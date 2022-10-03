Lewis Center for the Arts presents The Atelier@Large: Conversations on Art-making in a Vexed Era with Gabriel Kahane and Anaïs Mitchell

PEN/Hemingway finalist and Hodder Fellow reads from his latest short story collection, a National Book Award finalist, at Princeton University. The Lewis Center for the Arts at Princeton University presents a reading by Jamil Jan Kochai, a PEN/Hemingway finalist and 2022-23 Hodder Fellow at Princeton. Kochai will read from his latest short story collection, The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and Other Stories, which was recently announced as a 2022 National Book Award finalist, one of five for fiction, followed by a conversation with Director of the Program in Creative Writing Yiyun Li. A book signing follows the conversation, and books will be available for purchase at the event. The reading, which is free and open to the public, begins at 4:30 p.m. in the Wallace Theater at the Lewis Arts complex on the Princeton University campus. The Wallace Theater is an accessible venue. Guests in need of access accommodations are invited to contact the Lewis Center at LewisCenter@princeton.edu at least one week prior to the event date.

