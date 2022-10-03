Read full article on original website
Council members, community advocates to appeal to release ERA 2 funds
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Council members and community advocates are holding a press conference Thursday to appeal for the release of Emergency Rental Assistance 2 funds. According to the City of Toledo, the press conference will take place on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. in the lobby of One Government Center.
Little Blessings Ranch honors mental health awareness with special ceremony
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. (WTVG) - Hundreds of Tulips are being planted this weekend in a special garden at Little Blessings Ranch in Ottawa Lake, Michigan. It’s called the Hope Garden, and it’s in recognition of mental health awareness. Little Blessings Ranch will host a ceremony at 11 a.m....
LMH receives grant for security technology in Toledo communities
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Metropolitan Housing announced Wednesday it has received a federal grant for new security technology in Toledo communities. LMH says the $250,000 grant will help to purchase and install new cameras and state-of-the-art security measures. These will improve public safety in the Toledo communities where officials say recent incidents of gang-related violence are posing risk to residents and staff.
Amazon hiring blitz to add 700+ jobs in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amazon will hire more than 700 people in Toledo alone as part of a recently announced expansion. The shipping giant will hire full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network. Employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location in the U.S.
Building Better Schools: Perrysburg Schools unleashes new wellness advocate
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - School can be strenuous for students, and Perrysburg School District aims to prioritize attendance, academics, and mental health with its new team for social-emotional learning. The school district is unleashing three facility dogs to encourage mental and emotional wellness. “Every interaction is positive, it is igniting...
Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’ve become the new way to get around parts of Toledo, but sometimes they get left in all kinds of areas. We’re talking about those battery-powered scooters, the green and black ones you may have seen around town. There’s some frustration about where they end up when the ride is done.
BP-Husky Toledo Refinery shutdown contributing to rising gas prices
Body cam footage from Liquor Cabin fight; cops return to Liquor Cabinet requesting footage. Ohio is hiring dedicated elections investigators, the secretary of state announced Wednesday. He explains why it's necessary despite seeing rare voter fraud and suppression cases.
Fran DeWine to host Imagination Library book readings in two local counties
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - First Lady Fran DeWine is hosting book readings in Hardin Co. and Wood Co. on Thursday. The book readings are being held to promote enrollment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. The following is the schedule for the book readings:. Book reading at Mary...
National spotlight on Adrian shelter in an effort to raise money and awareness about homeless pets
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are a lot of pets waiting for their forever home in shelters and rescues in our area. Many organizations are seeing an increase in numbers right now. The Lenawee Humane Society was in the national spotlight Tuesday for a special fundraiser that will help bring...
Alzheimer’s Association funds research at the University of Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. By 2050, this number is expected to climb to nearly 13 million. This weekend, you have a chance to help change those numbers. The Toledo Walk To End Alzheimer’s is this Saturday at Promenade Park in...
Ohio EPA awards grants for electric vehicle charging station statewide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio EPA has awarded $7.9 million in grants to install more than 150 publicly accessible electric vehicle DC Fast Charging (DCFC) ports at 32 locations in 25 counties. Among the selected counties state-wide are Lucas County which will receive a total of $179,410 in grants; Erie...
Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
One Village Council concerned about shopper safety at Manhattan Plaza
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The One Village Council, residents, and other stakeholders want to be able to shop and utilize the Manhattan Plaza without fearing for their safety. The One Village Council invited the Manhattan Plaza owner, Mr. Masoud Yono, and the Toledo Police Department Chief George Kral to a community meeting on Tuesday.
Case Files: A Toledo mother is shot and killed while reading a book
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the evening of January 3, 2017, Katie Ferguson was sitting in her front room reading. According to Toledo Police, just after 8:30 p.m., someone fired multiple shots into the bay window of Katie’s home on Atlantic Avenue. The 40-year-old mother was hit multiple...
Body cam from Liquor Cabinet Fight, Pt. 2 and 3
Body cam footage from Liquor Cabin fight; Tracy Douglas calls and confronts officers. BODY CAM: TPD officers arrest suspect accused of killing mother, burning her body. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing officers arresting Travis Lewton, a man accused of killing his mother, Nancy Lewton. Toledo Police release body...
Case of Dee Ann Warner profiled on Investigate Discovery show “Disappeared”
TIPTON, Michigan (WTVG) - At every turn in Tipton, you’ll spot signs demanding Justice for Dee. The biggest sign is billboard-sized, on the side of a building. It’s on the farm owned by Dee’s brother Gregg Hardy. “The emotional rollercoaster for something like this is beyond being...
LC4 to host dog fostering event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care & Control is hosting a dog fostering event this weekend. The fostering event will take place on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LC4 located at 410 S. Erie St. According to LC4, the event aims to reduce the...
Woman hurt in parking lot altercation files civil rights complaint against responding deputy, body cam released
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - A woman who suffered injuries during an altercation in a Lambertville, Michigan parking lot filed a civil rights violation complaint with the FBI after a deputy responding to the scene made comments the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office called “unacceptable” and inconsistent with the department’s values. Attorneys representing the woman tell 13abc they feel the prosecutor’s office is dragging its feet on filing charges against the other people involved in the altercation and plan to file a lawsuit against them as well as the responding deputies.
GOP U.S. Senate candidate in Ohio campaigning in NW Ohio with Donald Trump Jr.
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The GOP U.S. Senate candidate looking to fill Rob Portman’s seat is making a campaign stop in Northwest Ohio this week with the Trump family’s backing. JD Vance is holding a campaign event in Perrysburg Wednesday with Donald Trump Jr. It’s at the Graystone...
World of Downtown Restaurants Tour returns to Hancock Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The World of Downtown Restaurants Tour is retuning to Hancock County next month. The event, hosted by United Way of Hancock County, will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to UWHC, the tour is self-guided and celebrates the many...
