PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One day after a judge ordered a former Philadelphia police officer to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called it a historic moment.Edsaul Mendoza is accused of fatally shooting Thomas "TJ" Siderio last March.In Wednesday's briefing, Krasner said evidence shows that Mendoza knew the boy was unarmed when he shot him in the back."The message here is that this office is no longer a coverup organization for criminal acts committed by anyone, and anyone includes a Philadelphia police officer," Krasner said.Mendoza will be back in court on Oct. 25 for his formal arraignment.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO