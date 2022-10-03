ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Trio Charged With Dealing Cocaine On Jersey Shore, $18K Seized: Prosecutor

Three Ocean County residents have been arrested and charged with dealing drugs, authorities said. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified three residences – two in Lakewood and one in Toms River - as being utilized by Ivan Contreras-Cruz, 41, of Toms River, Alberto Vasquez-Ventura, 27, of Lakewood, and Natalia Mihok, 49, of Toms River, to store and distribute illegal narcotics, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Admits Role in Heroin Distribution Scheme

A man from Egg Harbor Township has admitted his role in a heroin distribution scheme and now potentially faces life in prison and a $10 million fine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 36-year-old Christopher Gonzalez pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to distribute over one kilogram of heroin and possession with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Salem County, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Salem County, NJ
Pedrick Town Man Charged in Connection With Mother's Death in Camden

A Pedricktown man has been charged in connection to the death of his mother in Camden in June of this year reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On the morning of Monday, May 23, 2022, Gary Richman, 36, and his mother Sandra...
CAMDEN, NJ
Officials identify homicide victim as 55-year-old N.J. man

A 55-year-old man was shot and killed late Tuesday in Pleasantville, according to authorities. Craig Wyatt was discovered unresponsive outside a residence on Hendricks Street after police were summoned to reports of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. from the city’s gunfire detection system ShotSpotter, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Man Charged In Death Of His Mom In Camden: Prosecutor

Sandra Richman spent much of her life looking after her two sons, her obituary says. On May 23, it was one of them who police say killed her. Gary Richman, 36, is facing a manslaughter charge for the death of his mom 65-year-old mom, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Man Federally Indicted In Newport Cigarette Robberies, Facing 20 Years

A federal grand jury returned an indictment last week charging a Baltimore, Maryland man with three counts of Hobbs Act Robbery. According to the indictment, Donald Gladden, 56, robbed three tobacco stores in New Castle, Delaware during a 10-day crime spree this summer. The Indictment alleges Gladden committed robberies on May 27, May 31, and June 5, 2022, taking cash and Newport cigarettes during each incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
DA Larry Krasner calls judge ordering former Philly police officer to stand on trial historic moment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One day after a judge ordered a former Philadelphia police officer to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called it a historic moment.Edsaul Mendoza is accused of fatally shooting Thomas "TJ" Siderio last March.In Wednesday's briefing, Krasner said evidence shows that Mendoza knew the boy was unarmed when he shot him in the back."The message here is that this office is no longer a coverup organization for criminal acts committed by anyone, and anyone includes a Philadelphia police officer," Krasner said.Mendoza will be back in court on Oct. 25 for his formal arraignment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
