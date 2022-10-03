The Brown County Fair Association has announced a new addition to their Royalty Program: The BCFA Ambassadors. This year’s ambassadors are:. The Ambassadors will be the new faces of the Brown County Youth Fair and Rodeo. This group consists of ten girls that were selected from an application process to represent the association and Brown County at community events and volunteer opportunities. It is the association’s hope that these girls will serve as a connection between the association and the community. In participating in volunteer opportunities, the ambassadors will be able to give back to the community that supports their association each year.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO