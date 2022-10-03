Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
This Free Fall Harvest Celebration Promises Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMassachusetts State
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Related
Man killed in Tiverton industrial incident
An investigation is underway after a Providence man was killed while working in Tiverton Friday morning.
Police nab Fall River robbery suspect in Boston
Police have arrested a Providence man believed to have robbed a bank in Fall River late last month.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log, Part 2: Thrown Furniture, Whacked Window
12:39 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 22, for disorderly conduct and vandalism after he ran from police and threw furniture on Main Street. Police had stopped in front of Low Key on Main Street after noticing a disturbance in front while on routine patrol. Police learned the security guard at the bar had asked the Warwick man to leave because of disruptive behavior. While police and the guard tried to diffuse the situation, the Warwick man fled on foot down Main Street. Police caught him after he had tossed one table and some of the tables in front of La Masseria. The man remained uncooperative but was taken to the station, processed, arraigned by a justice of the peace and released to a friend after 3 a.m.
Police: Woman withdrew $16K from victim’s account
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman seen on surveillance footage withdrawing thousands of dollars from someone's account without their consent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crews respond to rollover crash in Portsmouth
The crash caused a fire hydrant to launch approximately 200 feet in down the road before coming to rest on the sidewalk.
Rookie Providence cop fired after suspect escapes from hospital
Probationary officer Rommy Morel was fired after multiple infractions, including the suspect's escape.
fallriverreporter.com
Police investigating early afternoon shooting in Fall River
Fall River police are investigating after a shooting took place in the city on Thursday afternoon. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:10 p.m., Officer Paulo Ferreira responded to Atlantic Boulevard in response to a report of possible shots fired. Once on scene, witnesses reported hearing what they believed...
ABC6.com
Man in custody after domestic incident at Lincoln home
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was in custody Wednesday after a domestic violence incident in Lincoln. Police surrounded a home on Valley Street just before 6 p.m. The man, whose names wasn’t immediately released, also discharged a firearm inside of the home during the incident, said police.
RELATED PEOPLE
Turnto10.com
Car chased from Pawtucket abandoned in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Central Falls police said a suspect vehicle from a double shooting in September was chased out of Pawtucket on Tuesday night before it was abandoned in Lincoln. Chief Anthony Roberson told NBC 10 Pawtucket police observed a suspect car on Main Street on Tuesday night....
Turnto10.com
Man accused of looking into windows of 2 Providence homes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that they arrested a man accused of looking into the windows of two homes. The incidents were reported over the weekend in the Fox Point neighborhood. Police said 33-year-old Djefte Paul was caught on camera looking into the windows of houses...
Police: RIPTA driver charged in ‘peeping Tom’ incidents
Investigators believe he is also responsible for an attempted breaking-and-entering that happened on Hope Street two years ago.
Victim identified in Narragansett kayaking accident
A body found earlier this week in the area of Roger Wheeler State Beach has been identified as a Narragansett man.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Warwick man accused of causing multi-vehicle crash that hurt 4 in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick man is accused of causing a multi-vehicle crash in Cranston that hurt four last month. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the intersection of Reservoir Avenue and Woodbridge Road. Col. Michael Winquist said they arrested Thomas Krawczyk earlier...
americanancestors.org
A Tale of Two Brayton Descents
Anyone who lived in Fall River, Massachusetts more than fifty years ago would recognize the Brayton name as a power family from the city’s glory days. A block away from my childhood home, the boundary of the baronial John Summerfield Brayton estate was marked by a substantial granite wall with a pointed cap, stretching along Highland Avenue and bending the curve to New Boston Road. What a great place for kids to play, imagining we were behind a medieval fortification. Not even in my flights of fantasy would I have contemplated kinship with this wealthy family.
fallriverreporter.com
Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work
Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
GoLocalProv
Security Guard Threatened With Knife After Confronting Shoplifter at Providence Store
A store security guard at a store in Providence was reportedly threatened with a knife after confronting a shoplifter. Shortly after 7 PM on Wednesday, police responded to the Family Dollar store at 1280 Broad Street for a report of a man with a knife. According to police, they met...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GoLocalProv
Providence Man Killed in Industrial Accident on Friday, OSHA Investigating
Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department responded to a fatal incident at an industrial site Friday morning. At approximately 8:35 a.m., officers responded to Tiverton Materials, 810 Fish Road, for a report of an unresponsive man. The company supplies construction aggregate materials, according to a public relations firm that works for the city.
Turnto10.com
Gas leak in West Warwick prompts road closures
(WJAR) — A gas leak in West Warwick has prompted some road closures as crews work to fix the leak on Friday. The West Warwick Police Department says southbound traffic on Main Street is being diverted to Pulaski Street. The department says Cowesett Avenue at Main Street is closed...
Police: Multiple persons of interest in case of missing Warwick woman
The 44-year-old was last seen on May 16 in Apponaug, specifically near Post Road.
Caught in the act: Accused bank robber who says Ben Affleck played him busted during heist spree
BOSTON — BOSTON – An alleged notorious bank robber who was busted in the Back Bay on Tuesday afternoon has been ordered held on $50,000 bail. William Sequeira, 59, of Providence, Rhode Island, was arraigned Thursday in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of attempted unarmed bank robbery, according to the Boston Police Department.
Comments / 1