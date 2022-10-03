ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Martinelli, Nkunku, Gvardiol, Mendy, Saka

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea are believed to be monitoring Arsenal's 21-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Mail) The Gunners have offered 21-year-old England forward Bukayo Saka £200,000 a week to extend his stay with the club....
Christopher Nkunku
The Independent

Leandro Trossard responds to transfer speculation after Chelsea and Arsenal rumours

Brighton winger Leandro Trossard refused to dismiss rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea after an impressive start to the season.The Belgian has scored five goals in seven Premier League matches this season, including a hat-trick against Liverpool, which has attracted interest from big clubs.While the 27-year-old isn’t ruling out a potential move away from the Seagulls, he insists the future looks “promising” under new boss Roberto De Zerbi on the south coast.“It’s difficult to say anything about that now,” he told the Monday Night Club. “It completely depends on which club would come. If I...
SB Nation

Manchester City v Copenhagen: Injury Update

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given an injury update ahead of the Blues Champions League clash with Copenhagen. Spanish defender Rodri missed Sunday's Manchester Derby victory over United and Kyle Walker was taken off before half time as the Blues crushed United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
Daily Mail

Julen Lopetegui confirms he has been SACKED by Sevilla after thrashing by Borussia Dortmund... and the Wolves target could be at Stamford Bridge for Premier League clash on Saturday

Wolves target Julen Lopetegui confirmed that he been sacked by admitting: ‘Tomorrow (Thursday) I will not be Sevilla manager.’. Lopetegui knew before the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night that he was taking charge of his last match and he confirmed it after the 4-1 defeat.
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. AC Milan, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea need to win tonight after collecting just 1 point from our opening two Champions League group stage games, and we’re going to have to do it against the group leaders and defending Italian champions. Milan are dealing with an injury crisis, especially in defense, so hopefully we can take advantage of that as it’s unlikely that we’ll be able to keep them off the scoresheet.
90min

90min

