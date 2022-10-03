Read full article on original website
Suspect, 16, arrested in killing of teen in Southwest Philadelphia
Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy in the shooting death of another teen in Southwest Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood last Thursday.
RECOGNIZE HIM? FBI Pursues Freckle-Faced Robber Who Fled With $3,100 From South Jersey Bank
The FBI turned to the public for help finding a freckle-faced robber who held up a South Jersey bank. The Hispanic robber had latex sleeves over each finger when he handed a demand note to a teller at the TD Bank on Levitt Parkway in the Burlington County town of Willingboro at 4:45 p.m. Sept. 26, the bureau said.
Trio Charged With Dealing Cocaine On Jersey Shore, $18K Seized: Prosecutor
Three Ocean County residents have been arrested and charged with dealing drugs, authorities said. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified three residences – two in Lakewood and one in Toms River - as being utilized by Ivan Contreras-Cruz, 41, of Toms River, Alberto Vasquez-Ventura, 27, of Lakewood, and Natalia Mihok, 49, of Toms River, to store and distribute illegal narcotics, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Admits Role in Heroin Distribution Scheme
A man from Egg Harbor Township has admitted his role in a heroin distribution scheme and now potentially faces life in prison and a $10 million fine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 36-year-old Christopher Gonzalez pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to distribute over one kilogram of heroin and possession with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin.
Images released of 3 more suspects in fatal ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
Philadelphia police have released images of three more suspects being sought in the deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School.
Pedrick Town Man Charged in Connection With Mother’s Death in Camden
A Pedricktown man has been charged in connection to the death of his mother in Camden in June of this year reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On the morning of Monday, May 23, 2022, Gary Richman, 36, and his mother Sandra...
Officials identify homicide victim as 55-year-old N.J. man
A 55-year-old man was shot and killed late Tuesday in Pleasantville, according to authorities. Craig Wyatt was discovered unresponsive outside a residence on Hendricks Street after police were summoned to reports of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. from the city’s gunfire detection system ShotSpotter, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
New Jersey woman arrested after 'rainbow' fentanyl found in LEGO box
The DEA said it was important to sound the alarm about rainbow fentanyl before Halloween since the pills can look like candy.
Former elementary school principal accused of peering into several South Jersey homes, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A former Pennsylvania elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he peered into the windows of several South Jersey homes and even tried to force a woman into her bedroom. Danny McEaddy was arrested in August after investigators believe he spent 7 months looking into windows...
Man Charged In Death Of His Mom In Camden: Prosecutor
Sandra Richman spent much of her life looking after her two sons, her obituary says. On May 23, it was one of them who police say killed her. Gary Richman, 36, is facing a manslaughter charge for the death of his mom 65-year-old mom, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
US Marshals arrest dozens of fugitives in South Jersey stings
Dozens of fugitives, most from South Jersey, were apprehended last month in “Operation Rodeo,” a special sting operation by the US Marshals Service.
Man Federally Indicted In Newport Cigarette Robberies, Facing 20 Years
A federal grand jury returned an indictment last week charging a Baltimore, Maryland man with three counts of Hobbs Act Robbery. According to the indictment, Donald Gladden, 56, robbed three tobacco stores in New Castle, Delaware during a 10-day crime spree this summer. The Indictment alleges Gladden committed robberies on May 27, May 31, and June 5, 2022, taking cash and Newport cigarettes during each incident.
DA Larry Krasner calls judge ordering former Philly police officer to stand on trial historic moment
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One day after a judge ordered a former Philadelphia police officer to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called it a historic moment.Edsaul Mendoza is accused of fatally shooting Thomas "TJ" Siderio last March.In Wednesday's briefing, Krasner said evidence shows that Mendoza knew the boy was unarmed when he shot him in the back."The message here is that this office is no longer a coverup organization for criminal acts committed by anyone, and anyone includes a Philadelphia police officer," Krasner said.Mendoza will be back in court on Oct. 25 for his formal arraignment.
Charges issued against 3 for robbing mail carrier, stealing hundreds of checks from Delco mailboxes
Three men are facing federal charges, accused of forcibly robbing a postal carrier, and stealing hundreds of checks out of mailboxes in Drexel Hill.
Three Ocean County Residents Charged For Selling Drugs
TOMS RIVER – A multi-agency investigation has led to three Ocean County residents to be arrested and charged for selling drugs, authorities said. Three homes, two in Lakewood and one in Toms River, were being used by 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Cruz of Toms River, 27-year-old Alberto Vasquez-Ventura of Lakewood, and 49-year-old Natalia Mihok of Toms River, to store and distribute illegal narcotics, police said.
Homeless veteran gets probation in NJ ‘good Samaritan’ GoFundMe scam
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A Philadelphia man who pleaded guilty to conspiring with a New Jersey couple on a bogus feel-good story of helping a motorist in distress that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years’ probation. Johnny Bobbitt Jr., 39, who previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit […]
Suspects use small child to hide skimming device in Exton 7-Eleven, police say
According to investigators, the suspects placed a small child on the counter to block the cashier from seeing the skimmer.
Disturbing Details Released In Atlantic City Teacher Accused Of Relationship With Student
Disturbing details have been revealed in the arrest of an Atlantic City high school teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student. Joseph A. Scalfaro, 47, of Absecon, allegedly sent the 17-year-old girl coded messages, kissed her in his classroom, NJ Advance Media reports citing court papers.
Convicted Felon In Maryland Sentenced For Illegally Dealing Firearms Transported Into The State
A convicted felon in Maryland with a lengthy rap sheet will spend years in prison after being sentenced by a federal judge for dealing in firearms without a license and transporting them across state lines with the intent to sell them, federal officials announced. Cheverly resident Deante Mandel Duckett, 37,...
Man charged in connection with mother’s fatal head injury in Camden
Gary Richman of Pedricktown, Salem County has been charged in connection with the death of his mother earlier this year. Police say he hit her over the head while the two were inside of a car in Camden.
