David Cournoyer thanked for years serving Johnston Schools

“The legend has retired,” read a decoration on countless cupcakes made by Lucia Conti at her husband-owned Emilio’s Bakery in West Warwick. There was another special slogan — “Retired: Under new management; see wife for more details.”. Likewise, there were endless tributes, testimonials and tributes late...
JMCE enjoys another big golf outing

The 22 people who played their way to honors during the recent and highly successful JMCE (Johnston Memorial Cancer Events) 6th Annual Co-Ed Memorial Golf Tournament was only one-third of grand gifts that were part of a post-golf dinner raffle held inside the clubhouse at historic Gloucester Country Club. The...
MAYOR ON CANNABIS SHOPS: ‘Do you really want this kind of business in Johnston?’

Johnston voters will decide whether recreational pot shops will open in town. The local rules and regulations for cannabis use in Rhode Island are changing. One pot ordinance prohibiting outdoor cannabis use in town recently passed Town Council, and the other measure, deciding whether to allow recreational pot sellers in town storefronts, will be decided by a referendum on Johnston’s General Election ballot in November.
Public Auction

Notice is hereby given that PODS ENTERPRISES, LLC, located at 185 Compass Cir, North Kingstown, RI 02852 will sell or otherwise dispose of the contents of containers belonging to certain customers that owe PODS rent if payment is not received by October 28, 2022. Auction will be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com starting on November 23, 2022 and ending at 10AM EST on November 30, 2022. The following individuals and the respective amounts owed are as follows: James Melia, $1,216.85.
Public Auction Legal Notice

To Robert Pearl 699 s main st apt3 Attleboro mass , Santander consumer 3000 kelleyway carolton, tx A PUBLIC AUCTION WILL BE HELD AT 100 SOUTH ST JOHNSTON,RI ON OCTOBER 13, 2022 AT 900 AM. THE VEHICLE A 2020 VIN # 5NPEG4JA6LH053969 BELONGING TO THE ABOVE . THE AUCTION BEING HELD IS TO SATISFY TOWING AND STORAGE AND FEES.
