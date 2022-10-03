ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka, SNCO first responders to host Trunk or Treat

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02o5Gg_0iKBAjrr00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 7th annual Public Safety Trunk or Treat is coming to Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka on Halloween night.

The Topeka Police Department and other local first responders announced Monday that the event would take place on Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. along 7th Street between S. Kansas Avenue and S.E. Quincy Street.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, officers will start closing S. Kansas Ave. between 6th and 7 the Street, and S.E. 7th Street between S. Kansas Avenue and S.E. Quincy Street.

Those participating in the event this year include:

  • Topeka Police Department
  • Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office
  • Topeka Fire Department
  • American Medical Response
  • Kansas Highway Patrol
  • Topeka Public Schools Police Department
  • Shawnee County Park Police
  • Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office
  • Shawnee County Department of Corrections
  • Shawnee County Emergency Management
  • Topeka Police Department Citizens Academy Ambassadors
  • Topeka Police Department Explorer Post
  • Shawnee County Crime Stoppers
  • Shawnee County Parks + Recreation
  • Volunteers in Police Service

Parking will be available on City streets and at nearby garages, according to a release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

