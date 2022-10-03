The Arkansas Razorbacks are on the road this weekend as they take on the No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs inside Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville (Miss.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs and the 16th game in Starkville. Arkansas owns an 18-13-1 lead in the all-time series, including an 8-7 record in road games. The Razorbacks have won each of their two meetings with the Bulldogs under head coach Sam Pittman.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO