Champaign County, IL

Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers looking for shooting suspect

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting investigation that started two weeks ago and remains ongoing.

The shooting happened on Sept. 16 at 7:48 p.m. in the area of Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road. Officers said they determined a 16-year-old male was walking in the area when another male started following him. Once close enough, the suspect shot the victim in the legs several times and ran away.

Arriving officers provided medical aid to the victim until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Crime Stoppers officials said a person of interest was captured on video, but he hasn’t been identified yet. The person of interest is described as being either White or Black with a light skin tone and approximately 18 to 20 years of age. He was wearing a navy blue Nike hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

Champaign Police are asking any home or business owner in the area with exterior surveillance cameras on their properties, or people with cell phone video, to review the footage their cameras filmed and look for suspicious people or cars around the time of the shooting. Officers believe footage could assist in the investigation.

Anyone who has video footage or other information related to the shooting is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips are submitted anonymously and those that result in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $5,000.

