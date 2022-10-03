ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, GA

GBI identifies suspects in Smyrna shooting

By criggall, Special
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ToJn_0iKB7v8f00
Isaiah Stewart Special

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has identified the man who was shot by police in Smyrna early Friday morning.

Isaiah Stewart, 19, of Atlanta, was arrested after being shot and hiding under a manhole cover, the GBI said. Stewart suffered non-life threatening injuries, was treated at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, and is currently held at the Cobb County jail.

A second suspect, Montavis Farmer, 19, was arrested at the scene without incident.

Officers initially responded to the Red Roof Inn 1200 Winchester Parkway in Smyrna around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. Police said they identified multiple suspects who had been breaking into cars in the area and attempted to stop the Toyota RAV4 they were driving.

Officers then conducted a pit maneuver, at which point the suspects fled. One of the suspects — who has not been named — pointed a gun at police, and Stewart was shot by officers. Stewart ran and hid under a manhole cover before being arrested.

Stewart is held without bond at the Cobb County jail on a felony charge of breaking into a vehicle. Farmer does not appear in jail records.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Home invasion turns to shooting, chase, arrests

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - What started as a Henry County home invasion took a turn for the worst Tuesday afternoon. Henry County police were responding to a home invasion in the Locust Grove area when someone was shot by the burglars. Police said the two suspects got away by stealing...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Smyrna, GA
Smyrna, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

State patrol identifies two men killed in Atlanta chase

ATLANTA - The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the two men killed after a chase with state troopers Friday morning. According to GSP, Amarion Clotter, 18, and Broderick Dunn, 22, both died at the scene after they were ejected from an SUV. The pursuit began on Interstate...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
fox5atlanta.com

Mother desperate for arrest in son’s shooting death

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly six months ago, a 16-year-old was shot and killed on South Deshon Road in DeKalb County. His mother is still in agony--not just because she buried her son, but also because no one was held responsible for it. Stephanie Hunter said she has a message...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gbi#Violent Crime#The Red Roof Inn
fox5atlanta.com

Cobb County man charged with insurance fraud, forgery

MABLETON, Ga. - A Cobb County man facing insurance fraud and forgery charges is reportedly still at-large. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King named 41-year-old Anthony Wright of Mableton as the suspect. In Aug. 2021, King said Wright made a fraudulent auto insurance claim with his insurance company....
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Man hears gunfire, finds out he was shot

ATLANTA - A man said he at a store was near Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Atlanta when he heard gun shots. It turned out that he was the one shot. Officers said they met the victim late Tuesday night at Emory Hospital. He was being treated there for his wounds.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

51-year-old woman shot after suspected drug transaction, police say

SW ATLANTA - A 51-year-old woman was shot Tuesday afternoon. Investigators believe it may have had something to do with a drug exchange. Officers pulled up to a residence on Myrtle Drive in Southwest Atlanta where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. They said she was alert, conscious and breathing.
ATLANTA, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

2K+
Followers
714
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy