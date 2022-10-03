Read full article on original website
Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
Russia strikes apartments; refugees detained at border
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, a local official said, killing three people and wounding at least 12 in a region that houses Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant and which Moscow has illegally annexed. The two strikes, the first before dawn and another in the morning, damaged more than 40 buildings, authorities said. The attacks came hours after Ukraine’s president announced that his military had retaken three more villages in another of the four regions annexed by Russia, Moscow’s latest battlefield reversal. The Zaporizhzhia regional governor, Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram that many people were rescued from the multistory buildings, including a 3-year-old girl who was taken to a hospital. Photos provided by the Emergency Service of Ukraine showed rescuers scrambling through the wreckage of a building looking for survivors. “Absolute meanness. Absolute evil,” Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskky said of the attacks, in a video speech to the inaugural summit of the European Political Community in Prague. “There have already been thousands of manifestations of such evil. Unfortunately, there may be thousands more.”
Iranian-made drones hit Ukraine’s Kyiv region for first time- officials
BILA TSERKVA/KYIV (Reuters) – Dozens of firefighters rushed to douse blazes on Wednesday in a town near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv following multiple strikes caused by what local officials said were Iranian-made loitering munitions, often known as ‘kamikaze drones’. Six drones hit a building overnight in Bila...
Putin says situation in annexed regions will be “stabilised”
LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would stabilise the situation in four Ukrainian regions it has claimed as its own territory, an indirect acknowledgment of the challenges it faces to assert its control. Russian forces have suffered significant losses in two of the four regions since...
EU foreign ministers will discuss additional sanctions on Iran – top diplomat
PRAGUE (Reuters) – The European Union is considering slapping additional sanctions on Iran, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday, as rights groups say thousands have been arrested and hundreds injured in a crackdown by Iranian security forces. EU foreign ministers will discuss further sanctions on Iran...
Russia’s Federation Council ratifies annexation of four Ukrainian regions
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The upper house of Russia’s parliament voted on Tuesday to approve the incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia, as Moscow sets about formally annexing territory it sized from Kyiv during its seven-month conflict. In a session on Tuesday, the Federation Council unanimously ratified legislation...
Denmark’s government, on verge of calling an election, launches ad campaign
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark’s governing Social Democrats took out full-page ads in major newspapers on Wednesday that fuelled expectations that Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will call a national election later in the day. Many political analysts expect Frederiksen to make the announcement on Wednesday to bypass a vote...
Ukrainian forces liberate more territory in northeast – general
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s armed forces have advanced up to about 55 km (34 miles) over the last two weeks in a counteroffensive against Russian forces in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday. Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov told a briefing that Ukraine...
Democrats seek revenge after Opec+ cuts oil production ahead of midterms – live
Three lawmakers come out with bill that essentially declares Saudi Arabia is no longer an ally of Washington
U.S. eyeing 'alternatives' after OPEC+ cut, Biden says
WASHINGTON/ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden expressed disappointment on Thursday over announced plans by OPEC+ nations to cut oil output and he and officials said the United States was looking at all possible alternatives to keep prices from rising.
Hamas delegation to visit Syria this month aiming to revive ties -sources
DUBAI (Reuters) – A Hamas delegation will visit Syria later this month, two sources told Reuters on Thursday, in a move by the Palestinian Islamist group to rebuild ties after shunning President Bashar al-Assad for years over his violent crackdown on protests. A senior Hamas official said the visit...
Kuwait forms cabinet with new oil minister, finance minister re-appointed
(Reuters) – Kuwait appointed a new cabinet on Wednesday, naming Hussein Ismail as oil minister to replace Mohammed Al-Fares and reappointing finance minister Abdul Wahab al-Rasheed. The Gulf Arab state also named a new defence minister, Sheikh Abdullah Ali al-Salem al-Sabah, to the cabinet announced in a decree carried...
Kuwaiti Emiri decree reappoints Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah as PM- KUNA
DUBAI (Reuters) – A Kuwaiti emiri decree reappointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah as prime minister on Wednesday, state news agency KUNA reported. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Alex Richardson)
U.S. citizen Baquer Namazi leaves Iran, headed to Oman – lawyer
(Reuters) – Baquer Namazi, an 85-year-old Iranian American who was jailed in Iran on spying charges that the United States called baseless, is en route to Oman on Wednesday after Iranian authorities allowed him to leave for medical treatment, his lawyer said. “I am pleased to confirm that Baquer...
Explainer-Why Russia stands to gain most from OPEC+ oil production cuts
LONDON (Reuters) – OPEC+ surprise deep oil production cuts agreed this week are set to benefit Russia most while tightening supply to the West already suffering from record energy prices. OPEC+ and the West traded blame on Wednesday after the group reduced supply by a steep 2 million barrels...
Taiwan taking monthly energy, food inventories in case of China conflict
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan has been taking monthly inventories of critical supplies like food and energy in case of a conflict with China, a government official said on Wednesday. China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, mounted war games near the island in August following a visit...
Mexican economy minister resigns, dealing blow to trade team amid U.S. talks
MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier stepped down on Thursday, depriving Mexico of one of its key trade negotiators as her government scrambles to head off a major dispute over energy with the United States and Canada.
Harrowing rescues save migrants off Greece; at least 22 die
KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Bodies floated amid splintered wreckage in the wind-tossed waters off a Greek island Thursday as the death toll from the separate sinkings of two migrant boats rose to 22, with many still missing. The vessels went down hundreds of miles apart, in one case prompting a dramatic overnight rescue effort as island residents and firefighters pulled shipwrecked migrants to safety up steep cliffs. The shipwrecks further stoked tension between neighbors Greece and Turkey, who are locked in a heated dispute over maritime boundaries and migration. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis voiced “deep sorrow for the tragic loss of life,” and praised rescuers’ “heroic” efforts.
