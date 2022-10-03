Read full article on original website
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Martinelli, Nkunku, Gvardiol, Mendy, Saka
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea are believed to be monitoring Arsenal's 21-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Mail) The Gunners have offered 21-year-old England forward Bukayo Saka £200,000 a week to extend his stay with the club....
N’Golo Kante ‘offered to Arsenal and Tottenham in shock transfer after he is refused new Chelsea contract’
N'GOLO KANTE has reportedly been offered a shock switch to Arsenal or Tottenham. The injury plagued midfielder has played just twice for Chelsea this season. Kante is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. And the Blues have "absolutely no intention" of handing him a...
Olivier Giroud 'very proud' to make Chelsea return with Milan
Olivier Giroud has told his AC Milan teammates how proud he is to return to Stamford Bridge and face his former Chelsea teammates.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Wolves.
Transfer rumours: Man City keen on Bellingham, Arsenal linked with Rashford
The latest transfer rumours - including stories on Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland & more.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo granted January transfer; Barcelona play down Messi return
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and more.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Bodo/Glimt - Europa League
Arsenal's predicted lineup to face Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.
The top Premier League moments of the month - September 2022
The best Premier League moments from September 2022.
Leandro Trossard responds to transfer speculation after Chelsea and Arsenal rumours
Brighton winger Leandro Trossard refused to dismiss rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea after an impressive start to the season.The Belgian has scored five goals in seven Premier League matches this season, including a hat-trick against Liverpool, which has attracted interest from big clubs.While the 27-year-old isn’t ruling out a potential move away from the Seagulls, he insists the future looks “promising” under new boss Roberto De Zerbi on the south coast.“It’s difficult to say anything about that now,” he told the Monday Night Club. “It completely depends on which club would come. If I...
SB Nation
Manchester City v Copenhagen: Injury Update
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given an injury update ahead of the Blues Champions League clash with Copenhagen. Spanish defender Rodri missed Sunday's Manchester Derby victory over United and Kyle Walker was taken off before half time as the Blues crushed United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: Player ratings as Blues secure first Champions League win of 2022/23
Player ratings from the Champions League group stage clash between Chelsea & AC Milan.
Julen Lopetegui confirms he has been SACKED by Sevilla after thrashing by Borussia Dortmund... and the Wolves target could be at Stamford Bridge for Premier League clash on Saturday
Wolves target Julen Lopetegui confirmed that he been sacked by admitting: ‘Tomorrow (Thursday) I will not be Sevilla manager.’. Lopetegui knew before the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night that he was taking charge of his last match and he confirmed it after the 4-1 defeat.
Premier League midfielders - 2022/23 power rankings
Here are out 10 best midfielders of the season so far...
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 9
The best goals from Gameweek 9 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Chelsea report: Blues make Premier League star their top transfer target for 2023
Chelsea have decided which player they most want to acquire next summer
Phil Neville says Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain is 'one of the best' he's worked with
Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville has described striker Gonzalo Higuain as 'one of the best' he's ever worked with in professional soccer. Despite hitting strong form for the Herons, scoring 14 goals in 26 MLS appearances this season, including six in his last six games, Higuain announced his shock retirement on Monday, effective at the end of the 2022 campaign.
Darwin Nunez admits he must 'calm nerves' after difficult Liverpool start
Darwin Nunez has opened up on a tough start to life at Liverpool, owning up to mistakes and nervousness.
Chelsea verdict: Tuchel’s final act as Blues boss in signing Aubameyang could prove to be a masterstroke
THOMAS TUCHEL'S final act as Chelsea manager could turn out to be an absolute masterstroke. The axed Chelsea boss signed his former player from Borussia Dortmund, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, just days before owner Todd Boehly gave him the boot. Eyebrows were raised when the Blues signed the 33-year-old, and even more...
Champions League roundup 4/10/22: Napoli destroy Ajax, Liverpool breeze past Rangers
All the action from the Champions League as matchday three got underway involving Liverpool, Spurs and Bayern Munich.
Chelsea vs. AC Milan, Champions League: Live blog; highlights
Chelsea need to win tonight after collecting just 1 point from our opening two Champions League group stage games, and we’re going to have to do it against the group leaders and defending Italian champions. Milan are dealing with an injury crisis, especially in defense, so hopefully we can take advantage of that as it’s unlikely that we’ll be able to keep them off the scoresheet.
