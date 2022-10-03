Read full article on original website
Tennessee vs. LSU Betting Odds: Vols’ Josh Heupel Has Mixed History as Road Favorite
Tennessee got conference play off to a good start last weekend with a 38-33 win over Florida. The Vols will try to make it 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC this weekend when they go on the road to face the LSU Tigers. Winning on the road is never easy, but the best online sportsbooks like the Vols as 2.5- to 3-point road favorites.
Tennessee-LSU Preview, Vols Basketball Practice Reactions | RTI Press Pass Podcast
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another episode just a few days before Tennessee’s Top 25 matchup with LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday. Get ready for the game as RTI hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler bring you a full preview for the game this weekend and look at some of the most critical matchups between the Vols and Tigers. The guys discuss how LSU’s defense will try to attack Tennessee’s offense, key players on both sides, and much more.
Tennessee Baseball Conference Schedule Changed After SEC Mistake
The SEC made a faux pas. After releasing its members baseball schedules in mid September, the conference quickly retracted the schedule’s due to a mistake. Nearly three weeks later, the SEC released an updated schedule Tuesday morning. The major change was the reason the SEC originally retracted the schedule.
Tennessee Men’s And Women’s Basketball Teams Hosting Scrimmage Ahead Of Alabama Football Game
Tennessee’s men’s and women’s basketball programs are hosting open scrimmages at Thompson-Boling Arena on Oct. 15 ahead of the football team’s matchup against Alabama. The Lady Vols’ scrimmage is at 10-11:30 and the Vols will scrimmage immediately following from 11:30-1. Tennessee and Alabama kick off...
Highly Touted Tennessee Commit Announces Visit For Alabama Game
Four-star Tennessee commit Chandavian Bradley is visiting Knoxville for next weekend’s matchup against Alabama, the Platte City, Missouri native announced Monday night. Bradley is making his second trip to Tennessee since committing to Josh Heupel and his staff in mid July. The edge rusher is the second highest rated commit in Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class and the highest rated defensive commit.
WATCH: Tennessee HC Josh Heupel Opens Up LSU Week
Fresh off the bye week, the eighth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers are now gearing up for their third Top 25 showdown of the season with No. 25 LSU. Tennessee will look to put an end to a five-game losing streak against the Tigers this Saturday in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m. CT/12 noon ET.
Tennessee Basketball Practice Observations: Oct. 4
Tennessee’s men’s basketball team held a practice open to the media Tuesday afternoon to conclude the Vols’ in house media day. Eighth-year head coach Rick Barnes put his team in an extended scrimmage portion for the majority of the afternoon practice. Freshman D.J. Jefferson worked off to...
Tennessee Media Day: Players and Coaches Talk to Start Fall Practices
Tennessee Basketball’s Media Day in Knoxville is officially in the books. For the first time this fall, the media was allowed in the facility to speak with the players and coaches of the Tennessee basketball team before watching practice later in the day. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, in...
Tennessee Cornerback Undergoes Season Ending Surgery
Tennessee cornerback Warren Burrell will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after undergoing season ending surgery, Vols’ head coach Josh Heupel announced Monday. “Warren had surgery and will be out here the rest of the season,” Heupel said. Burrell suffered an upper body injury in overtime during...
