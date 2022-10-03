Maureen McCormick Celebrates 53rd Anniversary Of ‘The Brady Bunch’

Maureen McCormick reminded fans of a very special anniversary — the 53rd, in fact, of the premiere of The Brady Bunch. Maureen, of course, played Marcia on the series and appeared in most of the other Brady Bunch projects over the years, including the recent reality series, A Very Brady Renovation.

She shared a photo of the entire cast taken at the beginning of the original series, captioning it, “Just have to give a shout out to The Brady Bunch that premiered 53 years ago today on September 26, 1989 on ABC at 8pm. My favorite part of our show was the cast and crew, and all of their families. It seems like yesterday and yet so long ago.”

Maureen McCormick celebrates the 53rd anniversary of The Brady Bunch — but gets the date wrong!

BRADY BUNCH, Maureen McCormick, 1969-1974 / Everett Collection

Did you notice that mistake? Maureen accidentally shared that it premiered in 1989, but the show actually premiered in 1969! Oops. The original series ran from 1969 until 1974 and is still one of the most beloved shows of all time.

THE BRADY BUNCH, (clockwise from top): Christopher Knight, Maureen McCormick, Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, Eve Plumb, Barry Williams (center), 1969-74 / Everett Collection

After the surviving cast reunited for A Very Brady Renovation, they seem to still get together every now and again. Their Brady projects over the years have included the animated The Brady Kids, The Brady Bunch Variety Hour, The Brady Girls Get Married, The Brady Brides, A Very Brady Christmas and The Bradys. More recently, many of the TV siblings, minus Maureen, reunited for the 2022 Emmys.

TEEN ANGEL, Maureen McCormick, 1997-98. ©Touchstone Television / Courtesy Everett Collection

They were dressed to the nines to celebrate the Emmy nomination for Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch. It was a special episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race and featured Barry Williams playing patriarch Mike Brady. Mike Lookinland and Christopher Knight reprised their original roles while Eve Plumb and Susan Olsen played new characters.

Can you believe it has been 53 years since The Brady Bunch premiered?