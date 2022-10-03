Brighton winger Leandro Trossard refused to dismiss rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea after an impressive start to the season.The Belgian has scored five goals in seven Premier League matches this season, including a hat-trick against Liverpool, which has attracted interest from big clubs.While the 27-year-old isn’t ruling out a potential move away from the Seagulls, he insists the future looks “promising” under new boss Roberto De Zerbi on the south coast.“It’s difficult to say anything about that now,” he told the Monday Night Club. “It completely depends on which club would come. If I...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO