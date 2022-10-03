ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log, Part 2: Thrown Furniture, Whacked Window

12:39 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 22, for disorderly conduct and vandalism after he ran from police and threw furniture on Main Street. Police had stopped in front of Low Key on Main Street after noticing a disturbance in front while on routine patrol. Police learned the security guard at the bar had asked the Warwick man to leave because of disruptive behavior. While police and the guard tried to diffuse the situation, the Warwick man fled on foot down Main Street. Police caught him after he had tossed one table and some of the tables in front of La Masseria. The man remained uncooperative but was taken to the station, processed, arraigned by a justice of the peace and released to a friend after 3 a.m.
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police investigating early afternoon shooting in Fall River

Fall River police are investigating after a shooting took place in the city on Thursday afternoon. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:10 p.m., Officer Paulo Ferreira responded to Atlantic Boulevard in response to a report of possible shots fired. Once on scene, witnesses reported hearing what they believed...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Man in custody after domestic incident at Lincoln home

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was in custody Wednesday after a domestic violence incident in Lincoln. Police surrounded a home on Valley Street just before 6 p.m. The man, whose names wasn’t immediately released, also discharged a firearm inside of the home during the incident, said police.
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Car chased from Pawtucket abandoned in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Central Falls police said a suspect vehicle from a double shooting in September was chased out of Pawtucket on Tuesday night before it was abandoned in Lincoln. Chief Anthony Roberson told NBC 10 Pawtucket police observed a suspect car on Main Street on Tuesday night....
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Man accused of looking into windows of 2 Providence homes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that they arrested a man accused of looking into the windows of two homes. The incidents were reported over the weekend in the Fox Point neighborhood. Police said 33-year-old Djefte Paul was caught on camera looking into the windows of houses...
PROVIDENCE, RI
americanancestors.org

A Tale of Two Brayton Descents

Anyone who lived in Fall River, Massachusetts more than fifty years ago would recognize the Brayton name as a power family from the city’s glory days. A block away from my childhood home, the boundary of the baronial John Summerfield Brayton estate was marked by a substantial granite wall with a pointed cap, stretching along Highland Avenue and bending the curve to New Boston Road. What a great place for kids to play, imagining we were behind a medieval fortification. Not even in my flights of fantasy would I have contemplated kinship with this wealthy family.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work

Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
GoLocalProv

Providence Man Killed in Industrial Accident on Friday, OSHA Investigating

Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department responded to a fatal incident at an industrial site Friday morning. At approximately 8:35 a.m., officers responded to Tiverton Materials, 810 Fish Road, for a report of an unresponsive man. The company supplies construction aggregate materials, according to a public relations firm that works for the city.
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Gas leak in West Warwick prompts road closures

(WJAR) — A gas leak in West Warwick has prompted some road closures as crews work to fix the leak on Friday. The West Warwick Police Department says southbound traffic on Main Street is being diverted to Pulaski Street. The department says Cowesett Avenue at Main Street is closed...
WEST WARWICK, RI

