was sentenced in White County Court Wednesday to the Illinois Department of Corrections for stealing a vehicle and obstruction justice. According to White County State’s Attorney Denton Aud, 31-year-old Jessie Catchings was sentenced to five...
Check on stopped motorist leads to drug arrest in Graves County
A check on a motorist stopped on the side of US 45 led to a drug arrest in Graves County. Deputies stopped to check on a vehicle sitting on the shoulder. A talk with the driver, 48-year-old Donald R. Isbell of Clinton, led deputies to search the vehicle. The search...
Williamson County Sheriff’s Department rolls out new contraband system
WILLIAMSON CO., Ill. (KBSI) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department received a new contraband detection system which will allow jail staff to detect objects using X-ray technology. The new system was purchased through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) that was received in response to COVID. The system...
Semi Overturns on Northbound I-57 in Marion Wednesday
MARION – A semi pulling a trailer crashed Wednesday afternoon on northbound I-57 near Marion. According to preliminary information from Illinois State Police, troopers responded to milepost 52 on northbound I-57 around 3:10 p.m. and learned that the semi driver lost control after the front passenger tire blew. The semi left the roadway to the right and overturned on its passenger side.
Police investigation in Jackson County, Illinois
A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
Box Truck Crash Shuts Down Southbound I-57 in Benton Wednesday
BENTON – A two-vehicle accident happened on southbound I-57 in Benton Wednesday night. According to preliminary information from Illinois State Police, at 6:15 p.m. troopers responded to milepost 71 on southbound I-57 and learned that for unknown reasons, a box truck left the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail and a bridge support. The box truck then overturned on its side and spilled some of its cargo onto the roadway. The cargo struck and damaged another vehicle.
14,000 Cape Girardeau water customers under boil advisory, all customers could lose water by morning, city warns
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — In Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 14,000 water customers are under a boil water advisory due to a significant water main break, and the water plant has been shut down. The city says all customers could lose water by Tuesday morning. An alert from the city of...
Perry County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects after crash on I-55
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two black males after a Perry County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 55 Wednesday morning while chasing a vehicle. One suspect is described as a black male with a...
Kentucky State Police ask for assistance locating gas theft suspect
MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a gas theft suspect. According to a Monday release, a person stopped for gas at Bob and Ann's Market in Sedalia on September 30 at about 1:45 p.m. — but didn't pay for the fuel.
Heartland juvenile detention center called ‘a facility in crisis’ in 15-page inspection report
BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois juvenile detention center is a “a facility in crisis.”. That’s the words used by the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice following an inspection in Franklin County. The full, 15-page report can be found here. During an August 2 inspection at the...
Cape Girardeau firefighters: Ember from grill sparked grass fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An ember from a grill is to blame for a small grass fire on Tuesday afternoon, October 4. According to fire crews on the scene, someone at a home on Grandview Drive was grilling when an ember ignited some pine straw on the ground. It started a fire due to the dry conditions.
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers are looking for two suspects after a chase with a possible stolen vehicle led to a crash involving a patrol SUV. Deputies are currently looking for two men, one described as having a dreadlock hairstyle and wearing a white hoodie, black pants and white shoes. The other man was described as wearing a black shirt or jacket and black shoes with white soles.
Paducah police investigating deadly stabbing
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing and have a suspect in custody. According to Paducah police, they were called to a reported stabbing around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3 at Seitz and Mississippi Streets. Officers say they found a man lying in the road with...
