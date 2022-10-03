Read full article on original website
Related
koxe.com
Brownwood High School Announces the 2022 Homecoming Court
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced the 2022 Homecoming Court. Queen nominees include Chloe Adamez, Lilly Brasher, Bailey Burkett, Jensyn Evans, and Kennedi Johnson. King nominees are Luke Gray, Owen Huntsinger, Navy Hutchinson, Peter Le, and Antwuan Valencia. Princesses and Princes include freshman Deja Martin and Eric Smith, sophomores Sidney Windham and Easton Judkins, and juniors Adryanna Huerta and Ike Hall.
koxe.com
Bangs Homecoming This Friday Night at Memorial Stadium
October 7th will be Homecoming for Bangs ISD. The Homecoming court is made up of members of the freshman, sophomore and junior classes as selected by the student body. Homecoming Queen nominees are from the senior class. Queen Nominees: (LtoR) Trinity Banks, daughter of Stephanie and Christopher Garza and Lorenzo...
koxe.com
HPU to host UIL workshops in journalism, speech and debate
Howard Payne University’s Student Speaker Bureau (SSB) speech and debate team invites area high school UIL teams to participate in its speech and debate workshop and journalism events workshop. The events will be held at HPU’s Mabee University Center and the Paul and Jane Meyer Faith and Life Leadership Center on Wednesday, November 9, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
koxe.com
BHS Recognizes September Teacher of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) recently recognized their September 2022 Teacher of the Month. Mr. David Lambert was selected to receive the honor which includes a check from Creative Image Laser Solutions and gift cards from Chick-fil-A. BHS Principal Lindsay Smith and Assistant Principals Ginger Ketcher and Andy Gill were joined...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koxe.com
VFW Fish Fry Fundraiser This Friday
VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary will host a Fish Fry Fundraiser on Friday, October 7, between 10:30 am and 1:00 pm. Deliver/pickup starts at 10:30 am. NO DINE IN OR WALK-IN ORDERS. The meal will consist of fried fish, coleslaw, hush puppies, beans and relish for $10 per plate. Delivery...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Fair Association announces Ambassador program
The Brown County Fair Association has announced a new addition to their Royalty Program: The BCFA Ambassadors. This year’s ambassadors are:. The Ambassadors will be the new faces of the Brown County Youth Fair and Rodeo. This group consists of ten girls that were selected from an application process to represent the association and Brown County at community events and volunteer opportunities. It is the association’s hope that these girls will serve as a connection between the association and the community. In participating in volunteer opportunities, the ambassadors will be able to give back to the community that supports their association each year.
koxe.com
BISD Employee Spotlight for October
This month’s spotlight teacher is Jennifer Angel (photo left). Ms. Angel is a Special Education teacher at Coggin Elementary School. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from Grand Canyon University and is a state certified teacher (EC-6). Ms. Angel has been with Brownwood ISD since 2020.
brownwoodnews.com
Mineral Wells denies Brownwood’s bid for first district victory
MINERAL WELLS – The Brownwood Lady Lions remained winless in District 6-4A action at the halfway point of the league schedule Tuesday night, suffering a 25-9, 25-11, 25-12 road loss to Mineral Wells. The Lady Lions (4-19, 0-4) have a district bye Friday, then open the second half of...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘She died before we had a chance’: Uncle, Brownwood community seek justice & work to put 9-year-old HardiQuinn Hill to rest
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A nine-year-old girl passed away in Brownwood two months ago, and her name is still ringing throughout the town. Many residents and neighbors have taken to Facebook to express concern over her cause of death, and are doing everything they can to honor her and put her to rest. HardiQuinn Hill’s uncle, […]
koxe.com
Larry Petty, 81, of Brownwood
Larry Petty, age 81, of Brownwood, passed peacefully into Heaven surrounded by his loving family members on October 3, 2022. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday October 6 at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services for Larry will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday October 7 in...
koxe.com
HPU’s Lanier Named ASC Player of the Week
The American Southwest Conference Monday announced its weekly football awards and Howard Payne University receiver Otis Lanier was named the ASC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. Howard Payne senior wide receiver Otis Lanier (Houston, Texas) had five catches for 159 yards with three touchdowns....
koxe.com
Samuel Thompson, 68
Samuel Thompson, 68, passed away on September 28, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas. Samuel Thompson was born on February 16, 1954, in Tuscon, AZ, to Curtis “Gail” Thompson and Lois “Jane” Vest. He married Paula Gresham on September 14, 2013, at their home. Samuel was an avid...
IN THIS ARTICLE
koxe.com
O.G. Lanier, 92, of Voss
O.G. Lanier, age 92, of Voss, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Elm Street Church of Christ, 216 W. Elm Street, in Coleman with Lonnie Hamil officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, in the Ranger Evergreen Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
koxe.com
State Reps. King, Spiller get firsthand look at TSTC programs on Brownwood campus
Rep. Phil King (R-Weatherford) and Rep. David Spiller (R-Jacksboro) learned about the importance of Texas State Technical College to the state’s workforce during a tour of TSTC’s Brownwood campus on Monday, October 3. It was the first time that the state legislators had toured the campus. “I am...
koxe.com
John Lewis Flores, 49, of Novice
John Lewis Flores, age 49, of Novice, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
koxe.com
Laurie Casey, 54, of Stephenville
Laurie Walton Casey, 54, of Stephenville, passed from this life into her heavenly father’s arms on October 2nd, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Laurie was born on October 3, 1967, in Stamford. Watching the TV show Friends and rooting for the Dallas Cowboys were some of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
koxe.com
Roger Douglas Keeney, 80, of Coleman
Roger Douglas Keeney, age 80, of Coleman, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood announces Columbus Day closure and adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Monday October 10th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday October 11th for all non-emergency facilities. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:. Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday October 11th. Tuesday’s...
koxe.com
Melinda Bowen, 53, of Coleman
Melinda Bowen, age 53, of Coleman, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Melinda Jean Bowen was born...
koxe.com
Robert Long, 97, of Goldthwaite
Robert Long, 97 of Goldthwaite, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, October 7, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 8 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church in Goldthwaite.
Comments / 1