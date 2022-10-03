Read full article on original website
Related
Little guys put up big numbers to help surging Washington extend win streak
WASHINGTON — Two of the smallest guys on the field and a big play from deep in the playbook launched the Washington football team to an important Mid-Illini Conference victory Friday night. Juniors Kainon McQueary and Jase Harlan, listed at 5-foot-8, 160 pounds and 5-9, 180, respectively, were monsters on offense and defense in the Panthers' 24-7 win over Dunlap in front of a well-chilled crowd at Babcook Field. ...
Atlantic defeats Knoxville in Class 3A District #6 Play
(Knoxville) Atlantic rolled up 585 yards of Offense and picked up a road win over Knoxville, 39 – 13 on Friday night. Sophomore quarterback Tristan Hayes, thrust into action for the injured veteran Caden Andersen, completed 9-14 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Colton Rasmussen caught all four touchdown passes and finished with five catches for 175 yards. Atlantic junior running back Dante Hedrington, behind a solid performance by his offense line, carried the ball 29-times for a career-high 180 yards and one touchdown.
Comments / 0