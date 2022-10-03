Topeka, SNCO first responders to host Trunk or Treat
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 7th annual Public Safety Trunk or Treat is coming to Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka on Halloween night.
The Topeka Police Department and other local first responders announced Monday that the event would take place on Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. along 7th Street between S. Kansas Avenue and S.E. Quincy Street.
Beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, officers will start closing S. Kansas Ave. between 6th and 7 the Street, and S.E. 7th Street between S. Kansas Avenue and S.E. Quincy Street.
Those participating in the event this year include:
- Topeka Police Department
- Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office
- Topeka Fire Department
- American Medical Response
- Kansas Highway Patrol
- Topeka Public Schools Police Department
- Shawnee County Park Police
- Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office
- Shawnee County Department of Corrections
- Shawnee County Emergency Management
- Topeka Police Department Citizens Academy Ambassadors
- Topeka Police Department Explorer Post
- Shawnee County Crime Stoppers
- Shawnee County Parks + Recreation
- Volunteers in Police Service
Parking will be available on City streets and at nearby garages, according to a release.
