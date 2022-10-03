ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fantasypros.com

Latavius Murray signed by Denver Broncos

According to Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Murray immediately steps into a Denver backfield that just lost Javonte Williams (knee) for the rest of the 2022 season. The veteran running back will share touches with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone and may be worth a speculative add for owners looking to strike the waiver wire jackpot in a backfield that should have plenty of opportunities for Murray to seize.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Colts vs. Broncos in Week 5

The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 5 features a battle between two teams attempting not to fall too far behind in the standings despite some early season struggles. Both the Colts and the Broncos were expected to be playoff contenders entering the 2022 NFL season. The Colts were viewed as the best team in the weak AFC South while Russell Wilson was supposed to vault the Broncos into playoff consideration once again.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
WYTV.com

Browns’ cornerback set to return; safety back on practice squad

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams has been designated for return from injured reserve. He’s been out since Sept. 9 with a hamstring injury. He missed all four of the Browns’ regular season games. The team must activate him within 21 days, or he...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Chicago

5 Plays That Led to Bears Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4

5 most pivotal plays in Bears loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears struggled in all three phases in their 20-12 loss to the Giants in Week 4. The passing attack remained ineffective. The run defense was porous. There were critical mistakes made at critical times. It was a bad day for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophies, but the following plays were the most impactful in the team’s loss.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Sporting News

Colts RB depth chart: Will Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson or Phillip Lindsay have biggest role after Jonathan Taylor injury?

The Colts are going to be without one of their top offensive playmakers as they look for their second win of the season in Week 5. Jonathan Taylor is set to miss Indianapolis' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Broncos because of an ankle injury. This marks the conclusion of an impressive iron-man streak for the former Wisconsin running back.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sporting News

Fantasy RB Rankings Week 5: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

One of the best parts of fantasy football — and the NFL in general — is that new storylines evolve every single week. Entering the fifth week of the season, the landscape of the ever-important running back position continues to shift. We stay on top of every carry, injury, and target so we can best prepare you for important start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Our Week 5 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues feature some surprises, but we're just working with the hand that's dealt to us.
NFL
Sporting News

Brian Robinson Jr. injury timeline: How Commanders RB made remarkable five-week recovery from offseason shooting

One of the Commanders' top acquisitions of the 2022 NFL Draft is in position to make a much-awaited — and long-postponed — debut. Washington coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Monday that running back Brian Robinson Jr., the Commanders' third-round pick at No. 98 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, has been cleared by team doctors to return to football activities. That follows a preseason shooting incident that resulted in Robinson's placement on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Nfl Power Rankings#Giants Videos#Qb
Sporting News

Matt Ryan vs. Carson Wentz: Is the Colts' offense any better in 2022 after offseason quarterback trades?

The Colts decided to make drastic changes to their quarterback room in the 2022 NFL offseason after a disappointing late-season collapse to close 2021. Indianapolis had a win-and-in scenario in Week 18 against the lowly Jaguars, who had already fired Urban Meyer and clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. As such, the Colts were expected to easily win that contest and waltz into the postseason.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Broncos vs. Colts odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 5 'Thursday Night Football'

When the Broncos host the Colts to open NFL Week 5 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), it will be about two teams trying to make up for the losses of their talented top running backs. While Denver lost Javonte Williams (knee) to major injury for the season, Indianapolis will be without Jonathan Taylor (ankle) for the first time in his career.
DENVER, CO
NJ.com

Jets set to face former teammate Sunday

The New York Jets will see a familiar face returning to MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Miami Dolphins will turn to Teddy Bridgewater this weekend to fill in for Tua Tagovailoa, who is still in the concussion protocol. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Bridgewater spent some time...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy