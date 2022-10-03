Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Fire Department to host community meetings this month
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department will be holding community meetings at every fire station over the next two weeks, starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski hopes the meetings will address cuts that he said have resulted in increased response times, decreased service to the public and have placed firefighters, paramedics and residents in danger.
Milwaukee Fire Department facing increased run totals, decreased resources
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's fire chief says his crews are fighting more than just fires. They are fighting to get more money and resources from both the city and the state of Wisconsin. "It's a life and death scenario and we don't want to put the citizens in that spot,"...
Milwaukee officials roll-up their sleeves to receive a flu shot
MILWAUKEE — Mayor Cavalier Johnson and city of Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson attended a Flu Season Awareness kickoff at the Neighborhood House of Milwaukee to receive their flu shot and raise awareness of the upcoming flu season. "While for some people the flu may be an inconvenience, but...
Milwaukee police launch Safe Place initiative for LGBTQ community
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee city leaders launched its Safe Place initiative for the LGBTQ community Monday. The program encourages Milwaukee businesses to apply for a Safe Place decal to display on their front door. That decal means the business is committed to providing a safe space for victims of anti-LGBTQ crimes and human trafficking.
Mystery of south side stench solved
MILWAUKEE — There was a stinky situation in Bay View this week. Apparently, some maintenance work by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District is to blame. The neighborhoods around Chase Avenue and the Kinnickinnic River have been dealing with the strong odor since Monday. Resident Vince Hack complained about the...
Family, church come together to remember, support Menomonee Falls crash victims
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Turning tragedy into hope is the message a church community is leaning into as they celebrate the life of 24-year-old Ben Reimers. He was struck and killed three months ago when he and his sister, Emily Grace Reimers, were watching the fireworks in Menomonee Falls.
Former high school teacher remembers Dahmer victims
MILWAUKEE — Millions of people all over the world have tuned into the new Netflix show focusing on Milwaukee's serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. WISN 12 News spoke to a Milwaukee man who had some of Dahmer's victims in his classroom, and he shared why he wants them to be remembered for so much more.
Fiserv Forum will host eight performances of 'Let's Celebrate' by Disney on Ice
MILWAUKEE — Disney on Ice will present eight performances of "Let's Celebrate" at Fiserv Forum in February. Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies, Mickey Mouse, leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana.
How was the jury selected in Waukesha Parade attack trial?
MILWAUKEE — WISN 12 News’ Cyreia Sandlin and Hillary Mintz break down the jury selection process in the trial of the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha Christmas parade. A jury has been set consisting of 10 men and six women....
Milwaukee lawmakers angry Hyundai is charging for security kits
MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee Common Council members want carmaker Hyundai to cover the cost of new security kits. In a statement, Alderwoman Milele Coggs and Alderman Khalif Rainey said the new kits, aimed at stopping car thefts, will cost $170 at the owners' expense. "We find it insulting and...
Milwaukee gas prices could 'stay elevated' through Thanksgiving
MILWAUKEE — After months of declines from record gas prices – more than $5 a gallon in June – pump prices are soaring again. AAA reports the average price of a gallon of regular gas jumped 49 cents in the past month across Wisconsin, to $4.06. "Yeah,...
Shooting report at Kosciusko Park
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies are investigating a report of a shooting at Kosciuszko Park Monday evening. The sheriff's office tells 12 News a male victim at the scene that was shot multiple times near the basketball courts. The victim was taken by emergency crews to an area...
Reba McEntire will perform at Fiserv Forum next year
MILWAUKEE — Reba McEntire is extending her tour and will perform at Fiserv Forum next year. Her concert will be March 17 with special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 7. Fans can access a special fan presale starting at 10...
Menomonee Falls police release video in connection with suspected day care abuse
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — **Warning, the above video could be disturbing to some. Menomonee falls police released new video in connection with a case of suspected child abuse at a day care. Madeline Ferguson, a now-fired day care worker of Cadence Academy Preschool in Menomonee Falls, is accused of...
Dahmer Archives: The night Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested
MILWAUKEE — This story aired on July 22, 1991, the night Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested in his Milwaukee apartment. "Our officers observed extremely suspicious, suspicious items." And that was not half of it. Inside a second-floor apartment, police found a grisly scene, a human head apparently preserved plus several...
Marsy's law: Privacy or nameless victims?
CEDARBURG, Wis. — It's been a year since Amy Kufahl's sister was killed and it's still difficult for her to talk about. "A lot of days it doesn’t even seem real," Kufahl said. Investigators in Menomonee Falls say a man shot and killed Kayla Finco before killing himself....
MPD: 2-year-old in critical condition after triple shooting at 21st and Keefe
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting at North 21st Street and West Keefe Avenue at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday. Police said several shots fired from a vehicle wounded three people. The first victim, a 20-year-old man transported to a local hospital for non-threatening injuries. The second victim is...
Former Kettle Moraine Lutheran student, 17, arrested, accused of secretly videotaping young girls
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a 17-year-old former Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School student who is accused of taking videos and pictures of at least 10 underage girls at a private residence in Washington County. Deputies say the investigation started on...
Ozaukee deputies investigate death of 7-year-old in Saukville
SAUKVILLE, Wis. — The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 7-year-old child who was reported unconscious and not breathing on Oct. 4. The sheriff's office said that the Saukville Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive child at approximately 9:26 p.m. near Devon and North Mill streets in Saukville.
Milwaukee police officer struck by vehicle during chase released from hospital
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer who was struck by a vehicle right before noon Tuesday near 40th Street and Villard Avenue has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said officers were conducting an investigation at a house at 41st...
