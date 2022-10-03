ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

247Sports

How to Watch: Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State channel, stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks are on the road this weekend as they take on the No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs inside Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville (Miss.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs and the 16th game in Starkville. Arkansas owns an 18-13-1 lead in the all-time series, including an 8-7 record in road games. The Razorbacks have won each of their two meetings with the Bulldogs under head coach Sam Pittman.
STARKVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Network#Sec On Cbs#Espn#American Football#College Football#Sec#Cbs#Byu#Abc#Lsu#Wildcats#Bulldogs
247Sports

SEC announces revamped 2023 conference baseball slate

Texas A&M baseball received its reissued 30-game 2023 SEC conference schedule from the league Tuesday. The league re-released the slate for the upcoming season due to an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two series appearing on the 2023 schedule that are not scheduled to happen until 2024.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

