WASHINGTON — Two of the smallest guys on the field and a big play from deep in the playbook launched the Washington football team to an important Mid-Illini Conference victory Friday night. Juniors Kainon McQueary and Jase Harlan, listed at 5-foot-8, 160 pounds and 5-9, 180, respectively, were monsters on offense and defense in the Panthers' 24-7 win over Dunlap in front of a well-chilled crowd at Babcook Field. ...

DUNLAP, IL ・ 31 MINUTES AGO