Read full article on original website
Related
Northern Michigan school swaps diesel school bus for electric with state funds
Electric vehicles are more prevalent on the road, in parking lots and soon will be at the bus stop. The Michigan Clean Diesel Program awarded its first grant to electric vehicle projects including a school bus. Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy awarded $157,500 to Lansing-based Dean Transportation...
Benzie Central students participate in Rotary's Service Above Self Day
Benzie Central seventh-grade students participate in Sunrise Rotary's Service Above Self Day.
Canoe trip gives Benzie County students first-hand salmon experience
The annual canoe trip down the Lower Platte River is the start of the Salmon in the Classroom program.
Q&A with Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools' new teachers
The Benzie County Record Patriot reached out to the new teachers at Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools to find out more about them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
recordpatriot.com
Manistee Sleighbell horseback police also patrol events across Michigan
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MANISTEE— They have become a staple of the Manistee Sleighbell Parade and Old Victorian Weekend in the past couple of years. They can be seen riding large draft horses, pulling the Christmas tree and accompanying the Manistee City...
Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
Michigan's Proposal 1 would change term limits, require financial disclosure for lawmakers
Michigan voters will have a chance to decide this fall whether they want to ditch the current term limits for state lawmakers in favor of reducing the total number of years lawmakers can serve in Lansing while increasing the number of times they can seek reelection in either chamber. The proposal would also establish new financial disclosure requirements for some elected officeholders. ...
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Five Richest People in Michigan and What They’re Worth
The amount of money Michigan's wealthiest people have is astounding. When it comes to Michigan millionaires and billionaires, the state is filled with them. There are five people in Michigan right now that have a net worth of at least $3 billion. Yes, billion...with a "B." Check out who the...
fox2detroit.com
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
abc12.com
Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
5 Michigan Counties You Can’t Pronounce or Locate
All of us were supposed to learn Michigan History (and I assume geography) back in the day. LakeVille Community Schools in Otisville (my old stomping grounds) dedicated an entire class in middle school to Michigan History. Admittedly, learning 83 county names & locations didn't hold up in my brain over time, either.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
Michigan lawmakers reach deal to add additional time to process ballots
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette, Escanaba and Sault Ste. Marie may soon be able to begin processing absentee ballots two days before an election. The proposed law applies to cities above ten thousand people. The house passed the measure last week. It’s now on Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, awaiting...
These 10 Michigan donors gave over $29.9 million
In Michigan politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $229.5 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 22, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $29.9 million, or 13 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Michigan state-level candidates...
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive to produce insulin in Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive directive geared toward reducing insulin costs by, in part, developing insulin within the state.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
China EV tech seen as critical, but tax breaks raise questions for Michigan
When President Joe Biden toured the Detroit Auto Show on Sept. 14, he delivered a speech about how restoring manufacturing in Michigan and the U.S. is key to beating China in the electric vehicle arms race. Two weeks later, Michigan officials approved tens of millions of dollars in incentives for...
Why are gas prices so high right now in Michigan? An expert answers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prices at the pump started to jump once again last week and are now back above $4. The average price for a gallon of regular gas hit $4.17 across Michigan on Monday, according to AAA. This is nearly $1 more than the state's average last year, which was at $3.21 per gallon.
Why are Michigan's gas prices higher than the country's average?
A lot of drivers going to see a dreaded sight as they head to work this morning with another big jump at the pump.
Moratorium proposed on new cannabis grower licenses to address plummeting prices in Michigan
The state’s adult-use pot industry is oversaturated, causing prices to drop and businesses to struggle
Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County, MI
366
Followers
538
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT
The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Areahttps://www.recordpatriot.com/
Comments / 0