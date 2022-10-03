GBI identifies suspects in Smyrna shooting

Isaiah Stewart Special

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has identified the man who was shot by police in Smyrna early Friday morning.

Isaiah Stewart, 19, of Atlanta, was arrested after being shot and hiding under a manhole cover, the GBI said. Stewart suffered non-life threatening injuries, was treated at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, and is currently held at the Cobb County jail.

A second suspect, Montavis Farmer, 19, was arrested at the scene without incident.

Officers initially responded to the Red Roof Inn 1200 Winchester Parkway in Smyrna around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. Police said they identified multiple suspects who had been breaking into cars in the area and attempted to stop the Toyota RAV4 they were driving.

Officers then conducted a pit maneuver, at which point the suspects fled. One of the suspects — who has not been named — pointed a gun at police, and Stewart was shot by officers. Stewart ran and hid under a manhole cover before being arrested.

Stewart is held without bond at the Cobb County jail on a felony charge of breaking into a vehicle. Farmer does not appear in jail records.