Bowling Green, OH

Council members, community advocates to appeal to release ERA 2 funds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Council members and community advocates are holding a press conference Thursday to appeal for the release of Emergency Rental Assistance 2 funds. According to the City of Toledo, the press conference will take place on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. in the lobby of One Government Center.
TOLEDO, OH
LMH receives grant for security technology in Toledo communities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Metropolitan Housing announced Wednesday it has received a federal grant for new security technology in Toledo communities. LMH says the $250,000 grant will help to purchase and install new cameras and state-of-the-art security measures. These will improve public safety in the Toledo communities where officials say recent incidents of gang-related violence are posing risk to residents and staff.
TOLEDO, OH
Amazon hiring blitz to add 700+ jobs in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amazon will hire more than 700 people in Toledo alone as part of a recently announced expansion. The shipping giant will hire full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network. Employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location in the U.S.
TOLEDO, OH
Building Better Schools: Perrysburg Schools unleashes new wellness advocate

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - School can be strenuous for students, and Perrysburg School District aims to prioritize attendance, academics, and mental health with its new team for social-emotional learning. The school district is unleashing three facility dogs to encourage mental and emotional wellness. “Every interaction is positive, it is igniting...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’ve become the new way to get around parts of Toledo, but sometimes they get left in all kinds of areas. We’re talking about those battery-powered scooters, the green and black ones you may have seen around town. There’s some frustration about where they end up when the ride is done.
TOLEDO, OH
Alzheimer’s Association funds research at the University of Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. By 2050, this number is expected to climb to nearly 13 million. This weekend, you have a chance to help change those numbers. The Toledo Walk To End Alzheimer’s is this Saturday at Promenade Park in...
TOLEDO, OH
Ohio EPA awards grants for electric vehicle charging station statewide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio EPA has awarded $7.9 million in grants to install more than 150 publicly accessible electric vehicle DC Fast Charging (DCFC) ports at 32 locations in 25 counties. Among the selected counties state-wide are Lucas County which will receive a total of $179,410 in grants; Erie...
TOLEDO, OH
Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
ROSSFORD, OH
One Village Council concerned about shopper safety at Manhattan Plaza

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The One Village Council, residents, and other stakeholders want to be able to shop and utilize the Manhattan Plaza without fearing for their safety. The One Village Council invited the Manhattan Plaza owner, Mr. Masoud Yono, and the Toledo Police Department Chief George Kral to a community meeting on Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH
Case Files: A Toledo mother is shot and killed while reading a book

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the evening of January 3, 2017, Katie Ferguson was sitting in her front room reading. According to Toledo Police, just after 8:30 p.m., someone fired multiple shots into the bay window of Katie’s home on Atlantic Avenue. The 40-year-old mother was hit multiple...
TOLEDO, OH
Body cam from Liquor Cabinet Fight, Pt. 2 and 3

Body cam footage from Liquor Cabin fight; Tracy Douglas calls and confronts officers. BODY CAM: TPD officers arrest suspect accused of killing mother, burning her body. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing officers arresting Travis Lewton, a man accused of killing his mother, Nancy Lewton. Toledo Police release body...
TOLEDO, OH
LC4 to host dog fostering event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care & Control is hosting a dog fostering event this weekend. The fostering event will take place on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LC4 located at 410 S. Erie St. According to LC4, the event aims to reduce the...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Woman hurt in parking lot altercation files civil rights complaint against responding deputy, body cam released

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - A woman who suffered injuries during an altercation in a Lambertville, Michigan parking lot filed a civil rights violation complaint with the FBI after a deputy responding to the scene made comments the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office called “unacceptable” and inconsistent with the department’s values. Attorneys representing the woman tell 13abc they feel the prosecutor’s office is dragging its feet on filing charges against the other people involved in the altercation and plan to file a lawsuit against them as well as the responding deputies.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
World of Downtown Restaurants Tour returns to Hancock Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The World of Downtown Restaurants Tour is retuning to Hancock County next month. The event, hosted by United Way of Hancock County, will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to UWHC, the tour is self-guided and celebrates the many...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH

