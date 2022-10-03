Notice is hereby given that PODS ENTERPRISES, LLC, located at 185 Compass Cir, North Kingstown, RI 02852 will sell or otherwise dispose of the contents of containers belonging to certain customers that owe PODS rent if payment is not received by October 28, 2022. Auction will be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com starting on November 23, 2022 and ending at 10AM EST on November 30, 2022. The following individuals and the respective amounts owed are as follows: James Melia, $1,216.85.

